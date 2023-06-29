The Supreme Court Dismantles Affirmative Action
Hot DAMN! Justice Thomas BLASTS KBJ's dissent on Affirmative Action decision and it's...
'Sleepy Joe and the case of the strange strap marks on his face'...
Jonathan Turley examines what 'may be the most accurate statement ever made by...
Ian Millhiser knocks it out of the STUPID park with STUPID take on...
'Women are being ejected ...' Lesbian takes authoritarian trans activists APART in brutal...
USA Today joins another media 'cleanup in aisle Biden'
David Spade and Dana Carvey team up and hilariously SAVAGE Fauci and his...
San Francisco working toward opening a $50 million Office of Reparations
Child made to wear 'Promise Not Pride' T-shirt inside-out
Jake Tapper says he would not host a town hall with liar RFK...
Joy: Watch a blind girl’s pure happiness when she gets this gift
California Senate passes bill allowing 12-year-olds to consent to gender-affirming care
Joe Biden gives a Fetterman-like account of a bridge collapse

BREAKING: SCOTUS rules against Affirmative Action in college admissions (this is HUGE!)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:52 AM on June 29, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

And here we go ...

From the ruling:

The Court has come to rest on the bottom-line conclusion that racial diversity in higher education is only worth potentially preserving insofar as it might be needed to prepare Black Americans and other underrepresented minorities for success in the bunker, not the boardroom (a particularly awkward place to land, in light of the history the majority opts to ignore).106 It would be deeply unfortunate if the Equal Protection Clause actually demanded this perverse, ahistorical, and counterproductive outcome.  To impose this result in that Clause’s name when it requires no such thing, and to thereby obstruct our collective progress toward the full realization of the Clause’s promise, is truly a tragedy for us all.

A tragedy for us all.

That just about sums it up.

Too bad it had to come to this though for them to figure it out:

Recommended

Hot DAMN! Justice Thomas BLASTS KBJ's dissent on Affirmative Action decision and it's straight-FIRE
Sam J.

You'd think the idea of using someone's skin color as a means to admit (or not admit) them would be seen for the racism it is and has always been.

We'll take winning a battle in a bigger war.

Stay tuned.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: RACISM SCOTUS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hot DAMN! Justice Thomas BLASTS KBJ's dissent on Affirmative Action decision and it's straight-FIRE
Sam J.
'Women are being ejected ...' Lesbian takes authoritarian trans activists APART in brutal thread
Sam J.
Jonathan Turley examines what 'may be the most accurate statement ever made by Hunter Biden'
Doug P.
'Sleepy Joe and the case of the strange strap marks on his face' has been solved
justmindy
David Spade and Dana Carvey team up and hilariously SAVAGE Fauci and his COVID narrative (watch)
Sam J.
USA Today joins another media 'cleanup in aisle Biden'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Hot DAMN! Justice Thomas BLASTS KBJ's dissent on Affirmative Action decision and it's straight-FIRE Sam J.