Scott Jennings and Van Jones Agree Islamic Terrorist Nidal Hasan’s Execution Should Not Be Broadcast

Islamic terrorist Nidal Hasan’s execution has been a hotly debated topic not so much on the side of whether his actions deserve the death penalty, but whether his execution by firing squad should be live-streamed to the public. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has said it will be aired online. You’ll recall that the former U.S. Army Major killed 13 people at Fort Hood during a radical Islamic rampage at the Texas military base in 2019. Republican commentator Scott Jennings and progressive political consultant Van Jones, in a rare moment of agreement, say Hasan’s execution should not be broadcast.

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Here’s how that went down on CNN NewsNight. (WATCH)

Van and I agree — live streaming the execution would make the terrorist a martyr. Trump would be right to reverse Hegseth on this and it would show excellent judgment on his part. The radical Islamic terrorist deserves the punishment but not the martyrdom. pic.twitter.com/0Aq5WUZ1ME — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 12, 2026

One would hope that an aired execution would act as a deterrent to future mass murders, but Islamic terrorism is unaffected by the threat of death.

Jennings and others feel Hasan’s death will only encourage more terrorist attacks. Some posters say Islamic terrorists' hatred for America is already unwavering.

I just don't understand this position. Our enemies would eradicate every last one of us with the push of a button if they could and we worry that we would agitate them with a public execution? Do you think that they are holding back in some way and this will open the floodgates? They are already at DEFCON 1. Can we stop pretending that we aren't already in war for our own survival? — DougKBaker (@Mod2Severe) October 12, 2026

We got into this mess by refusing to play by the rules our adversaries set - “taking the high road”, “being better than that” has threatened our security and our culture. If Reagan had dealt with this issue 47 years ago we might not be here now. — Graycat (@catdad1958) October 12, 2026

No, we don't let demented ideologies dictate how we conduct our business. — Brian G (@98CRuE6) October 12, 2026

Understandably, many say America should do what America wants instead of trying to placate those who will hate us regardless of what we do.

That’s why some commenters say ‘screw their feelings!’

This brand of conservatism is dead. It is a cowardly approach to the brutality of the modern world. You’re essentially begging Islamists not to hurt you by tip toeing around their feelings. — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) October 12, 2026

A respectable opinion but I do not agree. I believe it should be an uncommon occurrence, reserved for especially heinous crimes such as this. Enemies would martyr him anyway; they already have. — Sasha the Wonder Dog 🇺🇸☘️ (@livesuperior1) October 12, 2026

You can't toss a dead goat without hitting an Islamic martyr. One more is inconsequential. — Huckleberry Holliday (@ToobEwe45597) October 12, 2026

There’s certainly no shortage of Islamic martyrs. Hasan will be considered one no matter how he is put to death or whether it’s broadcast or not.

One compromise is only making video of the execution available to the families of Hasan’s victims.

Show it to victims and their families. And perhaps everyone who is or was at that base. Closure & accountability are important when there has been such trauma. — Valerie Brooks (@valabrooks) October 12, 2026

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Do it in private for the families who want to be there and not for anyone else. No one can bear seeing the victims of a mass shooting let alone this execution. There's a reason they don't show footage of mass shootings and the aftermath. Use the same common sense here. No child should be able to view this anywhere on social media or elsewhere. — Teresa B (@bey779) October 12, 2026

Should be available to all those that want to see it. Just don't broadcast it over live airwaves. Make it PPV but family watches free. Proceseds goto families. — YooSok // 김유석 (@KimYooSok) October 12, 2026

No matter what is decided, video will likely be leaked anyway. Hasan is scheduled to be executed by firing squad on December 3.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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