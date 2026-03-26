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Loyola School Paper Sorry for Calling Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering Student an ‘Illegal Immigrant’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:20 AM on March 26, 2026
Meme

An illegal alien from Venezuela is in custody for the shooting death of Loyola University Chicago student Sheridan Gorman. Authorities say the suspect gunned her down last Thursday as she fled from him. As expected, Democrat leaders refuse to take responsibility for Gorman’s death even though the tragedy is a direct result of their pro-illegal alien policies. Unbelievably, it gets even worse: her school's student newspaper, The Loyola Phoenix, just apologized… to her alleged murderer! Why? They’re sorry for calling the illegal alien murder suspect an ‘illegal immigrant’ even though it’s the truth.

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Here’s more. (READ)

(post continues) ...“No human’s existence is illegal, and we quickly changed our wording to reflect that. We acknowledge the harm such language can cause and the power and importance of the words we choose to use.”

Don’t want to offend illegal alien murder suspects, after all. Can you imagine how hard they have it?

One local leader even blamed Gorman for her own death, saying ‘She was in the wrong place at the wrong time.’ Can’t blame the illegal alien. Posters say these leftists know what they are doing.

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These pro-illegal alien apologists at The Loyola Phoenix are the next generation of ‘journalists.’ Thankfully, they’ll probably be the last, given the current rate of well-earned mass 'journalism' layoffs.

This staff picture also tells us they’re the next generation of AWFLs (Affluent White Female Leftists). They’re getting a head start.

The university staff is wall-to-wall Democrats, too. No surprise there.

Like all Democrats, they value illegal aliens over Americans. Democrats are trying to warp language to confuse the public and build sympathy for people who shouldn't even be in our country.

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Democrat Senate hopeful James Talarico has called them that.

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy has proclaimed his party’s love for illegal aliens. (WATCH)

It’s not just Murphy, it’s the entire Democrat Party. There is something deeply wrong and evil at work when your political party (or publication) is more worried about the feelings of an illegal alien accused of murdering an American citizen than the actual victim.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHICAGO CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ILLINOIS

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