CNN Host Wanted a 'Good Faith Discussion' and Stephen Miller Pointed Out Why That Wasn't True

More "language designed to obscure the truth" has been called out, and this time it happened on CNN.

One of the best ways to spot media bias is in the words they use that often come straight out of the Democrat playbook. Whether it's "climate crisis" or "the 'Don't Say Gay' law" very often it's obvious which side the media are taking in their "reporting." Today's example comes from a CNN host, but unfortunately for her she was talking to Stephen Miller, who is quite adept at calling out biased BS from "journalists."

The host said she was trying to have a good faith discussion, but she also used the term "undocumented migrant," which is a term designed to soften the truth, and Miller reminded her of that. Watch:

That's how it's done, Republicans!

Let's see the ways legacy media spins illegal alien:

Are there any lengths to which the media won't go in order to obfuscate on behalf of the Democrats?

"Not in good faith" describes much of what happens on CNN... and MSNBC... and ABC News. And NBC, CBS, NPR, PBS, the AP, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and... well, you get the point.