Lame Claim: Governor Tim Walz Says Forget the Feds, Prosecuting Fraud in Minnesota...
Woman Says If You Are White, You Cannot Trust Your Own Thinking on...
Facelifts and 'Fascist' Grift: Lefty Podcast Jennifer Welch Cuts Promo Ad for Upcoming...
Attorney Freezes When Asked How His Client Returned to $2.3 Million Mansion She'd...
Team USA Curler Would Be Remiss Not to Mention What's Going on in...
NBC News: Lawyer Says Toddler Returned to ICE Detention and Denied Prescription Medication
Lawless Left Strikes Again: Minnesota Agitators Swarm ICE, Try to Free Massive Meth...
Two Philadelphia Men Plead Guilty to $3.5 Million in 'Fraud Tourism' in Minnesota
Hollywood Reporter Tells How Bad Bunny Became the Celebrity Who Finally Broke Trump
'Just a Decision to Steal': FL Teachers Union Execs Sentenced to Prison After...
Rep. Shri Thanedar Tells CBP Commissioner 'You Better Hope You Get Pardoned'
Eric Swalwell Gets OWNED by ICE Director Todd Lyons (at Least It Wasn't...
Congresswoman Can't Respect ICE, Inheritors of the Klan Hood and the Slave Patrol
The Handmaid's Tale Isn't on the Right—It's in Surrogacy Mills and Chinese Billionaire...

Scott Jennings Says Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Proved He's No Moderate Democrat While on 'The View'

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:24 PM on February 10, 2026
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is on the Democrat Party’s list of potential 2028 presidential candidates. The DNC feels that since he is the Democrat governor of a red state, they can sell him as the ‘moderate’ candidate. On Tuesday, Beshear went on ABC’s The View, where he obliterated that false narrative by coming out in favor of transgender medical mutilation of children, trashing voter ID efforts, and saying ICE agents need to withdraw from all cities. Republican commentator Scott Jennings says Beshear is obviously no moderate. He adds that there are no moderate presidential prospects on the Democrat Party’s bench.

Jennings breaks it all down here. (WATCH)

Outside of Senator John Fetterman, we’re hard-pressed to name any Democrat who holds any moderate positions.

It’s no surprise that many commenters are just coming out and saying a ‘moderate Democrat’ presidential hopeful is akin to Bigfoot.

Doesn’t mean Democrats and their ‘journalists’ won’t try to convince the public they are real.

In fact, we just watched that lie pushed on voters in Virginia. There’s no doubt it’ll happen again.

Many voters will still succumb to the myth, unfortunately.

Posters say that despite what Democrats say, their party has been captured.

Now that Beshear’s on video espousing his true leftist positions, Republicans would be smart to keep those clips handy. He can’t run for governor again due to term limits, so a presidential run is likely. If Democrats try to push him as a moderate, Republicans can nip that false narrative in the bud pretty quickly with Beshear’s own words.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC ICE KENTUCKY SCOTT JENNINGS

