Clemson University Faces Backlash: Calls to Defund Over Staff's Violent Rhetoric
New Report Claims Charlie Kirk's Killer Lived With a Transgender Roommate
Hegseth Meant What He Said: Air Force SGT Facing Consequenses for Celebrating Charlie...
Disgusting Word-Twisting Whopper by 'The Nation': Mangling Charlie Kirk's Message to Under...
Santa Clarita Dems' Disgusting Victim-Blaming of Charlie Kirk's Murder Proves They're Mora...
Sen. Ed Markey Calls on US to Punish 'Election Deniers' and Accidentally Sends...
Mayor Karen Bass' Petty Power Trip: Ordering LAFD to Snub Trump's Half-Staff Call...
NBC News Reports Teachers Are Being Fired Just for 'Sharing Opinions' About Killing...
The Generation That Charlie Kirk Inspired Will Carry On in His Place: Prove...
Grammar Girl: Jasmine Crockett Says Labeling Her Foes ‘Wannabe Hitler’ Is Sometimes a...
Special Edition: A Tribute to Charlie Kirk - This Week on Capitol Hill...
Wajahat Ali's Vile Smear: Sniping at Erika Kirk's Grief with Bottom-Feeding Scum Tactics
Office Depot’s Propaganda Ploy: Two 'Slacktivist' Employees Canceled a Charlie Kirk Memori...
Erika Kirk’s Courageous Address: Honoring Charlie Kirk’s Legacy of Faith, Family, and Coun...

WaPo Reports Many People Are Being Fired for 'Posting About It' (Charlie Kirk's Assassination)

Doug P. | 12:02 PM on September 13, 2025
Journalism meme

It appears that legacy media is involved in a contest of some sort to see who can soften the reality about the professional consequences being faced by teachers and others who took to social media to essentially celebrate the assassination of Charlie Kirk. 

Advertisement

NBC News framed it as educators facing termination or suspension just for "sharing their opinions" about the shooting. 

The Washington Post saw that and decided that "posting about it" was more accurate than "sharing their opinions": 

Replace "posting about it" with "celebrating his murder" for greater accuracy, which is why WaPo didn't feel it necessary to go there in the headline. 

Recommended

Clemson University Faces Backlash: Calls to Defund Over Staff's Violent Rhetoric
justmindy
Advertisement

The "journalism" is strong with this take from the Post. 

Advertisement

Yes, many people have "posted about it," but the Post didn't feel the need to get a little more specific in the headline. 

The Left sure doesn't like it when they're made to live under the rules they set. 

They do NOT like it. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Clemson University Faces Backlash: Calls to Defund Over Staff's Violent Rhetoric
justmindy
Hegseth Meant What He Said: Air Force SGT Facing Consequenses for Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death
Eric V.
New Report Claims Charlie Kirk's Killer Lived With a Transgender Roommate
FuzzyChimp
Disgusting Word-Twisting Whopper by 'The Nation': Mangling Charlie Kirk's Message to Undermine His Legacy
justmindy
Sen. Ed Markey Calls on US to Punish 'Election Deniers' and Accidentally Sends Clinton and Abrams to Jail
Doug P.
NBC News Reports Teachers Are Being Fired Just for 'Sharing Opinions' About Killing of Charlie Kirk
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Clemson University Faces Backlash: Calls to Defund Over Staff's Violent Rhetoric justmindy
Advertisement