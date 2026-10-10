DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Ex-State Dept. Spox (Under Biden) Says Livestreaming Terrorist's Execution Makes America Less Safe

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 10, 2026 4:10 PM
Advertisement
Ex-State Dept. Spox (Under Biden) Says Livestreaming Terrorist's Execution Makes America Less Safe
Nicholas Kamm/Pool via AP

Trump Derangement Syndrome and other afflictions have caused the Democrats to become defenders of some of the worst people. Dems continue to go to the mat to defend criminal illegal aliens, drug cartels and now some of them have a new cause. 

Advertisement

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has confirmed plans to livestream the firing squad execution of Nidal Hasan, the Fort Hood terrorist who killed 13 people and injured many more. 

The Army set the execution date for December 3

Hillary Clinton, of Benghazi and "we came, we saw, he died" infamy, said that livestreaming the execution of a terrorist is "beneath our dignity as a country. Yeah, she should have sat this one out.  

Also claiming the livestreamed execution of a terrorist won't make America safer is former State Department spokesman Ned Price, who said this will only "spawn more radicalized zealots":

The people who left billions of dollars worth of weapons and equipment for the Taliban in Afghanistan are saying Team Trump's going to damage America's image and leave the U.S. and allies more vulnerable? 

Recommended
Manlet MI Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Mocks Dave Portnoy’s Body After Being Called a Terrorist Just Mindy NY Candidate Rallies for Release of Illegal Alien Felon: 'Cruelty Cannot Be Our National Ethos' Brett T.
Advertisement

We sure have. 

The Obama and Biden years did nothing but make the problem worse. 

Yep, Price was at the CIA when the attack happened in 2009, and he should sit this one out with Hillary Clinton.

*****

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | DEPARTMENT OF WAR | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | PETE HEGSETH | TERRORISM

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Manlet MI Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Mocks Dave Portnoy’s Body After Being Called a Terrorist

Manlet MI Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Mocks Dave Portnoy’s Body After Being Called a Terrorist

Just Mindy
NY Candidate Rallies for Release of Illegal Alien Felon: 'Cruelty Cannot Be Our National Ethos'

NY Candidate Rallies for Release of Illegal Alien Felon: 'Cruelty Cannot Be Our National Ethos'

Brett T.
Waffle House Shames The Weather Channel, Which Deleted Its Hurricane Isaias Post

Waffle House Shames The Weather Channel, Which Deleted Its Hurricane Isaias Post

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos