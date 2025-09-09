AG Pam Bondi Says Decarlos Brown 'Will Never Again See the Light of...
Restaurant Rollback: Cracker Barrel Abandons Rebranding and Remodeling Plans to Focus on Food Quality

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on September 09, 2025
Cracker Barrel is doing what appears to be a complete rollback of all the disastrous rebranding and remodeling plans they announced last month. You’ll recall the enormous backlash the restaurant chain received when it decided to change its ‘Uncle Herschel’ logo and modernize its gift shops and dining areas.

Here’s more. (READ)

(post continues) ...that our “Old Timer” logo will remain, along with our bigger focus in the kitchen and on your plate, we hope that today’s step reinforces that we hear you.”

They’re listening to Trump!

If Cracker Barrel pulls back everything, then that’s where its focus should be.

Commenters agree that it should have been the company’s sole focus all along. The chain’s food quality has taken a dive over the last several years.

More on that CEO in a bit.

Commenters knew what needed to be done long ago; all the iconic brand had to do was ask, and it could have saved $700 million.

Wokeness destroys everything.

Posters appreciate Cracker Barrel’s mea culpa but say the team responsible for the redesign debacle must go.

The whole unnecessary mess caused by the CEO and her team only highlighted the deeper DEI and leftist activism issues of Cracker Barrel. This walkback of the revamp is great, but many say they will not walk through the restaurant’s doors again until the company realigns with its since-jettisoned foundational and traditional values.

