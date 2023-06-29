Real or Fake? Ask Amy is Leftist insanity in black and white
How Affirmative Action Fails Minorities
Diving Deeper into the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action
LOVE the smell of schadenfreude in the morning! Lefties/Dems already calling to expand...
Just take the L! Jennifer Rubin insisting colleges can STILL be racist and...
NY Times' summary of SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling is 'incredibly racist'
Gene Wu calls Affirmative Action SCOTUS ruling a 'huge victory' for white supremacy...
MSNBC melts down into a puddle of racist garbage over SCOTUS' affirmative action...
The Supreme Court Dismantles Affirmative Action
Hot DAMN! Justice Thomas BLASTS KBJ's dissent on Affirmative Action decision and it's...
'Sleepy Joe and the case of the strange strap marks on his face'...
Jonathan Turley examines what 'may be the most accurate statement ever made by...
BREAKING: SCOTUS rules against Affirmative Action in college admissions (this is HUGE!)
Ian Millhiser knocks it out of the STUPID park with STUPID take on...

Ketanji Brown Jackson and her crappy dissent ironically make powerful case against affirmative action

Sarah D  |  12:41 PM on June 29, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Earlier, we shared with you some of the highlights of Justice Clarence Thomas' concurrence blistering his liberal colleague Ketanji Brown Jackson's inane dissent from the Supreme Court ruling striking down affirmative action in college admissions. You genuinely love to see it. We genuinely love to see it.

But perhaps you're a little bit curious as to what, exactly, it was about KBJ's dissent that Thomas found so worth addressing in his concurrence. Well, that's what this post is for. So sit back, relax, and revel in the abject stupidity of purportedly brilliant legal scholar Ketanji Brown Jackson's dissenting opinion:

"Wow."

"WOW." WOW," indeed. As in, "WOW, this is a terrible piece of writing."

We hope she's not expecting a parade or anything.

Apparently KBJ forgot to the pull the rip cord on the parachute that could've kept her from crashing and burning.

Hell, justice isn't the justice's strong suit. 

Recommended

Hot DAMN! Justice Thomas BLASTS KBJ's dissent on Affirmative Action decision and it's straight-FIRE
Sam J.

She doesn't even understand what she's arguing.

KBJ wants more racism, not less. 

She's just a liberal.

Exactly. Affirmative action policies ultimately hurt the people they're supposed to help and screw people who don't deserve it. Given the fact that our Constitution is supposed to enshrine our ability to prevent that from happening, it makes sense that affirmative action be deemed unconstitutional. Because it is. It flies in the face of our Constitution. Which Ketanji Brown Jackson is ostensibly supposed to care about but she clearly believes it's her job to bend the Constitution to her will, rather than the other way around.

It's also in and of itself a compelling and powerful argument against ... affirmative action. We haven't forgotten that Ketanji Brown Jackson was nominated by President Joe Biden solely on the basis of her race and sex. We warned at the time that going forward, she would always have an asterisk after her name because her legal expertise and scholarship were thrown into the back seat in order to uphold Biden's ongoing dumb commitment to diversity over qualifications. 

And we were right. Today more than ever, it's abundantly clear that Ketanji Brown Jackson would not be on the Supreme Court were it not for Joe Biden's own affirmative action policy. She was chosen over far more qualified candidates who, if nothing else, would at least be able to put together a coherent dissenting opinion.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CLARENCE THOMAS RACE RACISM RACIST SCOTUS SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hot DAMN! Justice Thomas BLASTS KBJ's dissent on Affirmative Action decision and it's straight-FIRE
Sam J.
LOVE the smell of schadenfreude in the morning! Lefties/Dems already calling to expand SCOTUS and LOL
Sam J.
MSNBC melts down into a puddle of racist garbage over SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling
Sarah D
Gene Wu calls Affirmative Action SCOTUS ruling a 'huge victory' for white supremacy and it goes SO wrong
Sam J.
Diving Deeper into the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action
Aaron Walker
'Women are being ejected ...' Lesbian takes authoritarian trans activists APART in brutal thread
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Hot DAMN! Justice Thomas BLASTS KBJ's dissent on Affirmative Action decision and it's straight-FIRE Sam J.