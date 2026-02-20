Middle Man: Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Wants Voters to Know He’s Not the Democrat Version of Trump

Ambitious Democrats are already positioning themselves to run for their party’s presidential nomination in 2028. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is trying to set himself apart from contenders like California Governor Gavin Newsom. Beshear is no different from Newsom, despite trying to present himself as a sensible moderate. It's all an act.

Here’s more. (READ)

Andy Beshear distances himself from Gavin Newsom and his tactics: “If somebody is looking for a Democratic version of Trump, that's not me." Aw Shucks Andy is going all-in on the Spanberger “Sensible, Moderate Democrat” campaign model. The radical left turn then comes should his campaign fool enough voters to win. Just like Spanberger.

Here’s Beshear on CNN. (WATCH)

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger has been anything but moderate.

Here’s Beshear from this past weekend lying that Spanberger is proof that a ‘moderate’ Democrat can win. (WATCH)

Media’s current ‘moderate’ darling Andy Beshear points to Spanberger’s campaign as evidence that Democrats can win running to the center.



What Andy fails to mention is that since she was elected, Spanberger has been full throttle on every far-left agenda item imaginable. https://t.co/J3k6xKC0pB pic.twitter.com/tBg7LRdqtm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 15, 2026

He means lie during the election. — Russell G. Johnston (@RussellGJohnst6) February 16, 2026

Yep, that’s the plan. Democrats lie about who they are, and then when elected, the real version of themselves is unleashed.

Commenters aren’t fooled. The rarest thing going is a moderate Democrat.

There are NO moderate democrats.

They’re all LIARS. — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) February 19, 2026

I don't think there are moderate Democrats left, except maybe Fetterman.

Every single Democrat is against protecting women's sports and spaces. That's not moderate. That's extreme.

Almost every one is against voter ID. That's not moderate. That's extreme.

Both 80/20 issues. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) February 15, 2026

We’ve all seen this movie: campaign in flannel, govern like the Squad. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) February 20, 2026

Same movie, different actors.

Governor Beshear is held in check by the Republican supermajorities in the Kentucky House and Senate. He can easily pretend to be a moderate even though he’s not. Posters recognize this.

All true.

Beshear is a cookie-cutter Communist just like the rest of the ‘Democrats’.

There isn’t an inch of difference between him, AOC and Mamdani in the end. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) February 19, 2026

this is their strategy, and it needs to be exposed at every opportunity — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 19, 2026

Hope people aren't gullible & believe this Howdy Doody. — GiGi (@ChristySimm23) February 19, 2026

Aw Shucks Andy is very dangerous. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 19, 2026

Kentucky has term limits for governors. Beshear is termed out in 2027, which presents him with an opportunity to run for the White House. Outwardly, he’ll present himself as a moderate, but if he's elected and has Democrat majorities in the House and Senate, he’ll reveal that he's as far left as the rest of his party.

