NY Times' summary of SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling is 'incredibly racist'

Doug P.  |  12:13 PM on June 29, 2023

Earlier today in a 6-3 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the use of affirmative action in college admissions (good thing Elizabeth Warren got in well under the wire):

The Court has come to rest on the bottom-line conclusion that racial diversity in higher education is only worth potentially preserving insofar as it might be needed to prepare Black Americans and other underrepresented minorities for success in the bunker, not the boardroom (a particularly awkward place to land, in light of the history the majority opts to ignore).106 It would be deeply unfortunate if the Equal Protection Clause actually demanded this perverse, ahistorical, and counterproductive outcome.  To impose this result in that Clause’s name when it requires no such thing, and to thereby obstruct our collective progress toward the full realization of the Clause’s promise, is truly a tragedy for us all.

What effect will this ruling have? The triggered hot takes are many, but the New York Times's summary is something else:

Wait, really?

The Times' takeaway seems racist on multiple levels.

Apparently that's OK as long as the media and/or Democrats are doing the racism-ing.

It's got to be some sort of a media record!

Way to go, NYT!

*** 

