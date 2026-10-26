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House Judiciary Democrats Release 50-Page Report With ‘New’ Details on Trump Rape Allegation

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 26, 2026 5:00 PM
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House Judiciary Democrats Release 50-Page Report With ‘New’ Details on Trump Rape Allegation
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We're a week out from the midterm elections … who wants to talk about the Epstein files? It looks like House Judiciary Committee Democrats do. On Monday, they released a 50-page report pulling together years of assault allegations against President Donald Trump in the Epstein files, including "new" details on a rape allegation. The report is called "The Case Against Donald Trump Emerging in the Epstein Files and DOJ's Desperate Efforts to Cover It Up."

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The report calls for a special counsel. Haven't we done this a couple of times already? Who's up for another Mueller Report?

TIME says the report includes new details from a rape allegation from 1993.

MS NOW's Lisa Rubin reports:

“The women who survived Epstein deserve to be heard,” the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said in a statement. “Congress must have the complete files required by law, and an independent special counsel must investigate Epstein’s co-conspirators and DOJ’s cover-up and ensure that state and foreign prosecutors have the evidence they need to pursue justice.”

The more than 50-page report alleges that Trump was “an active participant in Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of young women in the mid-to-late 1990s.” Although it also contains at least one entirely new allegation against the president, it provides no direct evidence other than the woman’s own conversations with Judiciary Committee staff.

For years, Trump has denied that he engaged in any sexual misconduct with any woman connected to Jeffrey Epstein, and he has also said that he knew nothing about Epstein’s crimes.

The report also repeats several other longstanding, unsubstantiated allegations against Trump.

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Even MS NOW's reporter is treading carefully: "no direct evidence," "longstanding, unsubstantiated allegations."

The post continues:

… rape. Are Democrats not embarrassing that their entire Epstein saga has entirely consisted of promoting the claims made by clear bullshit artists?

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The post continues: 

… in 2016 shortly after she applied for a job on Trump's campaign at the time.- The bullshit Katie Johnson lawsuit that Blue anon liberals still believe even though it was withdrawn.- Maria Farmer-- a deeply mentally ill woman who simply claims Trump once stared at her menacingly.- The anonymous allegation from a woman who claimed Trump assaulted her in the '80s at a home Jeffrey Epstein never owned and before Trump and Epstein even knew each other. The "report" is embarrassing and it's even more embarrassing that any reporter would give it oxygen.

Yes, they're dragging it out again. As has been said many times, if there were anything incriminating in the Epstein files against Trump, the Biden campaign would have used it. Instead, the Biden administration sat on the files for four years, and it took the Trump administration to order their release. If Democrats want to investigate people from the files, how about Bill Clinton, who's out campaigning for the Democrats, or Reid Hoffman, who's donated $16.5 million to try to elect James Talarico in Texas?

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | JAMIE RASKIN | JEFFREY EPSTEIN

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