Woman Who Claims to Be a Victim of Pedophile Donald Trump Shares Her Message to Voters

As we reported on October 26, the House Judiciary Committee Democrats released their shiny new 50-page report called "The Case Against Donald Trump Emerging in the Epstein Files and DOJ's Desperate Efforts to Cover It Up." Yes, in the run-up to the midterms, the Democrats were once again going back to the Epstein files. There was something special about this report, though: It included a "brand-new" rape accusation against Trump. Liberals were butthurt that the mainstream media hadn't picked up on the story of Miss Switzerland being raped by Trump at the Plaza Hotel back in 1993. On Monday, Judd Legum, formerly of Talking Points Memo, compiled a list of all of the major news outlets that didn't report on this shocking new allegation:

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Major news outlets who did not report on the new rape allegation against Trump: @ABC @CBSNews @CNN @NPR @NewsHour @BusinessInsider @axios @AP @business @TheAtlantic @WSJ @washingtonpost @Reuters @NBCNews @nytimes @politico @thehill @guardian @Forbes @latimes — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 2, 2026

As Twitchy reported, though, at least three outlets did run with the story: People, TMZ, and The Independent. And from their reporting, readers recognized Miss Switzerland as the same woman who had accused Trump of attempting to grope her 30 years ago right before the 2024 election. It seems the charge of attempted groping got bumped up to rape just in time for the 2026 midterms. No wonder not even CNN or MS NOW touched the allegation.

Fear not, though. Another woman has stepped forward just before the election to let us know that Trump did something naughty to her when she was eight years old.

Must watch... she's so brave. “I was one of the child victims of Donald Trump.” Dr. Larissa Portnoff, a clinical psychologist in her 30s, says it began around age 8 and resumed at 16 and 17. She thought she’d escaped “a pedophile ring,” calls Trump “clearly a pedophile and dangerous,” and says someone made an attempt on her life after her report. Her message: “We need to get the corruption to stop. We need to use our voices. We need to get Donald Trump out of office.” And to Trump: “If you think you’re going to intimidate me, Donald Trump, it’s not going to work. I'm not afraid of you.” Please share. #press #Trump #Corruption #Justice #Accountability #rape — Carolyn Barber, MD (@cbarbermd) November 2, 2026

The post continues:

… dangerous,” and says someone made an attempt on her life after her report. Her message: “We need to get the corruption to stop. We need to use our voices. We need to get Donald Trump out of office.” And to Trump: “If you think you’re going to intimidate me, Donald Trump, it’s not going to work. I'm not afraid of you.” Please share. #press #Trump #Corruption #Justice #Accountability #rape

A clinical psychologist, huh? Dr. Christine Blasey Ford was a psychology professor and a research psychologist. Maybe they know each other.

Thank you for being brave and speaking out. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) Nov 2, 2026

@Amy_Siskind @cbarbermd Notice she never makes any explicit claims. Just keeps saying “sexually exploited”. What the hell does that even mean? — Etten (@27Etten52) November 2, 2026

@cbarbermd Get her into court with her evidence. Otherwise shut the fuck up with your slanderous activity. — Ryan Heltemes (@Ryan_Heltemes) November 2, 2026

@cbarbermd Just exactly like all the other bullshit Epstein "victims", SHE WILL NOT name a specific Date, Time, and Place where all this abuse happened. Because she'll be proven as a liar. — Roy Rogers (@RoyRoge86627079) November 2, 2026

@cbarbermd Yeah sure... she should've talked before the midterms. These people are pathetic. I WISH these idiots were sued into oblivion. They really make it hard for ACTUAL victims. — SCCoastRider (@SC_CoastRider) November 2, 2026

@cbarbermd And…. Unverified allegation. Real licensed psychologist, no independent evidence, documents, prior reports, or corroboration found for the claims of childhood sexual exploitation by Trump. Treat as unproven until shown otherwise. Tell the whole story — Ramblin Rover (@grablekelly05) November 2, 2026

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@cbarbermd While in psychology courses I can tell you some of the students needed to be patients not doctors. As an attorney her mannerisms and story do not seem credible to me. — Nicolle D,esq. 🇺🇸 🇦🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@LifeAsNicolle) November 2, 2026

@cbarbermd Curious that these charges only started to come about when he ran for president. And now only every 4 years in October. — John Linder (@linderje) November 2, 2026

@cbarbermd I’d like to know why all these people wait 30-40 years to say something. And when they do it’s ALWAYS right before an election. — Adaptive Warrior! (@Adaptive_Life) November 2, 2026

@cbarbermd Her claim falls away outside of the timeline when Epstein and Trump had any contact. This claim is not credible. — Helen M (@HelenM17813215) November 2, 2026

@cbarbermd Sure. That’s why we never heard her name before. — Zuzu Petals (@ZuzuPetals20) November 2, 2026

@cbarbermd This seems credible. So brave. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Adyana (@adyanalistens) November 2, 2026

@cbarbermd Isn't it incredible how these people suddenly "re-remember" things like this right before an election? It's almost like they're completely full of shit liars... — Garbage Conservative (@WCoonen) November 2, 2026

@cbarbermd In other words, she never met Trump and nothing happened. I wonder how much she is being paid to come out with this the day before the midterm voting ends. — returnourgovernment (@kegler57co75878) November 2, 2026

@cbarbermd A DOCTOR! They never lie. — haironfire (@Haironfire22) November 2, 2026

@cbarbermd This has become comical at this point. This is the reason so many women are no longer believed. — RichardJ Photography (@RichardJPhotog) November 2, 2026

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@cbarbermd I don't know who this Carolyn Barber, MD is, but she should be ashamed of posting this. — DroppingIn (@droppingginn1) November 2, 2026

Her bio says she's an M.D. and science journalist "championing evidence, truth, and democracy." So, um, yeah … about that evidence.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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