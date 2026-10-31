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Gender Agenda: CNN PR Proudly Proclaims Its Female ‘Journalists’ Are at War With President Trump

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 31, 2026 3:45 AM
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Gender Agenda: CNN PR Proudly Proclaims Its Female ‘Journalists’ Are at War With President Trump
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

CNN wants prospective viewers to know that its female ‘journalists’ are not actually journalists but part of the opposition party against a sitting president. In two Friday posts on X, CNN’s PR account proudly proclaimed that Kaitlan Collins and several of the ‘news’ channel’s female hosts are locked in ‘battle’ with and ‘taking on’ President Donald Trump.

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Here’s the first post. (READ)

Yes, they’re a lot of things, but journalist is not one of them.

Posters found it odd that CNN claims to be a news outlet but is stating its true agenda is to defeat Trump.

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Yes, it's not just Collins.

CNN’s PR account says its whole roster of women hosts are at war with Trump.

That’s not an exaggeration.

Commenters say that CNN has a ‘gender agenda’ to take out Trump.

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It’s been dead for a long time. But we have to give CNN credit for finally admitting that its outlet exists solely to defeat Trump.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CNN | DONALD TRUMP | KAITLAN COLLINS | LIBERAL MEDIA | MEDIA BIAS | DNC

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