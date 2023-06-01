It looks like it’s been close to two weeks since we last had a post that focused on Hunter Biden. Now seems like as good a time as any to check for any developments on Joe Biden’s highly problematic offspring. So … what’ve we got?

Well, this looks pretty interesting:

New: Hunter Biden's lawyers have told DOJ that if he's charged with owning a gun as a drug user (which is illegal), they will argue the ban is unconstitutional under the Second Amendment Story: https://t.co/k21Z24bUe8 — Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) June 1, 2023

More from Politico:

The president’s son is the target of a Justice Department investigation scrutinizing his purchase of a gun in 2018 — a time when he has said he was regularly using crack cocaine. Federal law bans drug users from owning guns. But the constitutionality of that law — like many other provisions restricting gun ownership — is newly in question after a precedent-rocking decision the Supreme Court handed down almost a year ago. His lawyers have already told Justice Department officials that, if their client is charged with the gun crime, they will challenge the law under the Second Amendment, according to a person familiar with the private discussions granted anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly. That could turn a case that is already fraught with political consequences into a high-profile showdown over the right to bear arms. The dispute would come as the White House fights to tighten gun laws. And it could put conservative gun-rights enthusiasts, who typically criticize the Biden family, in unusual alignment with the president’s son.

Conservative gun-rights enthusiasts in alignment with the president’s son? Not sure we’d go quite that far. This is Hunter Biden we’re talking about, after all. But at the very least, this could put conservative gun-rights enthusiasts in the mood to laugh really, really hard.

Hunter Biden new NRA spox https://t.co/YDxEpqOgcD — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 1, 2023

Are the Bidens now forced to argue in favor of the 2nd Amendment in order to keep Joe’s crackhead son out of prison? I didn’t see that one coming 👀 https://t.co/trl0VUXNv8 — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) June 1, 2023

How can you not be entertained by this? It’s pretty much a given that anyone tasked with defending Hunter Biden would have to do some major intellectual acrobatics, but this … this may be too much of a stretch even for them.

The actual crime was lying on a federal form, wasn't it? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 1, 2023

Yes. He violated a gun control law. He has committed many other crimes, too, but that is the one central to this thread. — Forest Garner (@garner_forest) June 1, 2023

Signing a false declaration under the penalty of perjury is a completely separate crime independent of the 2nd amendment — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) June 1, 2023

If Hunter Biden’s lawyers are looking for sympathy from gun rights advocates, they’re going to be disappointed to learn that they’re most likely barking up the wrong tree.

