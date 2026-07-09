Here's Another One of the Monsters Dems Are Fighting to Protect From ICE and Keep in Our Communities

It's no secret that a top priority of a Democratic Party that was fine with the Biden administration's open borders and has been trying to get rid of ICE is protecting illegals in the U.S. from deportation. As we saw recently, there was even an anti-ICE judge convicted of trying to help one of them evade ICE in her own courthouse.

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Well, we've found another one that Democrats like Sen. Chris Van Hollen might want to have a margarita with at some point.

This is disgusting:

This SOCCER COACH SICKO has been SENTENCED after an @HSI_HQ investigation found he sexually exploited children in Tennessee.



While working as a soccer coach from 2017-2021, Camilo Campos-Hurtado, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, sexually abused children and recorded the… https://t.co/o7RSyvY7IW pic.twitter.com/8IAWNLn3a0 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 9, 2026

Remember when Joe Biden was in the White House and called all people in the U.S. illegally "model citizens"? We sure do. Michelle Obama also recently called Dreamers the "soul of the nation." Many exceptions do apply, of course, but she didn't mention anything about that.

BREAKING: DHS confirms that a pedophile soccer coach in Tennessee who was just sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually exploiting numerous children & producing child sexual abuse material is an illegal alien from Mexico.



DHS says Camilo Campos-Hurtado incapacitated his… pic.twitter.com/F2ncFdXlUn — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 9, 2026

The rest of the post from @BillMelugin_:

DHS says Camilo Campos-Hurtado incapacitated his underaged victims with drugs or alcohol before sexually abusing them and recording the assaults while working as a soccer coach between in Franklin, TN between 2017-2021, and forensic analysis of his devices revealed he had been producing CSAM since 2013. The sentence comes after Campos-Hurtado pleaded guilty on June 17, 2025 to four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of receiving child sexual abuse material, one count of using or possessing fraudulent immigration documents, and one count of possessing an identification document or authentication feature that was stolen or produced without lawful authority. DHS says an ICE/HSI investigation led to the charges and sentence, and if he is ever released from prison, he will be immediately deported. He entered the U.S. illegally as a gotaway at an unknown time and location.

When will somebody in the lefty media or a Democrat just claim that ICE is "arresting soccer coaches" without providing the full context?

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Just a valuable neighbor according to Democrats who think he should not be removed by ICE. — TexasAmerica (@TexasAmerica) July 9, 2026

This is the kind of upstanding illegal Mexican citizen the president of Mexico is trying to sue our government over. Screw her — Pdem (@peter_dem1) July 9, 2026

Perhaps we can charge her for the cost of this scumbags 30yr incarceration 😡 https://t.co/PtfOhupL7N — Melodie Watson (@KittyMousey76) July 9, 2026

New Democrat hero just dropped https://t.co/qDqxYLMeLf — Biden'smissingbrain (@jamesnoble57257) July 9, 2026

Sad but true.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to protect criminal illegals while interfering with and threatening ICE agents who are enforcing our immigration laws.

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