Hot DAMN! Justice Thomas BLASTS KBJ's dissent on Affirmative Action decision and it's straight-FIRE

Welp, unless you live under a rock (and if you're reading us you clearly do NOT), you know SCOTUS struck down Affirmative Action in college admission this morning. Pretty freakin' awesome, right? Finally getting racism out of the admission process.

As you can imagine, there are plenty of people losing their minds over this because you know ... it's racist or something to not judge people on their skin color? We stopped trying to understand what the Hell any of these people are talking about a long time ago.

Now we just point and laugh.

This from Justice Thomas on Ketanji Brown Jackson's dissent is the BOMB-DIGGITY:

Justice Thomas is the all time greatest pic.twitter.com/CjLPscYaxp — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 29, 2023

Guess he doesn't agree with KBJ's dissent.

Heh.

Hot DAMN.

This is why the Left wants him off the court.



This is an exorcism prayer to banish left wing lunatics. pic.twitter.com/LDZK82Oh1n — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 29, 2023

Yup.

They're terrified of him.

They should be.

Justice Clarence Thomas blasts Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's arguments in his concurrence:



KBJ "locks blacks into a seemingly perpetual inferior caste. Such a view is irrational; it is an insult to individual achievement and cancerous to young minds seeking to push through… pic.twitter.com/c3fUQPWETP — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 29, 2023

This this this!

It feels like he’s been waiting to write something like that for a *long* time. — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) June 29, 2023

Indeed it does.

The chief Justice owning the libs one opinion at a time — GJMI2012 (@gjmi2012) June 29, 2023

Love it.

Was really hoping he’d be the one writing the opinion. Thomas is the MVP of the Supreme Court. — Jennifer (@optimist_pest) June 29, 2023

And as Smug said, that's the reason so many Lefties are working hard to get him off the Court. He's a 'barrier' to everything they want to get done ... sort of like how the Constitution was a barrier to Barck Obama.

He said as much.

He is talking about the same Justice Jackson that can't tell you what a woman is. https://t.co/lDdRyCnlZS https://t.co/7BwuowAx2U — mc42 (@mc4249951840) June 29, 2023

That whole woman definition thing never gets old ... EL OH EL.

***

