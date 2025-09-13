WaPo Reports Many People Are Being Fired for 'Posting About It' (Charlie Kirk's Assassination)

It appears that legacy media is involved in a contest of some sort to see who can soften the reality about the professional consequences being faced by teachers and others who took to social media to essentially celebrate the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

NBC News framed it as educators facing termination or suspension just for "sharing their opinions" about the shooting.

Following the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk this week, educators across the country have found themselves facing swift termination or potential discipline after sharing opinions on social media about the killing. https://t.co/6C43syq2Rz — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 13, 2025

The Washington Post saw that and decided that "posting about it" was more accurate than "sharing their opinions":

Within 24 hours of Charlie Kirk’s killing, an assistant dean at a Tennessee college, a communications staffer for an NFL team, a Next Door employee in Milwaukee, and the co-owner of a Cincinnati barbecue restaurant were fired after posting about it. https://t.co/lvohXa9g6C — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 13, 2025

Replace "posting about it" with "celebrating his murder" for greater accuracy, which is why WaPo didn't feel it necessary to go there in the headline.

After celebrating it dummies — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) September 13, 2025

"After posting about it"



What exactly did they post?



This is the Washington Post dehumanizing conservatives to the point where a conservative who is murdered isn't the victim, the liberals celebrating his murder are the real victim https://t.co/eHBxb7jw4k — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 13, 2025

The "journalism" is strong with this take from the Post.

To be clear - these people publicly celebrated actual violence as "justice" for speech they didn't like.



But they now view career consequences for their own speech as "unfair" or "unjust". https://t.co/GtKxoFBz9Q — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) September 13, 2025

What did they “post” about it?



Because lots of us have posted about it. Only certain people are getting fired though. https://t.co/GYIN9m7R4C — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 13, 2025

This headline gives no indication that these people were held accountable by their employers for celebrating a political assassination. “After posting about it” implies they were fired for no reason other than making social media posts. @JeffBezos https://t.co/ea04BlgITy — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 13, 2025

Yes, many people have "posted about it," but the Post didn't feel the need to get a little more specific in the headline.

‘Posting about it’



Again, removing context is lying. That’s not why they were fired. https://t.co/43QfyTfopd — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) September 13, 2025

The Left sure doesn't like it when they're made to live under the rules they set.

We overlooked a lot of leftist cancelling in order to keep the peace and now they moved on to saying it’s ok to murder people they don’t like. They set these rules, we’re just playing by them. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) September 13, 2025

Your game.



Your rules.



How you like it now? https://t.co/CNgzh7cxZl — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) September 13, 2025

They do NOT like it.

*****

