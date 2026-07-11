‘Minnesota Man’: Guardian US Headline About Illegal Alien Child Rapist Is a Combo of Lies and Omissions

Friday’s The Guardian US headline and subhead were a combination of outright lies and omissions. The ‘journalist’ referred to an illegal alien as a ‘Minnesota man’ and an ‘immigrant’ while deflecting from the fact that Governor Tim Walz issued his pardon. The writer also mentioned the illegal alien’s 'conviction' but did not mention that it was for raping a little girl.

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Here’s what The Guardian US published instead of the truth. (READ)

That’s the Guardian for you. Ultra woke. — Anticommie Ant (@ncbscotts) July 10, 2026

Saw that one coming a mile away — Gina Bobbolina 🇺🇸 (@BruceLabsYanks) July 10, 2026

It’s always best to assume ‘journalists’ are lying to you because they are.

One poster says it’s sinister to write a headline that essentially acts as cover for a pedophile.

Imagine how evil you would have to be just to craft that headline. — Deep Sigh (@MichaelDry11979) July 10, 2026

Alien from Laos, who was a convicted pedo, was deported by the Trump admin after being unjustly pardoned by Tampon Tim.



Fixed It — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) July 10, 2026

Convicted pedophile. The Guardian is the slimy bottom feeder of fake news media. — Mr_Penworth (@Mr_Penworth) July 10, 2026

There will be no argument from us.

Commenters say this refusal to tell the truth mirrors how ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats purposely misled Americans by falsely calling Salvadoran Kilmar Abrego Garcia a ‘Maryland man.’

The Minnesota Man is a pedophile. Just like the Maryland Dad is a wife beater. — G Johannes (@GJohannes78) July 10, 2026

He's pals with "Maryland Dad".



Sounds like a crappy sitcom. — Robwithakick (@Robwithakick) July 10, 2026

Rolling my eyes at "Minnesota man"

Are the Democrats going to start crying about this one? — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 10, 2026

Looking forward to Van Hollen sipping cocktails in Laos with him soon — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 10, 2026

He's exactly who I was thinking of. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 10, 2026

Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen has never encountered a criminal illegal alien he hasn’t fallen head over heels for.

One poster noted that the writer and editor went out of their way not to name Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as the person who personally pardoned the illegal alien convicted of raping a little girl.

I also like "state had pardoned him", rather than Gov. Tim Walz had pardoned him. States do not pardon people... — Maria Romana (@WriterRomana) July 10, 2026

Just a hard working man beloved by his Governor. — justathreeringcircus (@ezroll234) July 10, 2026

Walz saw an illegal alien convicted of child rape and sprang into action to pardon him so he could destroy the lives of more children. All because he didn’t want the fiendish foreigner to be deported back to his home country. Walz is depraved.

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