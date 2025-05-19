If Dems Thought Biden's Cancer News Would Alter Cover-Up Discourse, Replies to His...
Taylor Lorenz Calls the US and Israel Two of the Most Evil Countries

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on May 19, 2025
Townhall Media

 Can native American citizens self-deport with the help of the CBP Home app? Does it let them pick a country in which they'd prefer to live? The former Washington Post technology correspondent who fled for the kinder, gentler fields of Bluesky is back on Twitter to respond to a post stating the inescapable conclusion that Israel is deliberately starving Gaza to death. It's funny … this editor was thinking that all the young boys riding their bikes around to witness released American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander looked well fed. Looks can be deceiving, though:

She may have returned to Twitter, but she disabled replies for some reason.

She ought to catch a ride to Canada with those three Boomer Yale professors who are leaving for Toronto. But then she'd probably just come back, like she did on X.

Her moral clarity is in question, seeing how she was just seen laughing it up with CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan while fangirling over a man who shot a health insurance CEO in the back. "Here’s this man who, who’s a revolutionary, who’s famous, who’s handsome, who’s young, who’s smart — he’s a person that seems like a morally good man, which is hard to find," she said.

Excuse us if we don't take our cues on good and evil from Lorenz.

***

