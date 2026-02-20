Middle Man: Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Wants Voters to Know He’s Not the Democrat Version of Trump

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:35 AM on February 20, 2026
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

Ambitious Democrats are already positioning themselves to run for their party’s presidential nomination in 2028. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is trying to set himself apart from contenders like California Governor Gavin Newsom. Beshear is no different from Newsom, despite trying to present himself as a sensible moderate. It's all an act.

Here’s more. (READ)

Andy Beshear distances himself from Gavin Newsom and his tactics:

“If somebody is looking for a Democratic version of Trump, that's not me."

Aw Shucks Andy is going all-in on the Spanberger “Sensible, Moderate Democrat” campaign model.

The radical left turn then comes should his campaign fool enough voters to win.

Just like Spanberger.

Here’s Beshear on CNN. (WATCH)

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger has been anything but moderate.

Here’s Beshear from this past weekend lying that Spanberger is proof that a ‘moderate’ Democrat can win. (WATCH)

Yep, that’s the plan. Democrats lie about who they are, and then when elected, the real version of themselves is unleashed.

Commenters aren’t fooled. The rarest thing going is a moderate Democrat.

Same movie, different actors.

Governor Beshear is held in check by the Republican supermajorities in the Kentucky House and Senate. He can easily pretend to be a moderate even though he’s not. Posters recognize this.

Kentucky has term limits for governors. Beshear is termed out in 2027, which presents him with an opportunity to run for the White House. Outwardly, he’ll present himself as a moderate, but if he's elected and has Democrat majorities in the House and Senate, he’ll reveal that he's as far left as the rest of his party.

