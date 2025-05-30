He's a MALE: Julie Hamill SCHOOLS CNN's Brianna Keilar Over Trans California Track Athlete (WATCH)

VIP
There Is No 'Neutralizing' the Left's Rabid Trans Activism
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:30 PM on May 30, 2025

Words mean things, and -- on some level -- the media know this. That's why they pretend men who 'identify' as women are actually women.

To the rest of us, they're men.

And in California, track athlete AB Hernandez identifies as a girl. But he isn't. And he shouldn't be competing in girls' sports.

California attorney Julie Hamill went on CNN to have a discussion about this, and it did not go well for host Brianna Keilar.

WATCH:

Hamill is, of course, correct.

The narrative -- that men can become women (or vice versa) -- is unsustainable.

Our faces exactly.

Because they are the weirdos.

They will throw women under the bus to appease the trans activists.

The Left used science to usurp religion, and then turned science into a religion.

Keilar is not neutral here.

It sure does.

There's a dearth of female-to-male trans athletes, and it's not hard to figure out why.

'Girls' like Hernandez should play with the boys.

It's impressive, isn't it?

