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Governor JB Pritzker Responds to Death of Sheridan Gorman, Doesn’t Say Alleged Killer is Illegal Alien

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:45 PM on March 23, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Black

To further illustrate how little Democrats care about Americans murdered by their party’s illegal aliens, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker finally responded on Monday evening to the tragic death of Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman. It took him four days. DHS has Venezuelan national Jose Medina-Medina in custody. He’s been charged with fatally shooting her in a botched robbery as she fled from him in Chicago on Thursday. Medina-Medina was caught and released at the southern border of the U.S. by the Biden administration in 2023. He was later released in the sanctuary city of Chicago after being arrested for shoplifting. Some commenters are calling Gorman’s death Laken Riley 2.0.

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Unsurprisingly, Pritzer’s statement doesn’t mention that Gorman’s accused murderer is an illegal alien. (READ)

Gorman’s death is yet another preventable tragedy, but the Democrat Party and its elected officials still refuse to cooperate with the Trump administration and ICE to protect Americans.

Pritzker is trying to take the blood on his hands and smear President Donald Trump with it. He’s shirking responsibility by claiming Trump is politicizing Gorman’s murder. You’ll recall Pritzker immediately politicized Charlie Kirk’s assassination. (WATCH)

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It’s doubtful Pritzker will be laying a wreath for Gorman.

Commenters say there’s nothing political about sharing the truth that Democrats’ pro-illegal alien policies are getting Americans hurt and murdered.

Pritzker needs to shut his lying mouth.

Pritzker’s cohort in chaos, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, is busy making sure more Americans suffer Gorman’s fate.

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(post continues) …@AldRodriguez22 for joining us on last weekend's canvass in Little Village.

Ditto.

The legacy media is doing its part to run cover for its fellow Democrats. DHS called out The Chicago Tribune for lying about Medina-Medina by referring to the Venezuelan national as a ‘Rogers Park man.’ NBC News did its part, as well. (WATCH)

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More preventable American deaths will happen until Democrats choose to value citizens over illegal aliens. Don’t hold your breath for that day, which will never come. Democrats are sticking by their choice.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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CHICAGO DHS DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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