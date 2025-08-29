Mother of Minneapolis 'Trans' Church Shooter Has Obtained a Criminal Defense Attorney
New York Post: Mother of Minneapolis School Shooter Not Cooperating With Police

Off Her Rocker: 93-Year-Old Cracker Barrel Co-Founder Rips New CEO Who Wrecked His Creation

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:43 AM on August 29, 2025
Twitter

The Cracker Barrel rebrand debacle resulted in the company torching $700 million, ditching its new logo and welcoming back its old one, halting its remodeling plans, and removing its gay pride webpage. That’s the power of ticked-off customers. The co-founder of the restaurant chain watched the whole thing play out and is now speaking out.

Check out this soundbite from co-founder Tommy Lowe. (WATCH)

Looks like Cracker Barrel should have sought this senior’s sage advice.

The soundbite was just a taste. Here’s the full story from a local news station in Tennessee, where Cracker Barrel got its start. (WATCH)

Sometimes you just have to stick with tradition and what’s worked for decades.

Some posters were sad that the aging co-founder of the chain had to witness his fabled restaurant’s fall. How could the new CEO be so dense?

It’s amazing to learn that the new CEO never reached out to the co-founder for insight and advice. Despite the company’s reversal after suffering incredible backlash from the rebrand, many say they won’t enter a Cracker Barrel again until she’s out the door. Can’t say that we blame them.

