House Judiciary Democrats Release 50-Page Report With ‘New’ Details on Trump Rape Allegation

We're a week out from the midterm elections … who wants to talk about the Epstein files? It looks like House Judiciary Committee Democrats do. On Monday, they released a 50-page report pulling together years of assault allegations against President Donald Trump in the Epstein files, including "new" details on a rape allegation. The report is called "The Case Against Donald Trump Emerging in the Epstein Files and DOJ's Desperate Efforts to Cover It Up."

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House Judiciary Democrats have just released a 50-page report that pulls together years of assault allegations against Trump and his reported connections to Jeffrey Epstein. The report calls for a special counsel to investigate Trump's ties to Epstein. https://t.co/HjPUd3h9UF — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 26, 2026

The report calls for a special counsel. Haven't we done this a couple of times already? Who's up for another Mueller Report?

TIME says the report includes new details from a rape allegation from 1993.

A report released Monday by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on President Donald Trump's ties to Jeffrey Epstein included new details from a woman who alleged Trump raped her in 1993 https://t.co/vKPlSFk6eO — TIME (@TIME) October 26, 2026

Complete bullshit. This is what the media and Democrats do right before every election cycle-- peddle lies and ridiculous accusations against the President for political gain. The American people see right through this garbage. The media/Left needs a new playbook. — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 26, 2026

MS NOW's Lisa Rubin reports:

“The women who survived Epstein deserve to be heard,” the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said in a statement. “Congress must have the complete files required by law, and an independent special counsel must investigate Epstein’s co-conspirators and DOJ’s cover-up and ensure that state and foreign prosecutors have the evidence they need to pursue justice.” The more than 50-page report alleges that Trump was “an active participant in Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of young women in the mid-to-late 1990s.” Although it also contains at least one entirely new allegation against the president, it provides no direct evidence other than the woman’s own conversations with Judiciary Committee staff. For years, Trump has denied that he engaged in any sexual misconduct with any woman connected to Jeffrey Epstein, and he has also said that he knew nothing about Epstein’s crimes. The report also repeats several other longstanding, unsubstantiated allegations against Trump.

Even MS NOW's reporter is treading carefully: "no direct evidence," "longstanding, unsubstantiated allegations."

The "allegation" that leads this report from Judiciary Democrats is Beatrice Keul. She suddenly remembered five days before the 2024 election that President Trump groped her in 1994. And now, a week before the 2026 midterms, she has suddenly changed that allegation to full on rape. Are Democrats not embarrassing that their entire Epstein saga has entirely consisted of promoting the claims made by clear bullshit artists? — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2026

The post continues:

… rape. Are Democrats not embarrassing that their entire Epstein saga has entirely consisted of promoting the claims made by clear bullshit artists?

@kylegriffin1 50 pages and “it provides no direct evidence” Insane that democrats continue down this failed path. Their policies are so horrific they have to gaslight with this complete nonsense to radicalize their base to kill the president. Democrats absolutely disgust me — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) October 26, 2026

@kylegriffin1 Three million files have been released. 90 percent of those mentioned are Dems. Epstein was a dem. Trump is in the file calling the police chief to report his suspicions of Epstein. Get over it — Old Arcade (@OldArcader) October 26, 2026

@kylegriffin1 You always know the claims are bogus when to do anything about it democrats demand a special prosecutor. — Dark Elation (@realDarkElation) October 26, 2026

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@kylegriffin1 Repeating something - even ad nauseum - doesn't make it true. But they know it works on the weak-minded lemmings that lap up what they are fed. — I'd rather be fishing... (@scraigscott67) October 26, 2026

@kylegriffin1 It's just as pure as the Steele dossier — Mike Walk (@MikeWalk519638) October 26, 2026

@kylegriffin1 Biden had the Epstein files for four years you dunce. — Boxjockey (@JerryHinson16) October 26, 2026

@kylegriffin1 “We found evidence but we gotta have someone else look at it for another year or two. After that we will probably set up a special counsel to double check the special counsel.” — Dalton Jones (@TakeShapes) October 26, 2026

They include: - Beatrice Keul-- who made her allegation five days before the 2024 election - Stacey Williams-- who made her allegation a month before the 2024 election and claimed to have been with Epstein in a house he didn't own at the time - Jill Harth-- whose accusation came in 2016 shortly after she applied for a job on Trump's campaign at the time. - The bullshit Katie Johnson lawsuit that Blue anon liberals still believe even though it was withdrawn. - Maria Farmer-- a deeply mentally ill woman who simply claims Trump once stared at her menacingly. - The anonymous allegation from a woman who claimed Trump assaulted her in the '80s at a home Jeffrey Epstein never owned and before Trump and Epstein even knew each other. The "report" is embarrassing and it's even more embarrassing that any reporter would give it oxygen. — ONUG776 (@ONUG776) October 26, 2026

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The post continues:

… in 2016 shortly after she applied for a job on Trump's campaign at the time.- The bullshit Katie Johnson lawsuit that Blue anon liberals still believe even though it was withdrawn.- Maria Farmer-- a deeply mentally ill woman who simply claims Trump once stared at her menacingly.- The anonymous allegation from a woman who claimed Trump assaulted her in the '80s at a home Jeffrey Epstein never owned and before Trump and Epstein even knew each other. The "report" is embarrassing and it's even more embarrassing that any reporter would give it oxygen.

@TIME Y’all recycle the same debunked story. She was investigated and deemed not credible. Which is why the Biden administration never used it against him but instead Democrats created new laws to target him over campaign finances. — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) October 26, 2026

@TIME Oh wow! An October surprise no one would believe. 😂 — iJudo (@obligatoryasian) October 26, 2026

@TIME Dragging this out again? Russian collusion coming out next week? — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) October 26, 2026

Yes, they're dragging it out again. As has been said many times, if there were anything incriminating in the Epstein files against Trump, the Biden campaign would have used it. Instead, the Biden administration sat on the files for four years, and it took the Trump administration to order their release. If Democrats want to investigate people from the files, how about Bill Clinton, who's out campaigning for the Democrats, or Reid Hoffman, who's donated $16.5 million to try to elect James Talarico in Texas?

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