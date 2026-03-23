Governor JB Pritzker Responds to Death of Sheridan Gorman, Doesn’t Say Alleged Killer is Illegal Alien

To further illustrate how little Democrats care about Americans murdered by their party’s illegal aliens, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker finally responded on Monday evening to the tragic death of Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman. It took him four days. DHS has Venezuelan national Jose Medina-Medina in custody. He’s been charged with fatally shooting her in a botched robbery as she fled from him in Chicago on Thursday. Medina-Medina was caught and released at the southern border of the U.S. by the Biden administration in 2023. He was later released in the sanctuary city of Chicago after being arrested for shoplifting. Some commenters are calling Gorman’s death Laken Riley 2.0.

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Unsurprisingly, Pritzer’s statement doesn’t mention that Gorman’s accused murderer is an illegal alien. (READ)

J.B. Pritzker's office just broke their silence on the murder of 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman in Chicago by a previously arrested illegal alien in which they condemn the Trump admin for "politicizing heinous tragedies."



Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/NcxxhFG6Fi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 23, 2026

Sheridan Gorman's murder is a tragedy — and the person responsible must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.



My deepest condolences to the family, friends, and Loyola University community grieving this devastating loss.



May her memory be a blessing. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 23, 2026

Gorman’s death is yet another preventable tragedy, but the Democrat Party and its elected officials still refuse to cooperate with the Trump administration and ICE to protect Americans.

Pritzker is trying to take the blood on his hands and smear President Donald Trump with it. He’s shirking responsibility by claiming Trump is politicizing Gorman’s murder. You’ll recall Pritzker immediately politicized Charlie Kirk’s assassination. (WATCH)

Pritzker now says the Trump admin needs to stop "politicizing heinous tragedies."



The first thing Pritzker did after the death of Charlie Kirk was try to find a way to blame Trump. pic.twitter.com/ZwDQad3oMu — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 23, 2026

They’ve made the deaths of Pretti and Good seem like an epidemic while canonizing them for sainthood. Spare me the pearl clutching, JB. — Fonzo 🐊 (@Godofthunder70) March 23, 2026

“Don’t politicize this kind of stuff!" pic.twitter.com/71gVDH4fuk — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 23, 2026

It’s doubtful Pritzker will be laying a wreath for Gorman.

Commenters say there’s nothing political about sharing the truth that Democrats’ pro-illegal alien policies are getting Americans hurt and murdered.

Nothing political about pointing our who ignored our laws and allowed millions of illegal migrants to enter our country, many of whom are now committing crimes and killing Americans. — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) March 23, 2026

Nope. Imagine these people lecturing anyone about politicizing something like this. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 23, 2026

Pritzker needs to shut his lying mouth.

Pritzker’s cohort in chaos, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, is busy making sure more Americans suffer Gorman’s fate.

While Trump deploys ICE in our airports instead of paying TSA workers, my administration is Protecting Chicago by canvassing to ensure neighborhood small businesses Know Your Rights, have ICE-Free Zone signs, and know the City stands with them in solidarity. Thank you to… pic.twitter.com/GzJhv1e7uf — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) March 23, 2026

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(post continues) …@AldRodriguez22 for joining us on last weekend's canvass in Little Village.

You piece of crap, that Loyola student's blood is on your hands and you're bragging about enabling illegals



Go straight to hell — zulupapaquebec 🇺🇸 (@zulupapaquebec) March 23, 2026

Ditto.

The legacy media is doing its part to run cover for its fellow Democrats. DHS called out The Chicago Tribune for lying about Medina-Medina by referring to the Venezuelan national as a ‘Rogers Park man.’ NBC News did its part, as well. (WATCH)

WATCH: Sunday’s ‘NBC Nightly News’ had almost 90 seconds on last week’s murder of a Loyola of Chicago student and that “a person of interest” has been detained, IGNORING any mention of the fact that the suspect is an illegal alien from Venezuela pic.twitter.com/iqddWdSYVm — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 23, 2026

SHAME on the Chicago Tribune for this BLATANT OMISSION.



The illegal alien suspected of murdering Sheridan Gorman is a TWICE RELEASED criminal illegal alien.



This murder NEVER should have happened because this illegal alien should NEVER have been in our country. https://t.co/rcgAYqEPtE pic.twitter.com/O3ATv0j0DG — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 23, 2026

IMHO, Pritzker had a hand in killing that poor girl as do all governors in sanctuary states that refuse to have ICE remove dangerous criminal illegal aliens. — Strodav (@strodav) March 23, 2026

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More preventable American deaths will happen until Democrats choose to value citizens over illegal aliens. Don’t hold your breath for that day, which will never come. Democrats are sticking by their choice.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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