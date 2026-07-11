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‘Minnesota Man’: Guardian US Headline About Illegal Alien Child Rapist Is a Combo of Lies and Omissions

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:11 AM on July 11, 2026
Journalism meme

Friday’s The Guardian US headline and subhead were a combination of outright lies and omissions. The ‘journalist’ referred to an illegal alien as a ‘Minnesota man’ and an ‘immigrant’ while deflecting from the fact that Governor Tim Walz issued his pardon. The writer also mentioned the illegal alien’s 'conviction' but did not mention that it was for raping a little girl.

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Here’s what The Guardian US published instead of the truth. (READ)

It’s always best to assume ‘journalists’ are lying to you because they are.

One poster says it’s sinister to write a headline that essentially acts as cover for a pedophile.

There will be no argument from us.

Commenters say this refusal to tell the truth mirrors how ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats purposely misled Americans by falsely calling Salvadoran Kilmar Abrego Garcia a ‘Maryland man.’

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Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen has never encountered a criminal illegal alien he hasn’t fallen head over heels for.

One poster noted that the writer and editor went out of their way not to name Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as the person who personally pardoned the illegal alien convicted of raping a little girl.

Walz saw an illegal alien convicted of child rape and sprang into action to pardon him so he could destroy the lives of more children. All because he didn’t want the fiendish foreigner to be deported back to his home country. Walz is depraved.

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Tags:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY FAKE NEWS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KILMAR ABREGO GARCIA

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