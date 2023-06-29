The Supreme Court Dismantles Affirmative Action
Hot DAMN! Justice Thomas BLASTS KBJ's dissent on Affirmative Action decision and it's straight-FIRE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:23 AM on June 29, 2023

Welp, unless you live under a rock (and if you're reading us you clearly do NOT), you know SCOTUS struck down Affirmative Action in college admission this morning. Pretty freakin' awesome, right? Finally getting racism out of the admission process.

As you can imagine, there are plenty of people losing their minds over this because you know ... it's racist or something to not judge people on their skin color? We stopped trying to understand what the Hell any of these people are talking about a long time ago.

Now we just point and laugh.

This from Justice Thomas on Ketanji Brown Jackson's dissent is the BOMB-DIGGITY:

Guess he doesn't agree with KBJ's dissent.

Heh.

Hot DAMN.

Yup.

They're terrified of him.

They should be.

This this this!

Sam J.

Indeed it does.

Love it.

And as Smug said, that's the reason so many Lefties are working hard to get him off the Court. He's a 'barrier' to everything they want to get done ... sort of like how the Constitution was a barrier to Barck Obama.

He said as much.

That whole woman definition thing never gets old ... EL OH EL.

***

