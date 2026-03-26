Loyola School Paper Sorry for Calling Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering Student an ‘Illegal Immigrant’

An illegal alien from Venezuela is in custody for the shooting death of Loyola University Chicago student Sheridan Gorman. Authorities say the suspect gunned her down last Thursday as she fled from him. As expected, Democrat leaders refuse to take responsibility for Gorman’s death even though the tragedy is a direct result of their pro-illegal alien policies. Unbelievably, it gets even worse: her school's student newspaper, The Loyola Phoenix, just apologized… to her alleged murderer! Why? They’re sorry for calling the illegal alien murder suspect an ‘illegal immigrant’ even though it’s the truth.

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SORRY STATE: The student newspaper of Loyola University Chicago has issued an editor’s note apologizing for calling the alleged killer of 18-year-old student Sheridan Gorman an "illegal immigrant," saying it didn't align with their style guide or values.



The editor's note reads:… pic.twitter.com/l9C0CIJ3ab — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 25, 2026

(post continues) ...“No human’s existence is illegal, and we quickly changed our wording to reflect that. We acknowledge the harm such language can cause and the power and importance of the words we choose to use.”

Don’t want to offend illegal alien murder suspects, after all. Can you imagine how hard they have it?

One local leader even blamed Gorman for her own death, saying ‘She was in the wrong place at the wrong time.’ Can’t blame the illegal alien. Posters say these leftists know what they are doing.

The woke Left know that the proper legal term is "Illegal alien", and that rather than dehumanize, it's intended to denote one's lack of proper citizenship status, but since they openly advocate for illegals they must use soft language to minimize the horrors of unfettered entry. — Dr_Science_Wiz_MKII (@Dr_Science_MK2) March 25, 2026

They are literally more offended by accurate words than the murder of their classmate. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 25, 2026

The AP style book is their excuse to excuse an illegal alien murderer — Paul R Kirkpatrick (@Kirkpatric53262) March 26, 2026

his ‘status’ is illegal not his existence, Fire everyone on the woke fake news staff — Beckett (@Beckett0702) March 26, 2026

These pro-illegal alien apologists at The Loyola Phoenix are the next generation of ‘journalists.’ Thankfully, they’ll probably be the last, given the current rate of well-earned mass 'journalism' layoffs.

This staff picture also tells us they’re the next generation of AWFLs (Affluent White Female Leftists). They’re getting a head start.

When one looks at this graphic, is there any wonder why the apology? pic.twitter.com/rRdFj57IyT — clay0nline (@clay0nline) March 25, 2026

Well that photo explains everything. — TMac. (@tmcq3) March 25, 2026

God forbid they go against their preferred party. pic.twitter.com/htpe678s89 — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) March 25, 2026

The university staff is wall-to-wall Democrats, too. No surprise there.

Like all Democrats, they value illegal aliens over Americans. Democrats are trying to warp language to confuse the public and build sympathy for people who shouldn't even be in our country.

Find yourselves someone who will fight for you like proggie pukes fight for illegal aliens who kill innocent people. There is no greater love in the world. — Constitutional Minarchist (@DavisMinarchist) March 25, 2026

So they have gone from illegal immigrant to undocumented migrant to now “Rogers Park Resident”. My prediction is future journalists will start calling them “Undocumented Americans”. — Ackchyually (@Ackchyually2000) March 25, 2026

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Democrat Senate hopeful James Talarico has called them that.

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy has proclaimed his party’s love for illegal aliens. (WATCH)

Senator Chris Murphy: "The people we care about most, the undocumented migrants"



He actually said that



pic.twitter.com/FsEPmWs81U — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 24, 2026

It’s beyond mind boggling. What’s even more crazy is the people that continue to vote for this moron even though he is telling them directly they are not his priority — Barry Mo (@BarryMo07) March 25, 2026

It’s not just Murphy, it’s the entire Democrat Party. There is something deeply wrong and evil at work when your political party (or publication) is more worried about the feelings of an illegal alien accused of murdering an American citizen than the actual victim.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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