Democrat Jasmine Crockett Says the Texas GOP is Racist and Wants to ‘Mute Voices of Color’

Democrat Jasmine Crockett is obsessed with the racist idea that black Americans can only be represented in Congress by Democrats of the same skin color. Democrats embrace the notion that all black voters think and believe the same way solely based on their skin color. Blacks who fall outside that racist view are viewed as not black by Democrats - yep, that's genuinely racist. So it’s pretty rich that Crockett is accusing the GOP of racism for redistricting efforts in Texas.
Have a look. (WATCH)
Jasmine Crockett says she wants to make clear that the TX GOP is racist and wants to 'mute' the voices of 'people of color.'— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 15, 2025
“We only have four seats that are represented by black folk." pic.twitter.com/voYhtTX2Kj
I'll say it again, 'operation let her speak' is one of the best weapons in our arsenal..— Joe King 🇺🇸 (@str8outtawuhan) July 15, 2025
The more she speaks, the better.
The GOP elephant in the room is that a black Republican was able to win in ‘racist’ Texas, and he didn’t need a racially gerrymandered district to do it. Maybe there’s a lesson here for Democrats, not that they're ever open to learning.
Wesley Hunt represents Texas district 38.— Lynn Sitzes (@LynnSitzes9676) July 15, 2025
Texas district 38 demographics:
Race and Ethnicity:
White: 64.2%
Hispanic or Latino (of any race): 14.0%
Black or African American: 9.0%
Asian: 3.8%
Other races: 13.0% pic.twitter.com/JaMNxS3MkU
Well. Then, every White Democrat should step aside for a Black Republican.— Constantly Underfoot (@ConstantUnder) July 15, 2025
- Seems simple enough.
That’s an obvious solution for ‘concerned’ Democrats, but they’ll never do it.
Posters say if you feel that racial representation is important, it’s already covered in Texas.
The black population in the United States is 13%.— geekenvogue (@geekenvogue) July 15, 2025
There are 38 congressional seats in Texas.
Four of the seats are held by black people.
38\4 = 10%
The seats held by black people is proportional to the population.
Facts matter.
Nailed it. Thought I was the only one nerdy enough to look up these stats.— Amishcowgirl (@amishcowgirl) July 15, 2025
she doesn't understand facts, or math. math is racist after all— m v (@mv56529078) July 15, 2025
Please don’t confuse Crockett with math or anything that requires brainpower.
Commenters were laughing at the nodding Democrat woman in the background.
lol, the bobble headed woman behind JazDim is such a stereotype of the white liberal woman!— MonaKnows (@MonaKnows2) July 15, 2025
July 15, 2025
1. Drives a Volvo— Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) July 15, 2025
2. Has a “coexist” sticker
3. Reports kids with lemonade stands for not having a permit
You know that’s her!
Posters agree that racist Democrats playing the racism card is so tiresome.
Jasmine Crockett previously admitted she used her skin color to get hired.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 15, 2025
So she can go ahead and mute her own voice.
She’s an embarrassment to all Americans.
Still playing the racism card in 2025.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 15, 2025
Let’s see how it works out for em.
At this point, we should all put Crockett on ‘mute’ since we know what lies and racism she’s going to spew without even hearing it. We also know she will continue to push racial representation out of one side of her mouth as she fights to keep black Republicans out of office with the other side.
