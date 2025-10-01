Mr. Kitty Goes to Washington: Cringey Dem Video Uses Cartoon Cats to Lie...
NPR Host Announces They’re Off the Taxpayer Gravy Train but Still Here, Strong...
Move Over, Maxine! ANOTHER Dem Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About...
What Rep. Jason Crow Saw From Former Fox News Host at Quantico ‘Was...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Maxine Waters Pushes Healthcare For Illegals, Trump Corners Hamas, & The View Melt's...
CNN's Dana Bash Flattered by Acronym for Jane Fonda's Hollywood Anti-Trump 'Resistance' Gr...
Mexican Standoff? JD Vance Promises Hakeem Jeffries Sombrero Videos Will Stop If He...
Chubb CEO Thinks Men in Women's Restrooms Saves Democracy, but His Company's Name...
Dem Talking Point Status: NUKED! JD Vance Destroys Dems' Denials About Illegal Aliens...
'Press 1 for Schumer Shutdown': The White House Is Even Trolling Dems on...
Elizabeth Warren Sounds Alarm About Cost of Health Care (Can a Journo PLEASE...
VIP
Chuck Schumer's Midnight Attempt to Blame the Shutdown on Republicans Got Ratioed Into...
ABC News Wanted to Make It VERY Clear This Hakeem Jeffries Meme Trump...

Scott Jennings: Trump’s Sombrero Memes Are Funnier Than Anything From the Last Ten Years of Kimmel‘s Show

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:20 PM on October 01, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats just lost their minds over Jimmy Kimmel getting suspended by ABC for a few days. His unfunny late-night show has returned, but random online meme-makers are getting more laughs than a multi-millionaire mouthpiece of the Democrat Party. We’re talking about the recent Hakeem Jeffries sombrero videos being shared by President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Republican Scott Jennings noticed what we all did: these videos are funnier than anything Kimmel has done in a decade. (READ)

In typical fashion, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are falsely labeling the hilarious videos as racist.

There’s nothing racist about this. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Wait, there’s no way that happened!

Oh, it happened, alright. Ay yi yi! (WATCH)

Recommended

What Rep. Jason Crow Saw From Former Fox News Host at Quantico ‘Was a Disgusting Scene’
Brett T.
Advertisement

Illegal aliens were being prioritized over American citizens, so Jeffries was there in spirit.

Not sure how it’s racist in one instance but not in another. It only highlights the Democrats’ pro-illegal alien stance in both contexts. Posters think mariachi bands should be a permanent fixture at all of Jeffries’s speaking events.

That’s hilarious!

Commenters say genuine comedy is making huge inroads online, while no one is laughing during the networks’ stale and creaky late-night shows.

Advertisement

That’s the truth. The left has proven time after time that they cannot meme. It’s not a fair fight, but when has the left ever played fair?

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES JIMMY KIMMEL SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Rep. Jason Crow Saw From Former Fox News Host at Quantico ‘Was a Disgusting Scene’
Brett T.
Move Over, Maxine! ANOTHER Dem Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Gov't Shutdown
Doug P.
NPR Host Announces They’re Off the Taxpayer Gravy Train but Still Here, Strong and Vital
Brett T.
CNN's Dana Bash Flattered by Acronym for Jane Fonda's Hollywood Anti-Trump 'Resistance' Group
Doug P.
'Press 1 for Schumer Shutdown': The White House Is Even Trolling Dems on Its Comment Line
Grateful Calvin
Chubb CEO Thinks Men in Women's Restrooms Saves Democracy, but His Company's Name Is Still the Real Crime
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

What Rep. Jason Crow Saw From Former Fox News Host at Quantico ‘Was a Disgusting Scene’ Brett T.
Advertisement