MSNBC melts down into a puddle of racist garbage over SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling

It was a given that if the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, progressives would flip out.

And now that the Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action in college admissions, 6 to 3, progressives are indeed flipping out. And if regular progressives are flipping out, you know that the progressives in the MSM are having an especially bad time today.

Breaking News: The Supreme Court rejected affirmative action at Harvard and UNC. The major ruling curtails race-conscious college admissions in the U.S., all but ensuring that elite institutions become whiter and more Asian and less Black and Latino.https://t.co/SlMCRldkvN pic.twitter.com/flnORE7sHa — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 29, 2023

The New York Times is definitely not taking this well.

The NY Times believes that black and Latino students are too inherently stupid to match the work of their white and Asian counterparts. That's good to know. pic.twitter.com/gL3V6UjYQ2 — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) June 29, 2023

But if you think the New York Times is looking pretty hysterical and not-so-subtly racist right now, just wait until you see how MSNBC is taking the news. It's ... well, it's something.

MSNBC claims now that affirmative action has been ruled unconstitutional, there will only be 3 black students per law school class. pic.twitter.com/sM2hxDWdPi — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 29, 2023

These are not reasonable or sane people. Which, of course, is why they're on MSNBC.

MSNBC legal analyst @cchristian_LA on SCOTUS outlawing racial discrimination in college admissions: "I fear what will happen. Will there by many lawyers who look like Charles and I in the future? Or doctors? Or accountants? It is a problem. It is not preferential treatment." pic.twitter.com/dU2htDKIaf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 29, 2023

Why wouldn't there be many black lawyers or doctors or accountants in the future? Are they not just as capable of succeeding on their own merits as white or Asian or Jewish students? Is Coleman suggesting that black students just can't hack it without being treated as though they're inherently less than?

MSNBC legal analyst @CFColemanJr: "What you’re doing is you are limiting people’s access to the American Dream, and that is something that we have not really been honest about in our discussion ... Now we’re going to see that segregation become wider and wider." pic.twitter.com/L6FAhjTtmf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 29, 2023

Except the data don't seem to support that assertion:

Oklahoma banned Affirmative Action in public education in 2012.



The University of Oklahoma has only gotten more diverse since then, not less. pic.twitter.com/u7vUs8uAoY — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) June 29, 2023

Race-neutral, merit-based policies can also remarkably increase diversity. It's almost like racial minorities are fully capable of succeeding without racial preferences/quotas. pic.twitter.com/Ke4At8pDVp — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) June 29, 2023

And yet here are these clowns on MSNBC trying to argue the opposite and on top of that find something sinister in organic diversity.

Christian: "Clarence Thomas, you know, he has criticized Affirmative Action. That’s how — that’s one of the reasons why he graduated from Yale and we know that’s one of the reasons why he’s on the Supreme Court." pic.twitter.com/O3r0HI7rKJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 29, 2023

The missing context here is that Thomas believed that racial preferences are why he couldn't get a law job after graduating from Yale, and he felt humiliated. It may or may not be true, but it's not that he supported this policy in law school but turned against it later. https://t.co/QNvvPhuR8P — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 29, 2023

You know what else is missing from MSNBC right now? More than a few screws.

NAACP's @DerrickNAACP: "Clarence Thomas, who benefitted from [Affirmative Action] & now is in a position where he’s going to deny many young African American[s] an opportunity ... [policy was meant] to ensure that we have a diverse population & not an Apartheid reality" pic.twitter.com/pbghztWmix — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 29, 2023

MSNBC's @esglaude: "We will return to elite institutions, more specifically being the space for a particular population, predominantly white & Asian students. We will begin to see a kind of segregated higher education landscape." pic.twitter.com/FKTwFgZgJR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 29, 2023

Uh ... say what, now?

Eddie Glaude claims the country will "return" to "segregated" colleges and universities.

Sounding like a racist, he openly decries more Asian students getting admitted to institutions of higher education. pic.twitter.com/IeFFacFfUV — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 29, 2023

Holy racism, Batman.

These are not serious people. And speaking of people who aren't serious people, you know what this conversation really needs? Al Sharpton. Let's get him in here!

Al Sharpton weighing in on SCOTUS decision on Affirmative Action: "I think that this is tantamount to sticking a dagger in our back because what they have said now is that it is unconstitutional to even consider race..." pic.twitter.com/oCpbZDlXrm — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) June 29, 2023

Al Not-So-Sharpton doing what he does best: being a race-hustling moron.

“ what they have said now is that it is unconstitutional to even consider race”



Does this grifter even hear himself? https://t.co/6d0W465sFk — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 29, 2023

He hears himself just fine. What he doesn't do is actually listen to what he's saying.

None of the jackholes on MSNBC today are actually listening to what they're saying. That's how they can say insanely stupid and racist and straight-up false things without feeling even an ounce of shame or guilt.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!