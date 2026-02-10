Scott Jennings Says Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Proved He’s No Moderate Democrat While on ‘The View’

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is on the Democrat Party’s list of potential 2028 presidential candidates. The DNC feels that since he is the Democrat governor of a red state, they can sell him as the ‘moderate’ candidate. On Tuesday, Beshear went on ABC’s The View, where he obliterated that false narrative by coming out in favor of transgender medical mutilation of children, trashing voter ID efforts, and saying ICE agents need to withdraw from all cities. Republican commentator Scott Jennings says Beshear is obviously no moderate. He adds that there are no moderate presidential prospects on the Democrat Party’s bench.

Jennings breaks it all down here. (WATCH)

There is nothing worse in politics or in the church than a wolf in sheep’s clothing.



And that is exactly what Andy Beshear is.



It is not moderate...it is madness. pic.twitter.com/bqRzJQFHh3 — Scott Jennings Show (@JenningsShow) February 10, 2026

That's unfair to the wolf. He's a weasel in sheep's clothing. — John Fisher (@JohnFisher9372) February 10, 2026

Said wisely, a Kentuckian, who understands the shift by Beshear to the radical left! Grateful he is showing us who he is NOW! — Cheryl Brooks (@BabblingBrooksi) February 10, 2026

Outside of Senator John Fetterman, we’re hard-pressed to name any Democrat who holds any moderate positions.

It’s no surprise that many commenters are just coming out and saying a ‘moderate Democrat’ presidential hopeful is akin to Bigfoot.

The “Moderate Democrat” is nothing more than an election-season myth — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 10, 2026

Blue Dogs are long extinct. — BlackJack (@BlackJackPartII) February 10, 2026

There are no moderate Democrats, it’s insulting to everyone’s intelligence to keep calling them that. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) February 10, 2026

Doesn’t mean Democrats and their ‘journalists’ won’t try to convince the public they are real.

In fact, we just watched that lie pushed on voters in Virginia. There’s no doubt it’ll happen again.

Every cycle we watch the same playbook: Democrats campaign as centrists, then govern like the leftist activists who wrote the wish list. Voters keep asking for balance, and the political class keeps sprinting the other way. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) February 10, 2026

Does anyone remember that time Abigail Spanberger was a moderate Democrat in the old Virginia tradition?



Well how's that turning out? — Rando Coleman (@RandoColeman) February 10, 2026

This Trojan horse strategy has been successful and they will keep using it so people need to remember “fool me once shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me” — Asclepius 🇺🇸⚕️🩺🪖🦅 (@DepswaAsclepius) February 10, 2026

Many voters will still succumb to the myth, unfortunately.

Posters say that despite what Democrats say, their party has been captured.

The Democrat party has been completely taken over by the Radical left — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) February 10, 2026

Scott, you and I are in position to know what at worthless, conniving, politician he is. In the last few days, I don't think I have seen politician "jump the shark" as he has. — Steve Pruitt (@bystpruitt) February 10, 2026

Now that Beshear’s on video espousing his true leftist positions, Republicans would be smart to keep those clips handy. He can’t run for governor again due to term limits, so a presidential run is likely. If Democrats try to push him as a moderate, Republicans can nip that false narrative in the bud pretty quickly with Beshear’s own words.

