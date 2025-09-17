Scott Jennings Brings the TRUTH as Montel Williams Insanely Insists Charlie Kirk’s Murder Is a LOVE STORY

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats continue to act like suspected Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson’s motives are some unknowable mystery. It’s pretty obvious: Robinson rejected his conservative upbringing, embraced leftism, believed lies told to him by the dying legacy media, shacked up with a guy who thinks he’s a girl, and shot Kirk out of pure hatred for his beliefs. It’s really that simple. Republican Scott Jennings gets it. On Tuesday night, he had to deliver a verbal slap to a CNN panel to knock them back into reality.

Start here. (READ)

@ScottJenningsKY SHUTS DOWN insane CNN panel’s wild gaslighting about Tyler Robinson’s motive — including Montel Williams calling him a “love-torn child." JENNINGS: "Guys. GUYS. The evidence here is overwhelming.” "He was motivated by HATE. He was motivated by left wing radicalism." "We are looking around the edges of this for something other than what's staring us in the FACE." "Left wing radicalism got this kid. He went up to a roof and he murdered our friend." "And THAT'S what happened."

Here’s the segment. (WATCH)

.@ScottJenningsKY SHUTS DOWN insane CNN panel's wild gaslighting about Tyler Robinson's motive — including Montel Williams calling him a "love-torn child."



JENNINGS: "Guys. GUYS. The evidence here is overwhelming."



"He was motivated by HATE. He was motivated by left wing… pic.twitter.com/pqlkNGwC2w — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 17, 2025

Ah yes Kamala’s ex-lover I’d expect nothing less. — Lori (@KeekFish) September 17, 2025

The left has reached out to Montell Williams to put a spin on this.

Amazing. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) September 17, 2025

Montel Williams what happened to you brother? OMFG. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) September 17, 2025

We can’t believe CNN brought in Williams to push his ridiculous ‘lovers’ narrative.

Posters say ‘journalists’ working in tandem with their Democrat Party to twist this story into something it isn’t have been utterly despicable.

The FAKE NEWS media is even more disgusting and despicable than we imagined. 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Carlos America (@CarlosBtnoCigar) September 17, 2025

And that was very hard to do.



No matter how low the bar is, they always manage to slither under it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 17, 2025

Montel is arguing that husbands can simply shoot people who offend their wives? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 17, 2025

We thought we were the only ones who noticed that.

Commenters blame the legacy media and its decade of calling Republicans Nazis, fascists, racists, and more for motivating Kirk’s shooter to pull the trigger.

And it’s THEIR FAULT.



They have misrepresented EVERY SINGLE THING Trump and his supporters have done for the last decade.



Robinson, in my opinion, is the direct result of being radically propagandized.



They knew their words mattered, and yet they STILL don’t give a f***. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) September 17, 2025

Yep.



But Montel here insists radicalization and politics had nothing to do with it, when every shred of evidence presented says otherwise.



Faced with the facts, they still lie.



And they always will. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 17, 2025

Of course they’re going to lie - they’re Democrats!

Just imagine if Jennings were not on the show, all the lies being told would have received no pushback.

Scott is always the voice of reality and reason. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 17, 2025

Forced to bring down the hammer once again on these liars.



It doesn't matter how much evidence there is, they refuse to admit the obvious. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 17, 2025

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats cannot self-reflect. They’re incapable of admitting they are wrong. All they can do is double down on their lies or spin insane theories based on nonsense to keep their established lies protected. Charlie Kirk's assassination is not a love story; it's a story of irrational hate, no matter how Democrats and their media hacks try to spin it.

