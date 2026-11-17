Fresh off a nationwide FAA communications meltdown that grounded flights and left travelers stranded, the former Transportation Secretary hopped online to take a victory lap — boasting about staffing levels, runway safety, and the copper-to-fiber upgrade he started — while helpfully suggesting the current administration owes everyone an explanation for the latest outage.

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We made the same face.

He couldn't do more to make himself unlikable if he tried.

The White House rapid response team, unimpressed, promptly unloaded a lengthy inventory of Buttigieg-era highlights:

Actually, your humiliating tenure was one of the biggest displays of incompetence and failure in history. You: — Oversaw a nationwide failure of the Notice to Airmen system (which you renamed because the word "airmen" offended you), triggering the first nationwide domestic ground stop since 9/11; — Did literally nothing to fix the many, many tech problems facing our ATC system; — Ignored 85 near-misses at DCA alone; — Blew $80B on DEI and climate scams (including billions on "racist roads"); — Lowered FAA Academy standards, causing dropout rates to spike; — Got offended by pilots' pronouns; — Doomed Spirit to eventual bankruptcy (and raised prices for Americans) by pushing to block its merger with JetBlue; — Earmarked billions for DEI bike lanes; — Went more than 18 months without an FAA Administrator; — Screwed taxpayers out of $7.5B for a "national EV charging network," then failed to build more than a handful in three years; — Botched the disaster in East Palestine, Ohio; — The list goes on and on and on. Maybe sit this one out, bud. — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 16, 2026

Post continues:

... ground stop since 9/11; — Did literally nothing to fix the many, many tech problems facing our ATC system; — Ignored 85 near-misses at DCA alone; — Blew $80B on DEI and climate scams (including billions on "racist roads"); — Lowered FAA Academy standards, causing dropout rates to spike; — Got offended by pilots' pronouns; — Doomed Spirit to eventual bankruptcy (and raised prices for Americans) by pushing to block its merger with JetBlue; — Earmarked billions for DEI bike lanes; — Went more than 18 months without an FAA Administrator; — Screwed taxpayers out of $7.5B for a "national EV charging network," then failed to build more than a handful in three years; — Botched the disaster in East Palestine, Ohio; — The list goes on and on and on. Maybe sit this one out, bud.

Yeah, bud.

In other words, the usual “I fixed everything and you’re doing it wrong” routine, now with even more recent receipts.

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