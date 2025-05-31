Scott Jennings: No Studies Needed to Determine if Males Who Pretend to Females...
Let’s TACO ‘Bout the Cringey Trump ‘Chicken’ Memes that the Untalented Left Have...
Jasmine Crockett Says the Dem Midterms Playbook is Focusing on Communication and Calling...
Chris Cuomo: Laken Riley’s Murder is a ‘Single Homicide’ but George Floyd’s Death...
LAWSPLAINING: Margot Cleveland Suggests That the FBI Has Systematically Violated Defendant...
VIP
Jake Tapper Skips that CNN’s Stelter and Bash Were ‘Gullible’ and ‘Duped’ by...
VIP
There Is No 'Neutralizing' the Left's Rabid Trans Activism
He's a MALE: Julie Hamill SCHOOLS CNN's Brianna Keilar Over Trans California Track...
BUSTED: Nevada Health & Human Services Worker Admits to Using Loopholes to Transition...
VIP
America Is Full of Cowardly Coaches, Feckless Fathers, and Mediocre Moms Who Refuse...
They STILL Don't Get It! ABC News Sounds WORRIED About GOP Probe Into...
Barack Obama Has Thoughts on AI and the Need for 'Discussion' While the...
RATIO! ABC News Gets Nuked From Orbit Over Post Celebrating 'Indelible Mark' of...
LAWSPLAINING: PBS Claims They Have a First Amendment Right to Your Tax Dollars

CNN Host Wanted a 'Good Faith Discussion' and Stephen Miller Pointed Out Why That Wasn't True

Doug P. | 8:52 AM on May 31, 2025
Twitchy

More "language designed to obscure the truth" has been called out, and this time it happened on CNN. 

One of the best ways to spot media bias is in the words they use that often come straight out of the Democrat playbook. Whether it's "climate crisis" or "the 'Don't Say Gay' law" very often it's obvious which side the media are taking in their "reporting." Today's example comes from a CNN host, but unfortunately for her she was talking to Stephen Miller, who is quite adept at calling out biased BS from "journalists." 

Advertisement

The host said she was trying to have a good faith discussion, but she also used the term "undocumented migrant," which is a term designed to soften the truth, and Miller reminded her of that. Watch:

That's how it's done, Republicans!

Are there any lengths to which the media won't go in order to obfuscate on behalf of the Democrats?

Recommended

LAWSPLAINING: Margot Cleveland Suggests That the FBI Has Systematically Violated Defendants’ Rights
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

"Not in good faith" describes much of what happens on CNN... and MSNBC... and ABC News. And NBC, CBS, NPR, PBS, the AP, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and... well, you get the point.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LAWSPLAINING: Margot Cleveland Suggests That the FBI Has Systematically Violated Defendants’ Rights
Aaron Walker
He's a MALE: Julie Hamill SCHOOLS CNN's Brianna Keilar Over Trans California Track Athlete (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings: No Studies Needed to Determine if Males Who Pretend to Females Can Play in Women’s Sports
Warren Squire
Let’s TACO ‘Bout the Cringey Trump ‘Chicken’ Memes that the Untalented Left Have Hatched On Social Media
Warren Squire
Jasmine Crockett Says the Dem Midterms Playbook is Focusing on Communication and Calling Voters Stupid
Warren Squire
Chris Cuomo: Laken Riley’s Murder is a ‘Single Homicide’ but George Floyd’s Death is 'Just Not This One’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LAWSPLAINING: Margot Cleveland Suggests That the FBI Has Systematically Violated Defendants’ Rights Aaron Walker
Advertisement