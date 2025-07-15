VIP
Excuse Us, but WUT? X Users Are Left GROSSED OUT by NY Post Story About Grandfathers and Periods

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on July 15, 2025
ImgFlip

Some headlines make you stop and tilt your head to the side, like a curious dog who heard an odd noise and is trying to make sense of it.

This is one of those headlines. You see it, scroll back to make sure your eyes saw what they saw, and then the horror of realizing it's so much worse than first glance:

Ew.

Here's what they write:

Over the last 55 years, young girls in the US have been getting their first periods earlier and earlier.

Nowadays, the average age is roughly 12. Some girls may menstruate as early as 8, according to Healthline.

Now, fresh research presented Sunday at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in San Francisco suggests the day of the blessed event could be influenced by an unlikely source: paw-paw

...

The team found that specific chemicals — including phenoxyethanol, a preservative in personal-care products and foods — were associated with earlier puberty, especially when both parents had similar exposure levels.

Importantly, they found maternal and paternal exposures influenced timing, but it was the father’s contribution that stood out.

'While we found that both the mother’s and father’s exposures were linked to when their daughters and granddaughters began puberty, the father’s influence was surprisingly strong,' Hu said.

Sadly, this writer's grandfathers were both dead before puberty hit, so this is irrelevant to her.

Once you move past being grossed out, the replies to this post are hilarious:

It sure is.

That solves the eye problem.

Hahahahahahaha!

Yeah.

Heh.

Sometimes the timeline syncs up perfectly.

This writer laughed out loud.

It's been up for almost 24 hours. They're sticking by it.

Heh.

That didn't take long.

Kinda seems that way.

Not a soul.

