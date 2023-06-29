NY Times' summary of SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling is 'incredibly racist'

Earlier today in a 6-3 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the use of affirmative action in college admissions (good thing Elizabeth Warren got in well under the wire):

The Court has come to rest on the bottom-line conclusion that racial diversity in higher education is only worth potentially preserving insofar as it might be needed to prepare Black Americans and other underrepresented minorities for success in the bunker, not the boardroom (a particularly awkward place to land, in light of the history the majority opts to ignore).106 It would be deeply unfortunate if the Equal Protection Clause actually demanded this perverse, ahistorical, and counterproductive outcome. To impose this result in that Clause’s name when it requires no such thing, and to thereby obstruct our collective progress toward the full realization of the Clause’s promise, is truly a tragedy for us all.

What effect will this ruling have? The triggered hot takes are many, but the New York Times's summary is something else:

Breaking News: The Supreme Court rejected affirmative action at Harvard and UNC. The major ruling curtails race-conscious college admissions in the U.S., all but ensuring that elite institutions become whiter and more Asian and less Black and Latino.https://t.co/SlMCRldkvN pic.twitter.com/flnORE7sHa — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 29, 2023

Wait, really?

The Times' takeaway seems racist on multiple levels.

Wow. This is incredibly racist. Are you implying that blacks and Latinos (what happened to Latinx?) are somehow unable to achieve? — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) June 29, 2023

The New York Times appears to be inferring that black and brown people are too stupid to get into a colleges on their own merit. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) June 29, 2023

Apparently that's OK as long as the media and/or Democrats are doing the racism-ing.

You managed to be racist against four different groups of people in once sentence. 👍🏼👍🏼 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) June 29, 2023

It's got to be some sort of a media record!

This is just outright racism. The Times assumes that given an even playing field, Blacks and Latino's cannot compete. Disgraceful. They are equally capable human beings, despite whatever misgivings the Times holds based on their skin color. https://t.co/oCsgV0U02L — Stu Burguiere (@StuDoesAmerica) June 29, 2023

The @nytimes explicitly stating they believe blacks & latinos are intellectually inferior to whites & asians such that they cannot succeed on their own merit.



This is the face of true racism. The not-so-soft bigotry of low expectations.



Congrats, NYTimes. You are the racists… https://t.co/9w1upcmHCi pic.twitter.com/i6pWfLo0gi — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) June 29, 2023

Way to go, NYT!

