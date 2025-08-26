Cracker Barrel Caves to Trump and Outraged Public, Announces Return of Cherished Old Timer Logo

The backlash against Cracker Barrel has been incendiary and universal. Customers hated the in-restaurant remodel and the new stripped-down logo that removed the ‘old timer’ (ake Uncle Herschel) and the barrel. On Monday, the restaurant chain relented to pressure and apologized, stating that the remodels would stop. Early Tuesday, President Donald Trump weighed in with advice on what the restaurant must do to stop the bleeding and get back in the good graces of upset longtime customers. Then on Tuesday night, Cracker Barrel completely caved and said they were bringing back the cherished logo that so many see as synonymous with the old-fashioned eatery and country store.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

🚨 BREAKING: Following pressure from conservatives and President Trump, Cracker Barrel has ABANDONED their plans to change the logo



WE ARE WINNING! 🔥



KEEP PUSHING! pic.twitter.com/NEHjAcqnq0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 26, 2025

🚨 LMAO! President Trump at 11AM: "Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake"



Cracker Barrel, not even 8 hours later: *Goes back to the old logo, admits a mistake*



GOOD CHOICE, CRACKER BARREL! Taking business advice from 47 is a great move. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mOr73ytG7t — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 26, 2025

Cracker Barrel announced it's sticking with its "Old Timer" logo after after online backlash accusing the country-themed restaurant chain of changing its values when it rolled out a new logo. https://t.co/ZhTFJrVxWX — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2025

It’s been a whirlwind couple of days for Cracker Barrel, to say the least.

MAGA was quick to memorialize the victory with a Trump-inspired video, while the man himself congratulated Cracker Barrel on sticking with the old logo. (WATCH)

WE DID IT!!!🤣🇺🇸🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/jvx7LKPNiR — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) August 26, 2025

President Trump congratulates Cracker Barrel on restoring their original logo. 😂 pic.twitter.com/2DSY1I1iD4 — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) August 26, 2025

Awesome!

Commenters say this whole brand destruction debacle could have been avoided by listening to customers instead of paid consultants and designers. They say the next step is to fire all those responsible for removing customers from the rebrand equation.

How much were they paying that CEO? The could have just asked us and we would have saved them a fortune.

The logo won’t be enough..they need to fire everyone involved and fast and promote ANYONE who said this was a bad idea lol — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) August 26, 2025

That DEI CEO should be fired. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 26, 2025

Gotta cut far deeper than the CEO. The whole C suite has to go now. Get a few former execs back onboard for a bit and rebuild the brand, the loyalty, and the customer base. — AlwaysUnforthcoming (@AUnforthcoming) August 26, 2025

It’s a uniform…



Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino. pic.twitter.com/ILuE2WMfHO — C3 (@C_3C_3) August 20, 2025

And she needs new glasses!! — Craig Peterson (@CraigPe33383947) August 26, 2025

Those glasses scream, ‘I’m a leftist Democrat here to destroy everything you love!’

Posters say chunking the logo is throwing away millions that could have been better spent. Stock for the company has plummeted as well. They were warned this would happen, but didn’t listen.

Apparently they spent MILLIONS on that new logo 😂 And now they're just abandoning it?!



If I was a shareholder in Cracker Barrel, I would be FURIOUS right now... — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 26, 2025

A 3 year old could have made that logo — Andi (@FamFuerst) August 26, 2025

Some shareholders were furious last November when briefed on it. Same guy has shares in Steak n Shake. — SaintJoe (@SaintJoe_AmI) August 26, 2025

Advertisement

The retail and the menu are ruined. Remodels have already ditched all the vintage charm. Cracker Barrel is gone. They lose, and so do we. — Constance Crane (@TrackingFires) August 26, 2025

Now comes the aftermath. Sure, the remodels have been stopped and the old logo has been saved, but now the public is very much aware of who made those decisions and what they stand for - lots of DEI and LGBTQIA+ activism. Until that changes as well, many customers who are now in the know will not step into a Cracker Barrel, no matter what concessions are made.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.