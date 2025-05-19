Taylor Lorenz Calls the US and Israel Two of the Most Evil Countries

Can native American citizens self-deport with the help of the CBP Home app? Does it let them pick a country in which they'd prefer to live? The former Washington Post technology correspondent who fled for the kinder, gentler fields of Bluesky is back on Twitter to respond to a post stating the inescapable conclusion that Israel is deliberately starving Gaza to death. It's funny … this editor was thinking that all the young boys riding their bikes around to witness released American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander looked well fed. Looks can be deceiving, though:

Read this. It's remarkable. The UN is begging - literally begging - Israel to allow it to deliver to Gaza 160,000 pallets of food aid it has ready to go. Israel will not allow that. There is only one inescapable conclusion: Israel is deliberately starving Gaza to death. https://t.co/tpvKJ4mWVJ — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) May 18, 2025

Israel and America are two of the most evil countries in the world — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 17, 2025

She may have returned to Twitter, but she disabled replies for some reason.

Fine. GTFO. We will help you pack. https://t.co/cFh7BqBQ5y — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 19, 2025

And yet you're still here. https://t.co/sL4AerD9mW — Sarcastic Terrorist (@FirelightFenix) May 19, 2025

Then get out https://t.co/BPFIlxWeiI — Captain Ron (@CaptRonFulmer) May 19, 2025

Last time I checked, no one is forcing you to live in this country.



Nice job turning off replies. You knew you'd get ratio'd to oblivion with this stupid non-sense. https://t.co/GttJCHrYdF — DorianBlade (@dorianblade74) May 19, 2025

She ought to catch a ride to Canada with those three Boomer Yale professors who are leaving for Toronto. But then she'd probably just come back, like she did on X.

Not all baby boomers are pro Israel https://t.co/BwVbjFgPBF — Eli Lake (@EliLake) May 19, 2025

Tough to think of two countries in world history who have exercised more restraint. https://t.co/2yenLJncVi — Andrew Fleischman (@ASFleischman) May 18, 2025

Modern leftism is driven by hatred of western civilization and the Enlightenment. https://t.co/mO21Vzdlev — Avidfilmbuff (@avidfilm) May 18, 2025

Taylor is a basically a late middle-aged female equivalent of an incel. https://t.co/ENfxZE9NM5 — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) May 18, 2025

Says a rich, spoiled trust funder... https://t.co/2h1w2AF9SZ — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) May 19, 2025

Then leave, Taylor. Get the fuck out of America if you hate it so much. Why don't you go live in Switzerland with your family money - your boarding school was there after all! https://t.co/0cMIYg4p1Q — Salad Shooter (@saladshooter9) May 18, 2025

She calls herself a "journalist." This isn’t journalism. It’s performative, lazy slander dressed up as moral clarity. The irony is she posts this from inside one of those “evil” countries—protected by freedoms real journalists have died to report on. So tired of these cosplayers. https://t.co/c2eRiMZfmf — Johnny Kunza (@johnkunza) May 19, 2025

Her moral clarity is in question, seeing how she was just seen laughing it up with CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan while fangirling over a man who shot a health insurance CEO in the back. "Here’s this man who, who’s a revolutionary, who’s famous, who’s handsome, who’s young, who’s smart — he’s a person that seems like a morally good man, which is hard to find," she said.

Excuse us if we don't take our cues on good and evil from Lorenz.

