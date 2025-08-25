Guys, Take the L! Cracker Barrel Releases 'Apology' About Rebranding, Manages to Make Things Even WORSE

Well, this statement, pointing out that people are just too dumb to realize how cool their rebranding at Cracker Barrel really is, will totally make things worse. You'd think any business would want to listen to its customers, especially when so many are being THIS VOCAL about it.

But far be it from us to tell a leftist, middle-aged white woman in chunky glasses what to do.

Ahem.

Check this out:

🚨NEW: Cracker Barrel issues statement after backlash over new logo, admits it "could’ve done a better job sharing who we are." pic.twitter.com/Y0Je7TbQX4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 25, 2025

So they think new generations will want something sterile and boring?

Weird.

Plenty of people have grown up with that exact branding and still enjoy the restaurant for what it is. We didn't think they could make things worse but they just did.

ACES, GUYS.

Day 1: Everyone loves what we are doing.



Day 5: Only a “vocal minority” opposes what we are doing.



Day 8: We’re sorry you’re not smart enough to appreciate what we’re doing.



This is the Cracker Barrel marketing and PR trajectory so far. They’re now in wall-of-text fake apology… https://t.co/Blpi9sTvxZ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 25, 2025

Post continues:

... (“we’re sorry you’re offended, but not really”).

It's very much about making people feel BAD for being angry about how hard they've worked to make their branding less likable and cold.

Guess how this is going over:

Go woke, go broke — Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) August 25, 2025

I’ve grown to dislike this “we welcome everybody, from all walks of life” line, because as with everything else, we know exactly what this double-speak means. — Charles Blauvelt (@blauvelt_) August 25, 2025

Right? Just shut up, make good food, and provide excellent customer service. Why complicate things?

============================================================

