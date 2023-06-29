Dr. Pradheep Shanker takes closer look at KBJ's 'racist and dismissive' affirmative action case dissent

We just told you about Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's dissenting opinion in the case in which the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions with a 6 to 3 ruling. It was an incoherent mess that read like it was written by someone who is woefully out of her depth and definitely shouldn't have a seat on the highest court in the land. It read like it was written by someone like that because it was written by someone like that.

But as incoherent and messy as KBJ's dissent is, it's important not to overlook that it's also hella racist.

The NY Times believes that black and Latino students are too inherently stupid to match the work of their white and Asian counterparts. That's good to know. pic.twitter.com/gL3V6UjYQ2 — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) June 29, 2023

KBJ thinks Asians are just the wrong color all together. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 29, 2023

I'm guessing they don't consider the many distinct and different Asians either? Are Indians the same as the Chinese and the Koreans? If so, why? This is reductive BS logic. — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) June 29, 2023

Read KBJ's dissent. She NEVER EVEN TALKS ABOUT IT. She just waves her hand away about Asians, as if we don't matter at all in her world view.



It is as racist and dismissive as a Justice I've seen in my lifetime. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 29, 2023

Our friend Dr. Pradheep Shanker has argued many times quite forcefully against affirmative action and race-based discrimination by colleges and universities, particularly with regard to Asian and Asian-American students. And in Ketanji Brown Jackson's dissenting opinion in today's SCOTUS ruling, Dr. Shanker finds truly disturbing, truly racist undertones.

He takes a more in-depth look at her dissent in a thread:

By the way, I am reading through KBJ dissent, and basically, her argument is "Well, there is racism against some people, so we can be racist against other people, to make it fair."



That is LITERALLY THE PROGRESSIVE ARGUMENT HERE. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 29, 2023

"The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination" — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 29, 2023

KBJ: "But the response is simple: Our country has never been colorblind. Given the lengthy history of state-sponsored race-based preferences in America...fails to acknowledge the well documented “intergenerational transmission of inequality” that still plagues our citizenry." — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 29, 2023

She is literally arguing that because racism existed in the past, and exists now, we should be able to be racist in the future. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 29, 2023

KBJ: "It is that inequality that admissions programs such as UNC’s help to address, to the benefit of us all. Because the majority’s judgment stunts that progress without any basis in law, history, logic, or justice, I dissent."



NO IT DOES NOT BENEFIT US ALL. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 29, 2023

From pg 3 of KBJ dissent: "Imagine two college applicants from North Carolina, John and James..."



Now imagine two college applicants, one name John, and one named Janikiram.



Her argument is John (whether white or black!) should have a RACIAL BENEFIT over Janikiram!!! — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 29, 2023

Her arguments about racial prejudice against African Americans is sound. And we all stipulate to that. Nobody is arguing otherwise...she is yelling into the ether.



BUT...her solution is to CONTINUE RACIAL PREJUDICE AGAINST OTHERS AS A SOLUTION. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 29, 2023

To KBJ's shame, she does a poor job acknowledging this racism against Asians in her entire dissent.



Once again, progressive leaders are fine with being bigoted against Asians and others, because it is inconvenient to their world view to treat us equally. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 29, 2023

KBJ: "UNC has thus built a review process that more accurately assesses merit than most of the admissions programs that have existed since this country’s founding."



OK. But is it a review process that assesses merit fairly for Asians TODAY?



She never, ever answers that. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 29, 2023

In conclusion KBJ's entire argument is that to rectify racism of the past, the ONLY solution going forward is to be bigoted, prejudiced, and racist against other groups going forward.



This is all progressives have to give us. More racism and bigotry. And KBJ is the voice of it. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 29, 2023

"And KJB is the voice of it." We couldn't have put it better ourselves. A Supreme Court Justice is arguing not only that racist college admissions policies are constitutional, but that they're actually good.

We don't care who you are, but that's seriously messed up. And it's incumbent upon us to continue to expose progressive racism and call out all of its practitioners, including Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

