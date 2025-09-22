Brigitte Macron's Gender Reveal Goes to Court: X's Snarky Reply Party Steals the Show

Apparently, Brigitte Macron is submitting proof to the court she is a female. Good for (allegedly) her! The replies on X, however, were hysterical.
BREAKING: Brigitte Macron provides photo evidence confirming she is a woman, per BBC.— Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) September 22, 2025
I mean, if they’re really taking it this far, a simple cheek swab would have sufficed. https://t.co/uwPcH98Kf5— Anne (@docboogie) September 22, 2025
What fun would that be, though?
https://t.co/acbH3dlYRa pic.twitter.com/Y94nNYV5At— Murphy (@MurphyOfMercia) September 22, 2025
WHAT IS IN THE PHOTO? https://t.co/rdgVoAniLQ— squirrel-there (@squirrelthere) September 22, 2025
That's the big mystery.
ok, which one of you brave souls will confirm? https://t.co/4vvPP9Y9s8— ZyroFoxtrot🇺🇸⭐️🇺🇸⭐️🇺🇸⭐️🇺🇸 (@ZyroFoxtrot) September 22, 2025
Brigitte Macron brings Florida Men out of retirement. https://t.co/vgE8D7oU8U pic.twitter.com/RTVk7z2YQx— (((Common Man))) (@hydar) September 22, 2025
On the hunt for those hanging chads and stuff.
Just what someone who wasn’t a woman would do! https://t.co/q8z93aGobB— Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) September 22, 2025
No one wants to see that! https://t.co/o5hQk6hzNt— Widiwidi (@TxWidiwidi) September 22, 2025
Was it created by the folks that made @BarackObama birth certificate? https://t.co/aU0FyT31Lc— LiveFreeOrDieFighting⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@LiveFreeOrDieF3) September 22, 2025
Oh, be nice!
These pics leak and I'm leaving the Internet forever. https://t.co/eRPdtX5HM8— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 22, 2025
Closing up the internet forever.
For the love of God, do not leak these photos https://t.co/3XXvk8Xyag— Blocked By Staci Warden (@showprobspam) September 22, 2025
Please don't post the evidence here. I don't want to see it. 😵💫 https://t.co/x2ywCFsbuY— D'un tweet l'autre (@lecelinien) September 22, 2025
There are children on this site, after all.
Thankful wasn't on the inspection team https://t.co/9wK3C1NjEX— Scott (@The_ScottMDavis) September 22, 2025
They better be paying that team a living wage plus overtime and also benefits.
Well I don't think Margot Robbie is a woman. I want photographic proof. ;) / evil grin https://t.co/sZAmy3xCxK— GunTreasure (@GunTreasure) September 22, 2025
Oh, now look what this has started.
Girl, I would've gone into a windowless room with the judge and the jury and the court stenographer and spread eagled on a table before I would ever let digital evidence of my cooter exist.— Dahlia West (@DahliaWest13) September 22, 2025
Those photos are going to end up in a UK tabloid to boost sagging sales at Christmas.
That's a good point. Those UK tabloids are ruthless.
"Your honor, as you can see from these photos, I'm clearly a real woman." pic.twitter.com/e2RZKy7NRP— HelioWave (@heliodown) September 22, 2025
Definition of a lose, lose situation— Wood (@1incomefamily) September 22, 2025
No one wants to see that! pic.twitter.com/mzppFDV7zb— Widiwidi (@TxWidiwidi) September 22, 2025
Come on. I just ate!— Rock/Hard Place (@txtarheeldad) September 22, 2025
Trigger warning!
This 2025 timeline is wild— HitmanGFX (@HitmanGFX44) September 22, 2025
It's out of control.
