Scott Jennings Brings the TRUTH as Montel Williams Insanely Insists Charlie Kirk’s Murder Is a LOVE STORY

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:05 AM on September 17, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats continue to act like suspected Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson’s motives are some unknowable mystery. It’s pretty obvious: Robinson rejected his conservative upbringing, embraced leftism, believed lies told to him by the dying legacy media, shacked up with a guy who thinks he’s a girl, and shot Kirk out of pure hatred for his beliefs. It’s really that simple. Republican Scott Jennings gets it. On Tuesday night, he had to deliver a verbal slap to a CNN panel to knock them back into reality.

Start here. (READ)

@ScottJenningsKY SHUTS DOWN insane CNN panel’s wild gaslighting about Tyler Robinson’s motive — including Montel Williams calling him a “love-torn child."

JENNINGS: "Guys. GUYS. The evidence here is overwhelming.”

"He was motivated by HATE. He was motivated by left wing radicalism."

"We are looking around the edges of this for something other than what's staring us in the FACE."

"Left wing radicalism got this kid. He went up to a roof and he murdered our friend."

"And THAT'S what happened."

Here’s the segment. (WATCH)

We can’t believe CNN brought in Williams to push his ridiculous ‘lovers’ narrative.

Posters say ‘journalists’ working in tandem with their Democrat Party to twist this story into something it isn’t have been utterly despicable.

