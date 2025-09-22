Karoline Leavitt TORCHES House Dems Voting No on the Kirk Resolution (AND for...
Brigitte Macron's Gender Reveal Goes to Court: X's Snarky Reply Party Steals the Show

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on September 22, 2025
Martti Kainulainen/Lehtikuva via AP

Apparently, Brigitte Macron is submitting proof to the court she is a female. Good for (allegedly) her! The replies on X, however, were hysterical.

What fun would that be, though?

That's the big mystery.

On the hunt for those hanging chads and stuff. 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Oh, be nice!

Closing up the internet forever. 

There are children on this site, after all. 

They better be paying that team a living wage plus overtime and also benefits. 

Oh, now look what this has started. 

That's a good point. Those UK tabloids are ruthless. 

Trigger warning!

It's out of control.

