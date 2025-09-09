Restaurant Rollback: Cracker Barrel Abandons Rebranding and Remodeling Plans to Focus on Food Quality

Cracker Barrel is doing what appears to be a complete rollback of all the disastrous rebranding and remodeling plans they announced last month. You’ll recall the enormous backlash the restaurant chain received when it decided to change its ‘Uncle Herschel’ logo and modernize its gift shops and dining areas.

Here’s more. (READ)

🚨 BREAKING — IT’S OVER: Cracker Barrel CANCELS all “modern” restaurant renovations!



Logo is here to stay, decor and style are here to stay. Now FIRE the woke CEO!



“If your restaurant hasn’t been remodeled, you don’t need to worry, it won’t be. With our recent announcement… pic.twitter.com/G286vJN3Ie — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 9, 2025

(post continues) ...that our “Old Timer” logo will remain, along with our bigger focus in the kitchen and on your plate, we hope that today’s step reinforces that we hear you.” They’re listening to Trump!

I like this, and also "bigger focus in the kitchen and on your plate." — Jeff Carlton (@JeffWCarlton) September 9, 2025

If Cracker Barrel pulls back everything, then that’s where its focus should be.

Commenters agree that it should have been the company’s sole focus all along. The chain’s food quality has taken a dive over the last several years.

Now they have to fix how they serves meals. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 9, 2025

That should be the focus, and they will make more money. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 9, 2025

Cracker Barrel is what it is. It’s a highway stop restaurant. Changing the store was a stupid idea. Now any sit down restaurant should always be fine tuning the menu. If they truly wanted to revamp the store, start with the food.



That CEO must be in hell right now — someone (@DasRheingold90) September 9, 2025

Now Focus on the food- make the food something you are proud of!! — GrrrGraphics-Ben Garrison 🤠 Cartoons 🇺🇸 (@GrrrGraphics) September 9, 2025

They should work on improving the food. And yes, fire the CEO. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 9, 2025

More on that CEO in a bit.

Commenters knew what needed to be done long ago; all the iconic brand had to do was ask, and it could have saved $700 million.

Yep. This is all they had to do. pic.twitter.com/Zvd3hCNyXk — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) September 9, 2025

The entire brand is built on the idea of 'staying true to tradition'. You don't just get to abandon that without destroying the brand. pic.twitter.com/ndx3e42SbB — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 9, 2025

Leftist dogma requires that everything must be replaced with a new woke idea, whether it's broke or not. — John Galt (@Faakew2) September 9, 2025

That's Marxism, in a nutshell.



Wokeism is just the newest iteration of it. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 9, 2025

Wokeness destroys everything.

Posters appreciate Cracker Barrel’s mea culpa but say the team responsible for the redesign debacle must go.

I think the customer finally did rule in this case….bravo for admitting the misstep in commercial marketing! — Suzie (@cardart4) September 9, 2025

Are the people who objected to Cracker Barrel’s changes going to become frequent customers now? — Hobo Spices (@SpicesHobo) September 9, 2025

Until decision makers who caused this mess are removed, I still will not be going back. — TLCSchip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🎗🙏 (@Tami89652794) September 9, 2025

The whole unnecessary mess caused by the CEO and her team only highlighted the deeper DEI and leftist activism issues of Cracker Barrel. This walkback of the revamp is great, but many say they will not walk through the restaurant’s doors again until the company realigns with its since-jettisoned foundational and traditional values.

