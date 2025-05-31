Scott Jennings: No Studies Needed to Determine if Males Who Pretend to Females...
Jasmine Crockett Says the Dem Midterms Playbook is Focusing on Communication and Calling Voters Stupid

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:45 AM on May 31, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Either the Democrat Party doesn’t trust Jasmine Crockett with their midterm elections playbook, or they haven’t created one yet. It’s also quite possible that both of those are true. On Friday, Crockett spoke with local TV news in Dallas, Texas. Faced with the question about the playbook, she rolled out non-answers of 'education' and 'communication.'

Here’s Crockett. (WATCH)

Crockett got dumber just by rambling it out. It’s clear she didn’t prep in any way for this interview. She disastrously tried to wing it.

Many posters pointed out that Crockett hasn’t paid attention to egg prices. The price was already climbing when Biden exited the White House. Egg prices are now considerably less expensive than when he left.

Egg prices are a dead issue, so Democrats need to come up with something else against President Donald Trump.

LAWSPLAINING: Margot Cleveland Suggests That the FBI Has Systematically Violated Defendants’ Rights
Aaron Walker
One poster says Crockett, in her quest to go after Trump, said he wasn’t responsible for all the things Democrats have been blaming him for.

The Democrat Party is throwing stuff against the wall in hopes it’ll stick to Trump. God help them if their playbook really is education (‘voters are stupid’) and communication (which they’re terrible at). Oh, boy!

