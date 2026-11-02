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Dallas Morning News Runs ‘I’m a Republican, but…’ Piece Written by Paid Democrat Consultant

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 02, 2026 11:00 PM
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Dallas Morning News Runs ‘I’m a Republican, but…’ Piece Written by Paid Democrat Consultant
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The Dallas Morning News fell for it. Gina Hinojosa is the Democrat nominee for Texas governor, running against incumbent Greg Abbott. A Republican who is breaking ranks and voting for Hinojosa, Suzanne Bellsnyder, penned an opinion piece and sent it to the editors of The Dallas Morning News, who decided to run it on the op-ed page on Sunday.

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That got hit with a Community Note:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

Suzanne Bellsnyder's firm received $57,000 in consulting payments from Gina Hinojosa's campaign. DMN later confirmed she is a paid consultant who failed to disclose it and would have declined the piece if aware.

As journalists, isn't it their job to be aware of these things? Sure, they would have declined the piece if only they'd known.

The post continues:

… pictures having drinks with Hinojosa last session). The Dallas News was shamed into posting an Editor’s Note but hasn’t taken down the piece. The whole thing is dirty and completely unethical, but they’re all just going to get away with it.

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Sure enough, the piece is still up, with this editor's note:

Editor's note -- Nov. 1, 3pm: After the publication of this column, the author confirmed to The Dallas Morning News that she is a paid consultant of the Hinojosa campaign. She did not disclose this at the time of submission or during the editing process. Our expectation is that readers be aware of all conflicts and potential conflicts.  Had we been aware of this conflict, we would have declined to publish this piece. We regret that we were not.

It's not too late to take it down from the website, is it? Bellsnyder writes:

Last spring, I was riding shotgun on a tractor with my dad in the Texas Panhandle when a Democratic legislator from Austin reached out to me on social media.

Gina Hinojosa wanted me to look at a bill she had filed to increase oversight of the Texas Education Agency. Would I, a longtime Republican and former campaign staffer for Gov. Greg Abbott, join her at a news conference to help move it forward?

A Democrat born and raised in the Rio Grande Valley reaching out to a rural Republican might seem unusual in today’s political climate. But rural Republicans and Democrats have long found common ground on public education because they understand what their communities stand to lose when public schools struggle. Our kids are the ones who pay for it the most. We need that alliance back.

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It's a paid political ad and a lie. Take it down. 

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | TEXAS | GREG ABBOTT

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