Are Twitter and Facebook gonna have to crack down on the New York Post for this Hunter Biden story, too?

Packin' heat: Nude Hunter Biden cavorts with hooker, illegal gun in latest mess for president https://t.co/Uivqg9HgXe pic.twitter.com/qZdb8DZ8Fu — New York Post (@nypost) June 6, 2022

“Nude Hunter Biden cavorts with hooker, illegal gun in latest mess for president.” Talk about a mouthful!

More from the New York Post:

A naked Hunter casually waves around a handgun and even points it at the camera while partying with a prostitute in 2018, the video shows, according to a report Monday. The 52-year-old Hunter got cheeky in front of a camera during a twisted session with a sex worker in October 2018, Radar Online reported, citing leaked photos and videos from the first son’s iPhone. … The new material was obtained after being verified as authentic by Radar Online. Hunter Biden, who has battled serious drug addiction for years, bought a .38-caliber revolver in Delaware just five days before recording the sex tape on Oct. 17, 2018. Hunter had lied to staff about where he purchased the gun seen on the clip and also answered no when previously asked if he was an “unlawful user” of drugs on a firearm transaction report, according to Radar Online. Two separate photos showed Hunter’s hand on the trigger of the gun as he cupped his genital area, while a third image showed what appeared to be crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia on paper plates, including a spoon.

Drugs! Genital cupping! Illegal guns! Hunter Biden is a real renaissance man.

Horrible trigger discipline — Chuck C. (@CthulusBurrito) June 6, 2022

That’s one of many problems Hunter Biden appears to have. Which, in turn, is a problem that Joe Biden would appear to have.

After Columbine,

after Sandy Hook,

after Charleston,

after Orlando,

after Las Vegas,

after Parkland,

nothing has been done. This time, that can’t be true. This time, we must actually do something. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 6, 2022

I'd be more afraid of your son with a gun 💁🏻‍♀️https://t.co/n9OezeqDbi — Samantha Ura (@cheshirepixie89) June 6, 2022

Same.

What happened to gun control? https://t.co/fCdx5HST3W — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 6, 2022

The smartest man Joe Biden knows is making a pretty compelling case against listening to his dad on gun control.

Hammer cocked and finger on the trigger. Joe needs to take Hunter’s guns away before taking about pushing gun control for the rest of us. — Brian Ross (@brewmeone) June 6, 2022

