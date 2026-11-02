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Woman Who Claims to Be a Victim of Pedophile Donald Trump Shares Her Message to Voters

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 02, 2026 10:00 PM
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Woman Who Claims to Be a Victim of Pedophile Donald Trump Shares Her Message to Voters
Twitchy

As we reported on October 26, the House Judiciary Committee Democrats released their shiny new 50-page report called "The Case Against Donald Trump Emerging in the Epstein Files and DOJ's Desperate Efforts to Cover It Up." Yes, in the run-up to the midterms, the Democrats were once again going back to the Epstein files. There was something special about this report, though: It included a "brand-new" rape accusation against Trump. Liberals were butthurt that the mainstream media hadn't picked up on the story of Miss Switzerland being raped by Trump at the Plaza Hotel back in 1993. On Monday, Judd Legum, formerly of Talking Points Memo, compiled a list of all of the major news outlets that didn't report on this shocking new allegation:

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As Twitchy reported, though, at least three outlets did run with the story: People, TMZ, and The Independent. And from their reporting, readers recognized Miss Switzerland as the same woman who had accused Trump of attempting to grope her 30 years ago right before the 2024 election. It seems the charge of attempted groping got bumped up to rape just in time for the 2026 midterms. No wonder not even CNN or MS NOW touched the allegation.

Fear not, though. Another woman has stepped forward just before the election to let us know that Trump did something naughty to her when she was eight years old.

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The post continues:

… dangerous,” and says someone made an attempt on her life after her report. Her message: “We need to get the corruption to stop. We need to use our voices. We need to get Donald Trump out of office.” And to Trump: “If you think you’re going to intimidate me, Donald Trump, it’s not going to work. I'm not afraid of you.” Please share. #press #Trump #Corruption #Justice #Accountability #rape

A clinical psychologist, huh? Dr. Christine Blasey Ford was a psychology professor and a research psychologist. Maybe they know each other.

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Her bio says she's an M.D. and science journalist "championing evidence, truth, and democracy." So, um, yeah … about that evidence.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | 2026 ELECTIONS

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