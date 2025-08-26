Cracker Barrel Caves to Trump and Outraged Public, Announces Return of Cherished Old Timer Logo

DNI Tulsi Gabbard Confirms Burn Bags Were Found Tucked Away in the Backs...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:10 PM on August 26, 2025
Twitter

The backlash against Cracker Barrel has been incendiary and universal. Customers hated the in-restaurant remodel and the new stripped-down logo that removed the ‘old timer’ (ake Uncle Herschel) and the barrel. On Monday, the restaurant chain relented to pressure and apologized, stating that the remodels would stop. Early Tuesday, President Donald Trump weighed in with advice on what the restaurant must do to stop the bleeding and get back in the good graces of upset longtime customers. Then on Tuesday night, Cracker Barrel completely caved and said they were bringing back the cherished logo that so many see as synonymous with the old-fashioned eatery and country store.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

It’s been a whirlwind couple of days for Cracker Barrel, to say the least.

MAGA was quick to memorialize the victory with a Trump-inspired video, while the man himself congratulated Cracker Barrel on sticking with the old logo. (WATCH)

Awesome!

Commenters say this whole brand destruction debacle could have been avoided by listening to customers instead of paid consultants and designers. They say the next step is to fire all those responsible for removing customers from the rebrand equation.

Those glasses scream, ‘I’m a leftist Democrat here to destroy everything you love!’

Posters say chunking the logo is throwing away millions that could have been better spent. Stock for the company has plummeted as well. They were warned this would happen, but didn’t listen.

Now comes the aftermath. Sure, the remodels have been stopped and the old logo has been saved, but now the public is very much aware of who made those decisions and what they stand for - lots of DEI and LGBTQIA+ activism. Until that changes as well, many customers who are now in the know will not step into a Cracker Barrel, no matter what concessions are made.

