Scott Jennings ERUPTS as CNN Dems Deny Charlie Kirk Assassination Celebration Posts are Happening Online

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:40 AM on September 17, 2025
Twitchy

Social media users have been celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination since it happened last week. Many have lost their jobs over their posts. There was a database that collected those tens of thousands of posts, but it has either been deleted or is currently down. Bluesky had to take action because assassination celebration posts flooded their platform. All this was pretty hard to miss, but of course, this was all news to ‘journalist’ Abby Phillip and her fellow Democrats on Tuesday's NewsNight on CNN

As is always the case, Republican commentator Scott Jennings is plugged in to what’s truly happening in the real world. (READ)

Scott Jennings: “Can I ask you though, everybody here acknowledges that there have been thousands upon thousands of people, ordinary people who have taken to social media to celebrate this? Yes or no?”

Abby Phillip: “I don‘t know about that number.”

Brianna Lyman: “I have high school friends who are. I think it's horrible —”

Abby Phillip: “We got to be factual about this, right? I don‘t think you know the scope. I don‘t know the scope. But I do think that we have to distinguish between random people in the world and something that is a dominant issue.”

Scott Jennings: “Why? Because the person who shot Charlie Kirk was a random person in the world, was he not?”

This is amazing to witness. (WATCH)

That fake ‘love story’ narrative Montel Williams pushed is insane. We covered it here.

The Democrats on the panel were denying reality as usual. Posters were laughing out loud as Abby Phillip unleashed this zinger.

Somehow, people are being fired for posts celebrating Kirk’s assassination while Phillip and her Dems maintain the posts aren’t happening.

Some of those who were fired have posted videos online decrying their situation. They also have their defenders online arguing that celebrating murder is ‘free speech.’ Posters say they’re not imagining this.

Bubble or liar? Your money is good for either. Why? The answer is both. We are inundated with ‘journalists’ who live in their Democrat Party bubble. Lying is how they remain there.

