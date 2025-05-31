Jasmine Crockett Says the Dem Midterms Playbook is Focusing on Communication and Calling Voters Stupid

Either the Democrat Party doesn’t trust Jasmine Crockett with their midterm elections playbook, or they haven’t created one yet. It’s also quite possible that both of those are true. On Friday, Crockett spoke with local TV news in Dallas, Texas. Faced with the question about the playbook, she rolled out non-answers of 'education' and 'communication.'

Here’s Crockett. (WATCH)

🚨 Jasmine Crockett announces the Democrats' playbook to win 2026: "Education...it comes down ta' actually havin' a rapor, and makin' sure that people actually understand what it is thatcha' talkin' about. Trump was simple...[we need to do] education."pic.twitter.com/7H5796SR7H — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 30, 2025

That was rough to listen to. — JackWard173 (@JWard173) May 30, 2025

I just got dumber watching this — Ratboy422 (@ratboy422) May 31, 2025

Crockett got dumber just by rambling it out. It’s clear she didn’t prep in any way for this interview. She disastrously tried to wing it.

Many posters pointed out that Crockett hasn’t paid attention to egg prices. The price was already climbing when Biden exited the White House. Egg prices are now considerably less expensive than when he left.

Ms. Crockett mustn't buy eggs or keep aware of the pricing of eggs. They've been coming down and have stayed down during the Trump Administration's tenure. She reduces midterms down to the price of eggs...ridiculous! — Jeanious (@JeannieJeanious) May 30, 2025

Gas prices are way down as are egg prices. My entire grocery bill has been consistently improving since Trump became president. For example: Egg price index chart shows eggs are way down in price.👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Go77AKFqql — Scott Adams (@scottadamsshow) May 29, 2025

Egg prices are a dead issue, so Democrats need to come up with something else against President Donald Trump.

One poster says Crockett, in her quest to go after Trump, said he wasn’t responsible for all the things Democrats have been blaming him for.

In two minutes, she blames Trump for high egg prices, accuses him of lying that they've come down, explains that bird flu caused high egg prices(!), AND that inflation was caused by the pandemic (not Trump).



All over the damn map. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) May 30, 2025

She's exited the map and has gone into uncharted Territory at this point — Zamster (@ZamsterCrypto) May 30, 2025

Good God, name 1 policy — Mark Jones (@mark58088) May 30, 2025

She literally said nothing , there’s no plan . Just talk about stuff that Trump say pretty much 😕 — Mar UAP Rico🌚 (@sameme_some) May 30, 2025

They have no playbook — Dean (@DeanSr1164) May 30, 2025

The Democrat Party is throwing stuff against the wall in hopes it’ll stick to Trump. God help them if their playbook really is education (‘voters are stupid’) and communication (which they’re terrible at). Oh, boy!