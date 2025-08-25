Florida Weigh Stations Now Doubling as ICE Sting Ops to Snag Non-Citizen Truckers...
Tim Walz Openly Fantasizes About What America Would Look Like If Kamala Had...
The Internet Is Forever: ABC's Jonathan Karl Gets the 'Then and Now' Treatment...
Undercover Journo BUSTS School Counselor Coaching Parent About Getting Her Son Into Girls'...
Take a Chill Pill, Timmy! Watch Walz Lose His Mind at the DNC...
Keith Ellison’s DNC Summer Meeting Dumpster Fire: Transgender Tantrums and Viral Cringe Ga...
Of All the Posts Abigail Spanberger SHOULD Delete, the Fact She Deleted THIS...
VIP
Dems Issue Threat of Maryland Governor Redrawing Congressional Maps (Yeah, About That...)
Richard Grenell Politely Makes Katie Couric Look Like the Intolerant Hag She REALLY...
Nice Bronze Star Ya' Got There, LIAR: Vets Serve Wes Moore Glass of...
DNC's Summer Meeting Kicked Off in a Way That Already Has People Congratulating...
Don't Look NOW Gov. Hair-Gel, but Californians Are Calling You OUT for Wasting...
Why China Matters So Much
See If You Can Spot the Subtle Differences In Dem Rep. Raskin's Takes...

Guys, Take the L! Cracker Barrel Releases 'Apology' About Rebranding, Manages to Make Things Even WORSE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on August 25, 2025
Twitter

Well, this statement, pointing out that people are just too dumb to realize how cool their rebranding at Cracker Barrel really is, will totally make things worse. You'd think any business would want to listen to its customers, especially when so many are being THIS VOCAL about it. 

Advertisement

But far be it from us to tell a leftist, middle-aged white woman in chunky glasses what to do.

Ahem.

Check this out:

So they think new generations will want something sterile and boring? 

Weird.

Plenty of people have grown up with that exact branding and still enjoy the restaurant for what it is. We didn't think they could make things worse but they just did.

ACES, GUYS.

Post continues:

... (“we’re sorry you’re offended, but not really”).

It's very much about making people feel BAD for being angry about how hard they've worked to make their branding less likable and cold.

Guess how this is going over:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Right? Just shut up, make good food, and provide excellent customer service. Why complicate things?

============================================================

Related:

Of All the Posts Abigail Spanberger SHOULD Delete, the Fact She Deleted THIS ONE Speaks Volumes (Pic)

Richard Grenell Politely Makes Katie Couric Look Like the Intolerant Hag She REALLY Is and It's GLORIOUS

Nice Bronze Star Ya' Got There, LIAR: Vets Serve Wes Moore Glass of STFU Juice Over His Anti-Trump Post

Don't Look NOW Gov. Hair-Gel, but Californians Are Calling You OUT for Wasting Time Trolling Trump

ESPN Destroyed Itself Going Woke Years Ago and No SHINEY NEW (Expensive) Streaming Service Can Save It

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The Internet Is Forever: ABC's Jonathan Karl Gets the 'Then and Now' Treatment on FBI Raids
Grateful Calvin
Take a Chill Pill, Timmy! Watch Walz Lose His Mind at the DNC Summer Meeting and Give Thanks He's Not VP
Amy Curtis
Undercover Journo BUSTS School Counselor Coaching Parent About Getting Her Son Into Girls' Sports - Vid
Sam J.
Tim Walz Openly Fantasizes About What America Would Look Like If Kamala Had Won and OMG, MAKE IT STOP
Sam J.
Richard Grenell Politely Makes Katie Couric Look Like the Intolerant Hag She REALLY Is and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement