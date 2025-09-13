The Generation That Charlie Kirk Inspired Will Carry On in His Place: Prove...
NBC News Reports Teachers Are Being Fired Just for 'Sharing Opinions' About Killing of Charlie Kirk

Doug P. | 9:46 AM on September 13, 2025
Meme screenshot

After Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah this week, there are reports of some school teachers who actually celebrated the shooting. Some have been fired or placed on leave:

Some public-school districts refused to say whether they yanked teachers from classrooms for gleefully celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination in sick online posts — while a top House GOPer on Friday demanded the educators be investigated.

One school district still employs a New York based math teacher who spewed offensive remarks, said New York Rep. Elise Stefanik — and higher-ups overseeing two Texas districts would not say whether they were booting their educators who ghoulishly cheered the 31-year-old conservative activist’s murder Wednesday, outraging some lawmakers and activists.

“These are public school employees. These are the people standing in front of classrooms, tasked with guiding and mentoring our children and students,” Stefanik wrote in a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday, demanding an investigation.

[...]

The lawmaker went on to condemn a Naples Central School teacher who cheered “Good riddance to bad garbage” — and compared Kirk to a Nazi chief — hours after his death. He had reportedly been placed on leave as of Friday.

How do you frame that if you're a lib media outlet?

NBC News showed how: 

"Sharing opinions"... about their happiness to have seen a conservative shot to death. These people should in no way be allowed to "share opinions" with kids for several hours a day. 

Unreal, but not unsurprising considering the source. 

These are just educators "sharing opinions," according to NBC:

Just "sharing opinions" though. These people and more should never be allowed to teach children in classrooms, and NBC News is hot garbage. There, we've shared our opinion. 

