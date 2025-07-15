Democrat Jasmine Crockett Says the Texas GOP is Racist and Wants to ‘Mute Voices of Color’

Oh, Honey, NO: Jasmine Crockett Says USAID Is Necessary to Fund Sesame Street...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:00 PM on July 15, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Democrat Jasmine Crockett is obsessed with the racist idea that black Americans can only be represented in Congress by Democrats of the same skin color. Democrats embrace the notion that all black voters think and believe the same way solely based on their skin color. Blacks who fall outside that racist view are viewed as not black by Democrats - yep, that's genuinely racist. So it’s pretty rich that Crockett is accusing the GOP of racism for redistricting efforts in Texas.

Have a look. (WATCH)

The more she speaks, the better.

The GOP elephant in the room is that a black Republican was able to win in ‘racist’ Texas, and he didn’t need a racially gerrymandered district to do it. Maybe there’s a lesson here for Democrats, not that they're ever open to learning.

That’s an obvious solution for ‘concerned’ Democrats, but they’ll never do it.

Posters say if you feel that racial representation is important, it’s already covered in Texas.

Please don’t confuse Crockett with math or anything that requires brainpower.

Commenters were laughing at the nodding Democrat woman in the background.

You know that’s her!

Posters agree that racist Democrats playing the racism card is so tiresome.

At this point, we should all put Crockett on ‘mute’ since we know what lies and racism she’s going to spew without even hearing it. We also know she will continue to push racial representation out of one side of her mouth as she fights to keep black Republicans out of office with the other side.

CIVIL RIGHTS CONGRESS CRITICAL RACE THEORY DEMOCRAT PARTY GOP JASMINE CROCKETT

