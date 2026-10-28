Liberals Upset the Mainstream Media Hasn't Jumped on 'New' Trump Rape Allegation

As Twitchy reported on Monday, the House Judiciary Committee Democrats released a 50-page report to little fanfare called "The Case Against Donald Trump Emerging in the Epstein Files and DOJ's Desperate Efforts to Cover It Up." Again, what were the Biden administration Justice Department's motives in covering up the Epstein files if they contained such damning evidence against Trump? This time around, besides repeating all of the debunked allegations, the Democrats dangled a carrot — a "new" rape allegation against the sitting president. This time around, the former Miss Switzerland accused Trump of raping her at the Plaza Hotel back in 1993. This rando wants to know why the mainstream media hasn't picked up and run with this shocking new story:

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So a woman personally informed Congress that Donald Trump raped her, and not one major media outlet has put it in their main headlines. This country has abandoned its soul. — Patrolio (@earvland) October 27, 2026

We know a couple of media outlets that would take offense at not being considered major. Both People and TMZ ran with the allegations.

Former Miss Switzerland Beatrice Keul Alleges Donald Trump Raped Her at the Plaza Hotel in 1993 https://t.co/Eh0QqSeVwJ — People (@people) October 27, 2026

Trump Accused of Brutally Raping Former Miss Switzerland at Plaza Hotel in 1993, He Denies https://t.co/qq5gneNhU5 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 27, 2026

Has Fox run this story at all? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 28, 2026

@JoJoFromJerz No, because it’s only a story to morons like you and your supporters. People with common sense know it’s bullshit. — IAMDeplorable2 (@IAmDeplorable2) October 28, 2026

CNN and MS NOW have both decided to pass on this one. Sorry that you went to all that trouble writing up a report, House Dems.

@TMZ No shit? 33 years later she remembers that she was raped? Just in time for the midterms. How E. Jean Carroll of her. — The King of Trolls (@BREAKFASTat12) October 27, 2026

@TMZ She 1st claimed he groped her 30 years ago before the 2024 election but now she’s gone full on “r*pe” before the 2026 election🙄 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 28, 2026

@earvland Two years ago in October, just before the election, she said it was "attempted groping". Now in October, just before the election, she is saying it was rape. This is why it is not main headlines. It is a lie. — Jackie Staaf (@StaafJackie) October 28, 2026

@earvland A few days before midterm elections, a woman suddenly remembered she was raped 33 yrs ago If you believe this, you are a total idiot — Joel Halcomb (@JoelHalcomb) October 28, 2026

@earvland Because every election they trot out a woman who claims they were raped decades ago by a Republican but never said anything until an election decades later. It’s the oldest trick in the political book and does a disservice to actual rape victims — best decade ever (@ZachFOCO) October 28, 2026

@earvland Because even they know it’s a political stunt. Not a word for 30 years and suddenly now she gets the courage to come forward right before the midterms. A child could see that this is a hoax. — ‘Merica Only (@makeislamgoaway) October 28, 2026

It looks like The Independent in the U.K. picked it up:

Different allegations from the same person dropped right before two elections. And the media has no problem playing right along. It would be funny if it weren't so evil. https://t.co/AIwH2QS01j — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 27, 2026

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@mazemoore Oh I see... The "groping" accusation didn't gather enough steam so she had to up it to "rape" — Flamecycle (@flamecycle) October 27, 2026

@flamecycle That's exactly what happened. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 27, 2026

@earvland Thats because she has changed her story 3 times, has no witnesses, no proof and never reported this to law enforcement in 33 years. She has already written a book with her lawyers. The only person pushing this bs story is Jamie Raskin. — Paul PHD (@Rudedog747Paul) October 28, 2026

@earvland Two years ago, right before the election, it was 28 years ago that he groped her. Two years later, just before the elections, she upgraded it to brutal rape that left her bleeding. See the actual problem there? — Sheepdog Frank (@navymig) October 28, 2026

@earvland Because even the liberal media that hates Donald Trump knows this is a fake story — Pitt Fan 1 (@driscoll1142) October 28, 2026

@earvland Was this the same woman who claimed he groped her just before the previous election cycle, who has now changed her story just in time for this election cycle? Yes, yes it was. — Redacted (@HeelsAreHot) October 28, 2026

@earvland Yes, the media is just so pro-Trump Her claims are obvious bullshit — 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 𝔻𝕒𝕝𝕥𝕠𝕟 (@dutchdalton992) October 28, 2026

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@earvland She does this every two years just before an election. — TheReformRepublican (@TheReformRepub1) October 28, 2026

Congratulations to the House Judiciary Democrats for getting your report picked up by People and TMZ.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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