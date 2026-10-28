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Liberals Upset the Mainstream Media Hasn't Jumped on 'New' Trump Rape Allegation

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 28, 2026 10:00 PM
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Liberals Upset the Mainstream Media Hasn't Jumped on 'New' Trump Rape Allegation
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported on Monday, the House Judiciary Committee Democrats released a 50-page report to little fanfare called "The Case Against Donald Trump Emerging in the Epstein Files and DOJ's Desperate Efforts to Cover It Up." Again, what were the Biden administration Justice Department's motives in covering up the Epstein files if they contained such damning evidence against Trump? This time around, besides repeating all of the debunked allegations, the Democrats dangled a carrot — a "new" rape allegation against the sitting president. This time around, the former Miss Switzerland accused Trump of raping her at the Plaza Hotel back in 1993. This rando wants to know why the mainstream media hasn't picked up and run with this shocking new story:

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We know a couple of media outlets that would take offense at not being considered major. Both People and TMZ ran with the allegations.

CNN and MS NOW have both decided to pass on this one. Sorry that you went to all that trouble writing up a report, House Dems.

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It looks like The Independent in the U.K. picked it up:

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Congratulations to the House Judiciary Democrats for getting your report picked up by People and TMZ.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | JAMIE RASKIN | MEDIA BIAS

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