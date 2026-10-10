Ex-State Dept. Spox (Under Biden) Says Livestreaming Terrorist's Execution Makes America Less Safe

Trump Derangement Syndrome and other afflictions have caused the Democrats to become defenders of some of the worst people. Dems continue to go to the mat to defend criminal illegal aliens, drug cartels and now some of them have a new cause.

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has confirmed plans to livestream the firing squad execution of Nidal Hasan, the Fort Hood terrorist who killed 13 people and injured many more.

Correct. — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) October 8, 2026

The Army set the execution date for December 3.

Hillary Clinton, of Benghazi and "we came, we saw, he died" infamy, said that livestreaming the execution of a terrorist is "beneath our dignity as a country. Yeah, she should have sat this one out.

Also claiming the livestreamed execution of a terrorist won't make America safer is former State Department spokesman Ned Price, who said this will only "spawn more radicalized zealots":

You can take it from those of us who’ve spent years working on terrorism: the surest way to spawn more radicalized zealots is to glorify violence, embrace a cult of death, and create a martyr for the cause. Or take it from AQ and ISIS, whose tactics offer the closest modern-day approximation of Hegseth’s proposal. Either way, it’s hard to conjure a more vivid example of his trademark performative bravado, which routinely damages America’s image and, in this case, so ghoulishly leaves us more vulnerable. — Ned Price (@nedprice) October 9, 2026

The people who left billions of dollars worth of weapons and equipment for the Taliban in Afghanistan are saying Team Trump's going to damage America's image and leave the U.S. and allies more vulnerable?

@nedprice We've seen how effective your ideas are. — Mike Seder (@mpaulseder) October 9, 2026

We sure have.

Oh no! Terrorists might have a bad image of America if we hold a terrorist accountable! Did you read this before you posted it? Dude. — The🎃FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 10, 2026

Low level analyst turned spokesperson who’s never met the enemy in person repeating the lie that they are reactionaries to our provocation. — Dan Hollaway (@DanHollaway) October 9, 2026

I’m against the live stream but, the only thing that doesn’t spawn more radical zealotry is total submission or the business end of a professional military They our hate Western values, our way of life, everything. The needle is already on 11, they can’t hate us more somehow — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 10, 2026

"Spent years working on terrorism" and nothing has changed. Congratulations! — G (@stevensongs) October 10, 2026

The Obama and Biden years did nothing but make the problem worse.

@nedprice You know what damages America's image? An Islamic terrorist who murders 13 soldiers on an Army base. Didn't that happen on your boss's watch? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) October 10, 2026

Yep, Price was at the CIA when the attack happened in 2009, and he should sit this one out with Hillary Clinton.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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