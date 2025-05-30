He's a MALE: Julie Hamill SCHOOLS CNN's Brianna Keilar Over Trans California Track Athlete (WATCH)

Words mean things, and -- on some level -- the media know this. That's why they pretend men who 'identify' as women are actually women.

To the rest of us, they're men.

And in California, track athlete AB Hernandez identifies as a girl. But he isn't. And he shouldn't be competing in girls' sports.

California attorney Julie Hamill went on CNN to have a discussion about this, and it did not go well for host Brianna Keilar.

WATCH:

NEW: California attorney Julie Hamill corrects CNN's Brianna Keilar after she tried calling biological male track athlete AB Hernandez a girl.



Keilar was very confused during the interview & struggled to keep up.



Keilar: What would make this fair for her to compete?



Hamill:… pic.twitter.com/gNdmkI6BkM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 30, 2025

Hamill is, of course, correct.

Classic media gaslighting moment. They try so hard to control the language but can't keep their own narrative straight. — Malcolm FleX (@Malcolm_fleX48) May 30, 2025

The narrative -- that men can become women (or vice versa) -- is unsustainable.

All of us listening to Keilar’s insanity: pic.twitter.com/BLPimETXpz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 30, 2025

Our faces exactly.

This push back needs to become so standard that the Marxists finally realize THEY are the weirdos, not us. — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) May 30, 2025

Because they are the weirdos.

You do not hate fake news enough. He is a dude, they do not care about women. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) May 30, 2025

They will throw women under the bus to appease the trans activists.

I thought our chromosomes determined our sex. are we not believing science anymore https://t.co/RgFibIZH1J — John DAO (@JohnDAO31844607) May 30, 2025

The Left used science to usurp religion, and then turned science into a religion.

Ask yourself why this sounds like a debate when one of these individuals is “neutral” https://t.co/MAX0nIUstb — Pitchfork Sports (@pitchforksport) May 30, 2025

Keilar is not neutral here.

This is what an adult talking to a confused and petulant pre-teen sounds like. Great interview! https://t.co/xOpQm3YEgT — FloridamanActual (@FloridamanActUL) May 30, 2025

It sure does.

Create a category for trans athletes to compete against each other! Instead of males competing against females. Let's see who the best and winners are in a trans category? What's controversial with this!? https://t.co/T9K4am4eEY — Todd Holste (@ToddHolste) May 30, 2025

There's a dearth of female-to-male trans athletes, and it's not hard to figure out why.

'Girls' like Hernandez should play with the boys.

Briana Keilar is a dunce. I mean, literally made stupid by politics. (She may have been dumb before, IDK, but now, whoooo-eeee.) https://t.co/Dhy7ZNGR3i — bit(((maelstrom))) (@bitmaelstrom) May 30, 2025

It's impressive, isn't it?

