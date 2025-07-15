Excuse Us, but WUT? X Users Are Left GROSSED OUT by NY Post Story About Grandfathers and Periods

Some headlines make you stop and tilt your head to the side, like a curious dog who heard an odd noise and is trying to make sense of it.

This is one of those headlines. You see it, scroll back to make sure your eyes saw what they saw, and then the horror of realizing it's so much worse than first glance:

How a girl’s grandfather may influence when she gets her first period https://t.co/K9zys4LIcQ pic.twitter.com/x5D6To0X63 — New York Post (@nypost) July 14, 2025

Ew.

Here's what they write:

Over the last 55 years, young girls in the US have been getting their first periods earlier and earlier. Nowadays, the average age is roughly 12. Some girls may menstruate as early as 8, according to Healthline. Now, fresh research presented Sunday at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in San Francisco suggests the day of the blessed event could be influenced by an unlikely source: paw-paw ... The team found that specific chemicals — including phenoxyethanol, a preservative in personal-care products and foods — were associated with earlier puberty, especially when both parents had similar exposure levels. Importantly, they found maternal and paternal exposures influenced timing, but it was the father’s contribution that stood out. 'While we found that both the mother’s and father’s exposures were linked to when their daughters and granddaughters began puberty, the father’s influence was surprisingly strong,' Hu said.

Sadly, this writer's grandfathers were both dead before puberty hit, so this is irrelevant to her.

Once you move past being grossed out, the replies to this post are hilarious:

It sure is.

That solves the eye problem.

Hahahahahahaha!

Diana, Diana, Diana..

I know Mom said you could do or be anything that you wanted. But she lied to you. Writing isn’t your thing.

Also-

Get some therapy about Grampa pic.twitter.com/4mhkSOpjYC — Jen 🫀 (@PolitiKellyRite) July 14, 2025

Yeah.

This seems like it is Joe Biden related — OutdoorsWI (@outdoorswi1) July 14, 2025

Heh.

Sometimes the timeline syncs up perfectly.

This writer laughed out loud.

New York Post might want to rethink this headline 🤢 https://t.co/6ENMPY4f1m pic.twitter.com/80C5sH3ZLH — Raven (@Raven1133_) July 14, 2025

It's been up for almost 24 hours. They're sticking by it.

About 45 people have liked this tweet so far and I think we need to look at their hard drives https://t.co/sgLx7V823Y — Helena Handbasket (@hobbes16) July 14, 2025

Heh.

That didn't take long.

The internet was a mistake https://t.co/AVza4MVh3U — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) July 14, 2025

Kinda seems that way.

No. Who said this was news. Fire them. No one needs this information. Absolutely no one. https://t.co/hEEhiF0mLt — Jodi (@APLMom) July 15, 2025

Not a soul.

