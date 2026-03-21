Trump Admin Moving Forward With Deporting 'Maryland Man' (Sen. Van Hollen Has Time for 1 Last Margarita)

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was one of the Democrats' OG cause célèbres at the start of President Trump's second term when promises to finally enforce immigration laws and secure the border kicked in.

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Believe it or not, the Trump administration is still battling the courts when it comes to Garcia's deportation, but once again the effort is moving forward:

The Trump administration is moving forward with its plan to swiftly remove Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Liberia as soon as a court allows. https://t.co/CaLuWcs0Ea — ABC News (@ABC) March 21, 2026

Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen might have time for one last margarita with Garcia, unless the Trump administration's latest effort fails:

In a series of filings on Friday, administration officials asked a judge to dissolve a preliminary injunction that bars them from re-detaining Abrego Garcia and deporting him. Abrego Garcia, a native of El Salvador who had been living in Maryland with his wife and children, was deported last March to El Salvador's CECOT mega-prison -- despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution. The Trump administration claimed he was a member of the criminal gang MS-13, which he and his attorneys deny.

Meanwhile, the Senate Democrats are working hard to protect their most precious demographic -- illegal aliens -- at the expense of Americans waiting in long airport security lines.

Let’s hope the courts hold… — Debbie Kibwage (@debnaturals) March 21, 2026

It won't be surprising if an activist judge jumps in again at some point and tries to save the day for the Dems.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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