What's Going On With Teachers Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death?

If you skim X, or even worse, Bluesky, then you're aware that the Left is celebrating the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at the age of 31. We could publish never-ending posts about liberals calling Kirk a Nazi who deserved it, but when this editor was skimming X earlier Thursday, he noticed that teachers and educators seemed to be overrepresented. Remember: these are the people educating your children in public school and in the universities, and they're celebrating the murder of someone who traveled to college campuses to engage in good-faith debates about politics.

Advertisement

Where to start?

I have seen over 100 teachers celebrate the horror that took place today.



They will all show up to government buildings tomorrow morning and spend 7+ hours indoctrinating the younger generations of America.



THIS CANNOT CONTINUE — JohnRocker (@itsJohnRocker) September 11, 2025

This is what my teacher said this morning about Charlie Kirk's assassination:



"He wasn't a tolerant individual. At the end of the day, if you live by the sword, you might as well be killed by the sword." — Charlie Simpson 🇬🇧 (@CharlieSimpsonA) September 11, 2025

I have reported the teacher. What was said is disgusting and dangerous. — Charlie Simpson 🇬🇧 (@CharlieSimpsonA) September 11, 2025

If you think that's disgusting …

A teacher in Florida?



Meet Kelly Brock-Sanchez.



She was hoping to wake up to an obituary. Well, this teacher at Ridgeview Elementary School is going to peacefully wake up to a lot of messages.



It would be a shame if everyone in Lakeside, FL, sees this.



CC: @GovRonDeSantis pic.twitter.com/H6iYQFYJvT — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 11, 2025

That's cute. "The aspiring Goebbels" was cured of "high-velocity lead deficiency."

Amanda Dodson, a teacher at the School District of Lancaster (@SDoLancaster) in PA, made a post online accusing Charlie Kirk of "inciting hate" and demanding that he receive no empathy.



THIS person teaches your children.



Any comment @SDoLancaster? pic.twitter.com/uHk4ZG80hQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2025

Good Morning @gcschools



One of your teachers appears to be the openly celebrating the murder of Charlie Kirk.



Is this who you entrust the safety and well being of your children to?



Cc @libsoftiktok pic.twitter.com/ZstS0NITEM — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) September 11, 2025

BREAKING 🚨 The Assistant Dean of Students at MTSU has been FIRED effective immediately after she celebrated Charlie Kirk passing away



THERE IS MORE TO COME



GOOD RIDDANCE pic.twitter.com/hftqdiosuB — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) September 11, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: We're getting word 3 Lee County Florida School District teachers/faculty have been fired for celebrating the murder of Charlie Kirk.



Keep it up, patriots. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 11, 2025

We’re no longer accepting the things that we can change. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 11, 2025

Lee county school district confirmed :

Brooke Wold, Mariah Roller, and Lauren Boliek were fired today.



I hope your job was worth speaking out about how happy you are about Charlie’s horrific murder. — American Nerd 🇺🇸 (@American_N3rd) September 11, 2025

In about 2 hours from now, I'm also going to be firing an employee for celebrating on the clock.



Sent her home yesterday, and when she comes in for her shift today she's going to find out that she no longer has a job.



This is the real world, not TikTok. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 11, 2025

Advertisement

West Ada fired one too. pic.twitter.com/fmmQ4GhL3Q — Z (@insatiablevine) September 11, 2025

This person should be fired immediately! pic.twitter.com/EvNMtRBXtb — Alexandra Levine (@AlexandraLevi20) September 11, 2025

Unacceptable but they are exposing their true colors. — Commonsenseprevails (@Commonsensepre2) September 11, 2025

Great news, zero tolerance for hate speech. — TNoser (@t_noser) September 11, 2025

Again, these are the "adults" who are purportedly educating your children. How would you feel having a conservative child in any ot their classes?

PoliMath makes a good point about "cancel culture":

I'm going to confess something: I'm ok with this person losing her job



Rejoicing at the death of a person who many of your own students admire reveals that you do not have the wisdom or disposition required to be a good dean https://t.co/rtyaBuDAP3 — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) September 11, 2025

"oh so now you love cancel culture? Hypocrite!"



With all due respect, shut the fuck up forever and drown in a bathtub



A man died. He was murdered because you hated him. If you can't feel shame about that, the least you can do is shut your fucking mouth for 24 hours — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) September 11, 2025

If you don't have enough wisdom and self-reflection to refrain from celebrating a gruesome murder, maybe you need some time in unemployment to reflect on your life choices — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) September 11, 2025

Advertisement

Well said.

The fact that people working in education and counseling feel perfectly comfortable posting things like this next to their full name speaks volumes about the culture of those institutions. — Dad of the Desert (@DadoftheDesert) September 11, 2025

What is with the teachers?

***

Update:

Here's another one who reacted to news of Kirk's murder with a laughing emoji:

Imagine. A 6th grade teacher finding the assassination of Charlie Kirk hilarious.



This is why homeschooling is booming. pic.twitter.com/qWvf9uPJsQ — 🇺🇸Mary🇺🇸 (@RepMaryFranson) September 11, 2025





Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.