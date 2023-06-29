Watch this Asian American student eloquently rebut progs' beefs with SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling

Biden says discrimination still exists in America and he's NOT wrong (roll tape!)
Sarah D  |  3:30 PM on June 29, 2023
Sarah D.

Media outlets have predictably chosen to turn to progressives for "objective" "analysis" of today's Supreme Court ruling striking down affirmative action in college admissions. It's annoying as hell, and it certainly doesn't allow room to entertain opinions from people who feel that SCOTUS made the right decision. 

So we were pleasantly surprised to see this clip of Brown University student Alex Shieh being interviewed by ABC News' David Muir during a "Special Report" on SCOTUS' ruling. He did as good a job as any of making a clear and reasonable argument against affirmative action policies as you'll find, and he did it all without resorting to the sort of screaming and shouting that we've gotten from the liberal side of the debate. Watch for yourselves and see what we mean:

Asian American students have sadly made up a huge portion of the casualties of affirmative action policies at institutes of higher learning. As Dr. Pradheep Shanker and others have repeatedly pointed out, it's not eliminating affirmative action that's racist; what's racist is allowing affirmative action policies to continue.

Alex Shieh understands why affirmative action is wrong, and he eloquently presented a case against it and in favor of colleges taking a holistic approach to vetting prospective students. 

Asian-American students and students of any racial background are more than just their race. That's a fact, in the truest sense of the word. And as such, it's a message our media should be spreading far and wide rather than ignoring or suppressing.

We love to see it.

Well, maybe it wasn't the response they were expecting. But we're nonetheless glad that they gave that young man an opportunity to share his take and, in the process, drop a whole lotta knowledge on a whole lotta people who either can't or won't understand why the Supreme Court's affirmative action decision is such an important victory against racial discrimination.

***

***

