WATCH: Speaking on 2nd Assassination Attempt, DeSantis Reminds Us Why He’s One of Our Best Governors

Not long after the second assassination attempt on Trump, Governor DeSantis announced he was going to do his part to keep the investigation honest:

The State of Florida will be conducting its own investigation regarding the attempted assassination at Trump International Golf Club.



The people deserve the truth about the would be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 16, 2024

The final word cut was 'nominee.' So he was describing Trump as the 'current GOP nominee.'

But where he hit it out of the park, was in this video today, when he made a very important point:

BREAKING: DeSantis says that the same agencies prosecuting Trump investigating the assassination attempt "may not be the best thing," vows a "credible" truth after state-run investigation pic.twitter.com/jdZNy5Xsc7 — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) September 16, 2024

The term ‘conflict of interest’ is one of the most misused terms in modern political life, but it really applies here. The same Biden-Harris administration that is trying to throw Trump in prison is also trying to investigate the man who tried to kill him—not to mention our belief that the Biden-Harris administration deliberately shorted Trump’s security hoping an assassin would take him out.

But the problem goes deeper than that for Trump. They are asking for Trump to talk to the same law enforcement agency that is trying to throw him in prison. And while the documents case has been dismissed in Florida, it seems likely that the Biden-Harris administration can file the charges again, if Jack Smith can’t revive it on appeal.

That would basically require Trump to talk to the ‘police’ (in this case, the FBI) and many lawyers would tell him absolutely never to do that. For instance, here’s a very popular presentation arguing that lawyers should always tell their clients never to talk to the police and it is genuinely worth listening to in its entirety, because it discusses all the ways talking to the police can go badly even for innocent people. We suspect it would be eye opening to many people:

Now, this author thinks that they are contemplating a scenario where the police might be eyeing you as a suspect. Obviously, if you actually need the police’s help—like if a family member is missing and you want to enlist their help in finding that person—you need to talk to the police. But Trump both needs the police’s help and has to be concerned that they are looking for evidence against him.

Bringing in state police doesn’t solve this problem completely. A state cop might ask Trump something with no agenda to get him in trouble, and then some FBI agent can use what he says as a brick in building a case against him on the federal level. But it reduces the danger.

And, of course, all of this highlights the problems the Biden-Harris administration created when they set that attack dog Jack Smith on Trump. The same administration that is supposed to protect him wants to prosecute him and that is at best a difficult dilemma to navigate.

I have faith in DeSantis. He doesn’t hold a grudge and will do right by Trump- an amazing fella- proud that he his my Governor- integrity and honor! — Janet Garts (@janet_gart87502) September 16, 2024

Just remember when you actually do find the answers to this crime make sure to tell the American people.



The America people are very interested in finding out who funded and convinced him to perpetuate this crime. — Derrick Byron (@_derrickcbyron) September 16, 2024

Indeed, let’s not forget that there is intelligence out there that Iran is plotting to kill Trump, which this author finds it easy to believe because everyone knows that Trump would be tougher on Iran. And as Yashar Ali points out, this attack at least lines up with known Iranian tactics:

I just want to address something upfront, as it's understandably being brought up regarding the AK-47 incident at Trump’s golf course.



A reminder: we don’t yet know who is behind this incident.



However, we do know that the Islamic Republic of Iran seeks revenge on former… — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 15, 2024

The cut off text reads:

A reminder: we don’t yet know who is behind this incident. However, we do know that the Islamic Republic of Iran seeks revenge on former President Trump and has hired, and attempted to hire, agents to assassinate him or, at the very least, cause chaos and destabilize him. While the Islamic Republic of Iran and its intelligence agencies can be sophisticated in certain ways, the notion that they operate in a James Bond-like world of precision and perfection is false. They routinely fail at assassination attempts and bungle other efforts to undermine their enemies. This doesn't make the threat any less serious, but I've heard from people over the past hour that it couldn’t be related to the Islamic Republic of Iran because it was just some random guy with a weapon who fled when the Secret Service confronted him. The Islamic Republic, like many authoritarian regimes, prefers to hire thugs and criminals to do its bidding. It’s not going to send a highly-trained sniper from its own military to assassinate someone. For example, they’ve tried to hire drug dealers in the past. They’ve also hired members of Eastern European criminal gangs. Masih Alinejad, the Iranian women’s rights advocate and journalist, had a man found outside her home, in his car, with an AK-47. He was arrested after behaving suspiciously. This man was operating as an agent for Iran. Not exactly James Bond style work here. Bottom line: Stop attributing competence to these operations simply because they involve a state actor.

This was written early in the coverage of the attack, back when we didn’t even have a name for the would-be assassin and reports were naming the wrong kind of rifle, but we think a lot of his analysis holds up. Maybe Routh operated wholly on his own based on his own hatred of Trump, but maybe Iran was behind it. Mr. Ali isn’t definitely saying that Iran is behind it, only that we shouldn’t rule it out. Hopefully, whatever the truth is, DeSantis will get to the bottom of it, but we have very little faith in Federal Authorities—at least while the Biden-Harris administration is in charge.

And many that is another reason to vote for Trump. ‘Vote for Trump if you want an honest investigation of these assassination attempts!’ Not quite as compelling as ‘vote for Trump so you can afford to eat’ but maybe it will help.

Poop is about to get real now. Ron better make sure his security is locked down, too, and I'm not kidding. https://t.co/SrbO1z6MBi — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) September 16, 2024

ESPECIALLY when the head of the Miami Field Office, Jeff Veltri, overseeing the investigation was so vehemently ANTI-TRUMP that he had to clean up his social media before he was allowed to take the MFO position.https://t.co/b5fv5y3hbg https://t.co/WZbdHaXFx8 — Judy the Archivist (@BtrClngrUBetcha) September 17, 2024

This is a seriously smart and positive development.



Thank you @GovRonDeSantis @realErikDPrince https://t.co/V8RGa8KVZr — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) September 16, 2024

We can’t tell you how glad we are that Garland isn’t on the Supreme Court.

BREAKING: Ron DeSantis going to use enhanced interrogation techniques on retard assassin LIVE on X space 9pm EST. Set reminder! https://t.co/huVRzj3mlp — 🐒 Stephen 🐒 (@Tarzan_Stan_) September 16, 2024

*laughs* If only.

