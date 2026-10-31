Gender Agenda: CNN PR Proudly Proclaims Its Female ‘Journalists’ Are at War With President Trump

CNN wants prospective viewers to know that its female ‘journalists’ are not actually journalists but part of the opposition party against a sitting president. In two Friday posts on X, CNN’s PR account proudly proclaimed that Kaitlan Collins and several of the ‘news’ channel’s female hosts are locked in ‘battle’ with and ‘taking on’ President Donald Trump.

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Here’s the first post. (READ)

CNN's @kaitlancollins spoke to @FT about image, communication — and what to wear for battle with Donald Trump.



Read more:https://t.co/tAziLsp8Ce — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 30, 2026

The celebrity of “journalism” has ruined journalism



They’re all news actors & actresses

Activists not journalists — Abri (@abriNotMe77) October 30, 2026

Yes, they’re a lot of things, but journalist is not one of them.

Posters found it odd that CNN claims to be a news outlet but is stating its true agenda is to defeat Trump.

Crazy that a supposed "news organization" is openly talking about going into "battle" with the current president. — DC United (@MSMInsider) October 30, 2026

Battle? How bout just reporting? This is why everyone hates you... — PoliticalOrdure (@PoliticalOrdure) October 30, 2026

“Battle”. Is there anything else you need to hear about CNN’s “Journalism”. I mean.. PROPAGANDA!!! — Broken Jedi (@BrokenJedi5150) October 31, 2026

So you are admitting Collins and the rest of you are political - and this activists / partisans (and for the Democrat/CCP party). Good to know. — MGB8187 (@MGB8187) October 30, 2026

Yes, it's not just Collins.

CNN’s PR account says its whole roster of women hosts are at war with Trump.

"But ultimately what these journalists rely on is each other" 🌟



The women of CNN's Election Night in America share with @USATODAY how they are are taking on Trump, approaching the midterms, misinformation, and more.



Read the full piece ⬇️ https://t.co/du8b66eEiA — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 30, 2026

Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump. — Barbara Winston 🇺🇸 (@BarbaraS370) October 30, 2026

A whole panel of emotional, partisan women covering the midterms is what no one needs. — AAA_ (@d_3v1ld) October 30, 2026

DNC comms team reporting for duty — Gotta Laugh (@godyurdumb) October 30, 2026

That’s not an exaggeration.

Commenters say that CNN has a ‘gender agenda’ to take out Trump.

“Taking on Trump.” CNN is finally openly admitting that their hosts have an agenda and are not reporting the news as actual journalists. — Biff McTannen (@biffmctannen) October 30, 2026

They’re “taking on Trump” not serving as objective journalists?



Ok. Got it. — Matt (@MattBesq) October 31, 2026

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FIRST: taking on Trump is a big fat tell.

NOT prioritizing what DEMS WILL DO IS A BIG FAT TELL.

EVERY show is about Trump....and NOT holding any Dem's feet to the fire. — judy (@judy060709) October 30, 2026

Um, shouldn’t they be taking on Democrats too?? — 17BobTreyO 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️🇮🇱 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@17BobTreyO) October 30, 2026

So regarding “taking on Trump”: the fake veneer of ‘we don’t take sides; we’re journalists’ is now officially dead and buried, correct? 😏 pic.twitter.com/evrDz7FjDy — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) October 30, 2026

It’s been dead for a long time. But we have to give CNN credit for finally admitting that its outlet exists solely to defeat Trump.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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