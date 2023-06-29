BREAKING: SCOTUS rules against Affirmative Action in college admissions (this is HUGE!)

And here we go ...

By a vote of 6-3, the Supreme Court just ruled that university admissions programs that use affirmative action and other race-based admissions criteria are unconstitutional and violate the 14th Amendment. Roberts wrote the opinion. https://t.co/k5ZBSlUh12 pic.twitter.com/Yf5ReefNVY — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 29, 2023

From the ruling:

The Court has come to rest on the bottom-line conclusion that racial diversity in higher education is only worth potentially preserving insofar as it might be needed to prepare Black Americans and other underrepresented minorities for success in the bunker, not the boardroom (a particularly awkward place to land, in light of the history the majority opts to ignore).106 It would be deeply unfortunate if the Equal Protection Clause actually demanded this perverse, ahistorical, and counterproductive outcome. To impose this result in that Clause’s name when it requires no such thing, and to thereby obstruct our collective progress toward the full realization of the Clause’s promise, is truly a tragedy for us all.

A tragedy for us all.

That just about sums it up.

The Supreme Court just ruled against Affirmative Action. Why?



Because it is systemically racist.



Harvard applicants in the top academic decile have different chances of admission depending on their race:



- Asians: 12.7%

- Whites: 15.3%

- Hispanics: 31.3%

- Blacks: 56.1% pic.twitter.com/AhI6p4n14h — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) June 29, 2023

Too bad it had to come to this though for them to figure it out:

How insane did Harvard's affirmative action policies get?



An African American student in the 40th percentile of their academic index is more likely to get it than an Asian student in the 100th percentile.



Black students in the 50th percentile are more likely to get in that… pic.twitter.com/9vvBuQXA24 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 29, 2023

You'd think the idea of using someone's skin color as a means to admit (or not admit) them would be seen for the racism it is and has always been.

I hope conservatives understand that the SCOTUS affirmative action decision on university admissions is the beginning of the war, not the end.



The university cartel, which is responsible for much of the DEI nonsense being foisted on the country from every major institution of… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 29, 2023

We'll take winning a battle in a bigger war.

Stay tuned.

