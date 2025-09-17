Scott Jennings ERUPTS as CNN Dems Deny Charlie Kirk Assassination Celebration Posts are Happening Online

Social media users have been celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination since it happened last week. Many have lost their jobs over their posts. There was a database that collected those tens of thousands of posts, but it has either been deleted or is currently down. Bluesky had to take action because assassination celebration posts flooded their platform. All this was pretty hard to miss, but of course, this was all news to ‘journalist’ Abby Phillip and her fellow Democrats on Tuesday's NewsNight on CNN.

As is always the case, Republican commentator Scott Jennings is plugged in to what’s truly happening in the real world. (READ)

Scott Jennings: “Can I ask you though, everybody here acknowledges that there have been thousands upon thousands of people, ordinary people who have taken to social media to celebrate this? Yes or no?” Abby Phillip: “I don‘t know about that number.” Brianna Lyman: “I have high school friends who are. I think it's horrible —” Abby Phillip: “We got to be factual about this, right? I don‘t think you know the scope. I don‘t know the scope. But I do think that we have to distinguish between random people in the world and something that is a dominant issue.” Scott Jennings: “Why? Because the person who shot Charlie Kirk was a random person in the world, was he not?”

This is amazing to witness. (WATCH)

Scott Jennings: “Can I ask you though, everybody here acknowledges that there have been thousands upon thousands of people, ordinary people who have taken to social media to celebrate this? Yes or no?”



Abby Phillip: “I don‘t know about that number.”



Brianna Lyman: “I have high… pic.twitter.com/fNTQUUhQlh — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 17, 2025

Montel Williams calls the killer “love-torn.” CNN pretends the internet didn’t celebrate. Meanwhile, Scott Jennings is the only adult in the room. The gaslight is strong—but receipts are stronger. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) September 17, 2025

That fake ‘love story’ narrative Montel Williams pushed is insane. We covered it here.

The Democrats on the panel were denying reality as usual. Posters were laughing out loud as Abby Phillip unleashed this zinger.

Abby Phillip: We have to be factual about this 🤡 — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 17, 2025

“We have to be factual about this" while denying reality and gaslighting her audience — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 17, 2025

By “factual about this” she means believe what propaganda we tell you to believe — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 17, 2025

Somehow, people are being fired for posts celebrating Kirk’s assassination while Phillip and her Dems maintain the posts aren’t happening.

Some of those who were fired have posted videos online decrying their situation. They also have their defenders online arguing that celebrating murder is ‘free speech.’ Posters say they’re not imagining this.

How do they explain all those people getting fired for celebrating the CK’s murder on social media? — jay plemons (@jayplemons) September 17, 2025

Unbelievable! There are thousands of people out there is she blind? — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) September 17, 2025

She lives in a bubble, or she’s just a liar.



My money is on the latter. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) September 17, 2025

My money is with your money — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 17, 2025

Bubble or liar? Your money is good for either. Why? The answer is both. We are inundated with ‘journalists’ who live in their Democrat Party bubble. Lying is how they remain there.