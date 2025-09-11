VIP
I Should Have Stayed Off TikTok: The Alarming Response to Charlie Kirk’s Death
What's Going On With Teachers Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death?

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on September 11, 2025
Meme from Key & Peele "Substitute Teacher"

If you skim X, or even worse, Bluesky, then you're aware that the Left is celebrating the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at the age of 31. We could publish never-ending posts about liberals calling Kirk a Nazi who deserved it, but when this editor was skimming X earlier Thursday, he noticed that teachers and educators seemed to be overrepresented. Remember: these are the people educating your children in public school and in the universities, and they're celebrating the murder of someone who traveled to college campuses to engage in good-faith debates about politics.

Where to start?

If you think that's disgusting …

That's cute. "The aspiring Goebbels" was cured of "high-velocity lead deficiency."

Again, these are the "adults" who are purportedly educating your children. How would you feel having a conservative child in any ot their classes? 

PoliMath makes a good point about "cancel culture":

Well said.

What is with the teachers?

***

Update:

Here's another one who reacted to news of Kirk's murder with a laughing emoji:


Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK EDUCATION

