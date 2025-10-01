Scott Jennings: Trump’s Sombrero Memes Are Funnier Than Anything From the Last Ten Years of Kimmel‘s Show

Democrats just lost their minds over Jimmy Kimmel getting suspended by ABC for a few days. His unfunny late-night show has returned, but random online meme-makers are getting more laughs than a multi-millionaire mouthpiece of the Democrat Party. We’re talking about the recent Hakeem Jeffries sombrero videos being shared by President Donald Trump.

Republican Scott Jennings noticed what we all did: these videos are funnier than anything Kimmel has done in a decade. (READ)

This is funnier than anything Jimmy Kimmel has done in 10 years, and the Democratic Party just put us through a national emergency over keeping his very, very, very necessary comedy on the air. Choke on it. https://t.co/Kf2Fo3ZuCp — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 1, 2025

In typical fashion, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are falsely labeling the hilarious videos as racist.

There’s nothing racist about this. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

That's funny, I don't care who you are — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) October 1, 2025

It’s even funnier when you know democrats used a mariachi band to get votes. pic.twitter.com/1xpWzVzJbb — Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@billysandytodd) October 1, 2025

Wait, there’s no way that happened!

Oh, it happened, alright. Ay yi yi! (WATCH)

Dem Mayor Wu opens press conference protesting ICE with mariachi band. pic.twitter.com/bXUC91EKF7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 19, 2025

I’d forgotten about that 😂😂🙌🏻 — A𝐃𝐈𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡☘️ (@adannirish) October 1, 2025

Illegal aliens were being prioritized over American citizens, so Jeffries was there in spirit.

Not sure how it’s racist in one instance but not in another. It only highlights the Democrats’ pro-illegal alien stance in both contexts. Posters think mariachi bands should be a permanent fixture at all of Jeffries’s speaking events.

Can someone hire a mariachi band to play in the background at all his public speaking events, perhaps? Asking for a friend.. — thalassophile (@thalassophile) October 1, 2025

That’s hilarious!

Commenters say genuine comedy is making huge inroads online, while no one is laughing during the networks’ stale and creaky late-night shows.

Decentralized comedy like this is one reason the Late Night model is failing. — Ohms13 (@ohms133) October 1, 2025

I was thinking the same thing. Instead of everyone arguing if the late night comics are even funny, let’s move on to a new generation of funny. Like we’re moving on from the geriatric politicians. — SeeShell60 (@McgowanShe60076) October 1, 2025

Memers out here taking over the national discourse. Well done, @TheRicanMemes — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 1, 2025

In the meme wars, it’s ok to fight an unarmed enemy. — Juan Lauda (@juan_lauda) October 1, 2025

That’s the truth. The left has proven time after time that they cannot meme. It’s not a fair fight, but when has the left ever played fair?

