DRAMA: Janet Jackson Apologizes for Kamala Comments … or Did She?

Well, this is a weird bit of drama. Previously, we covered how Janet Jackson said this about Kamala Harris:

‘She’s not black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian,’ the ‘That’s The Way Love Goes’ hitmaker, 58, said during a chat about ‘the State of the Union.’ ‘Her father’s white. That’s what I was told,’ she went on.

This author’s view is that we judge Harris not by the color of her skin but by the mediocrity of her character. Jokes aside, no one’s skin color is inherently relevant. The only relevance of race is any racism or racial discrimination a person faces—or benefits from. In the case of Harris, she was ‘black’ enough to fill out Joe Biden’s requirement that his vice president be a black woman. And we do feel satisfied that her father is a black Jamaican, so this author would normally say she is around 50% black, 50% Indian and 100% terrible at her job … and also somehow 200% the wrong choice to be our next president.

Hey, we never said we were good at math.

But the left can’t pretend heritage or pigment settles it for her. The left has spent years promoting the idea that somehow the color of one’s skin is determined by the content of one’s character. For instance, they have pushed the idea that Justice Clarence ‘The Hammer’ Thomas is not black—even though he is blacker by color or heritage than Barack Obama—because he doesn’t rule the way they want him to.

Heck, there was an entire show called ‘Black-ish’ centered around the anxiety that the main character is no longer as ‘black’ as he was, even though his parentage and pigment has remained the same. Good work if you can find it, we suppose.

So, the left can’t pretend that her blackness is beyond reasonable question by their rules. Heck, according to the current president, it only takes one vote for the wrong candidate to stop being a black person, or something:

And yet…



“If you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black!”



— Joe Biden



pic.twitter.com/DCjR9v1FLo — Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) March 10, 2024

So, yes, by this author's principles we can just say ‘she’s half black, and all suck, and we only care about the second part,’ but if you are a leftist, you can’t honestly pretend that it is that simple. Welcome to leftist hell where heritage and pigment can’t tell people what color you are.

In any case, we weren’t surprised when we heard that Janet Jackson issued an apology.

But we were surprised when it was taken back. In fact, it is better described as ‘nullified’ because we are being told that the spokesperson who issued the apology isn’t authorized to do so:

The Janet Jackson apology (after mistakenly saying in an interview that Kamala Harris isn’t Black) isn’t real. @jemaswad reports on all the behind-the-scenes drama that started with a statement to BuzzFeed from a “manager” who isn’t Janet’s manager. https://t.co/xC4nnGwcvi — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 22, 2024

WOW!



Janet Jackson’s representatives have contacted TMZ and stated that the man BuzzFeed quoted earlier today, claiming to be her manager and apologizing on her behalf, has no association with her, and that her only manager is her brother, Randy Jackson.



Janet is NOT walking… pic.twitter.com/GL4vvgq6v9 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 22, 2024

The cut off text says:

Janet is NOT walking back her statements on Vice President Kamala Harris’ race and ethnicity. I have deleted this tweet below. It is worth noting that Randy Jackson has a history of trafficking in misinformation.

Of course, the problem with Ali’s swipe at Randy Jackson, is that the alleged misinformation isn’t actually misinformation. Read the post from Randy Jackson. What he says about the music industry—that it is demonic—is an opinion and one with a lot of facts to back that up. And, of course, this author isn’t convinced that Kenye West is a good person, but this is an undated post Ali is screenshotting. The only indication of when Randy Jackson posted it was that it was made back when Tucker Carlson had a show at Fox News, so we’re talking probably at least two years ago. While we never jumped on the West train—we’ve known he as a lunatic since he hijacked a video music award—we can see how reasonable people might have been fooled at that time. So we detect no lies told by Randy Jackson.

Trafficking in misinformation lol. It’s just an opinion. Calm down. — Lhop (@Lhop963) September 22, 2024

What "misinformation" has Randy trafficked in...I'm getting real tired of y'all dragging the closet thing Americans have to a royal family! — Digital_Sass (@TooMuchSassForX) September 22, 2024

We never thought that highly of the Jackson family, but we did always think Janet was the best of them. Yes, that edges out Michael for us because she always seemed more down to earth.

Go Janet. Don’t bend the knee. I’m even a bigger fan now. 👏👏🫨 — Writer Grl 🐊🇺🇸 (@JustAWriter71) September 22, 2024

Go Janet Ms Jackson if you’re nasty that’s you Kamala! — Mr. Nashville Talks (@MrNashshow) September 23, 2024

Sadly, we haven’t found nearly enough jokes in posts based on her songs.

It also appears from the article that Randy is controlling. Janet states she has often been controlled in her life and has made an effort to be free. It does not seem to be free from her older brothers control, maybe?? — Emerson (@colida_oakland) September 22, 2024

We sincerely doubt that she doesn’t feel free to overrule any of her brothers. She is easily the most successful member of the family still with us. Our impression is she liberated herself in her late teens and never looked back.

It’s also “worth noting” that Kamala’s own parents listed her as Caucasian on her birth certificate.

The hoops you guys jump through to cover up the confusion that she and her own people have caused is amazing to me. https://t.co/aB3WQKpARs pic.twitter.com/1lkeMQEmKv — UNAVA_46 (@46Unava) September 23, 2024

We won’t pretend to know if that is genuine. We also won’t pretend to care, except it is interesting that this is being distributed, real or not.

I told y'all....that apology was shaky. Janet and Randy are Q-ing it up. https://t.co/yzTB0cNWjg — Keith Murphy (@murphdogg29) September 22, 2024

Hol up.... so it wasn't retracted?

Janet Jackson needs to grab a phone and video a live retraction or get all the heat for not doing so. https://t.co/QSKMc5opJt — Reality Escape Artist (@essayjenkins) September 22, 2024

Or here’s a thought … maybe you try not caring that much about what she says and thinks. Maybe learn to let people disagree with you.

Dissent is going to be punishable by death if we lose, btw.



And if anyone is infinitesimally acquainted with you, they'll be dishonored, forced to grovel and self-flagellate to appease the regime for generations.



Only we can stop them. https://t.co/KteDorLGaI — Mikey (@BasedChinchilla) September 22, 2024

We think this person thinks Trump will punish dissent, as if he hasn’t had four years to try to do that and didn’t. No, the danger to freedom of expression is coming from the Democratic Party.

I thought the apology was weird. We all know the type to believe that ish sticks to it https://t.co/ng7iwixand — ALL UP IN YOUR MIND ✨ (@_13thofmay) September 22, 2024

Finally:

Ya’ll know this saucy bastard isn't ADOS, right? We should be ANGRY at the number of people who feel they can dictate who and what constitutes a Black American. Let all of these sanctimonious, putrid parasites stand in their nationality and ethnicity. https://t.co/m7WL7y2zG6 — Andy (@Andy68580664) September 23, 2024

ADOS stands for American Descendants of Slavery. So she apparently believes that you are only 'black' if you are descended from black Africans who were slaves in America. The fact her father was probably descended from black Africans who were slaves in the British colony of Jamaica just won't cut it, for some reason.

As we were saying, this author is convinced she is part black and all a terrible choice for president. But the left has pioneered definitions of ‘blackness’ that goes beyond typical measures like heritage and color. They can’t just put that genie back in the bottle when their own identify politics starts to bite them in the rear.

And while they cope with this problem, we will mainly pop some popcorn and laugh as they twist themselves in knots.

