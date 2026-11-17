Sorry, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, but the United States is Elon Musk's country now. Ramaphosa sat down for an interview with ABC News' Jonathan Karl and said that he'd like to chat with Musk about remembering his country and the knowledge that it gave to him to become what he is today.

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"I have met Elon Musk in the past, and I've been awed by his brilliance. But I'd also like to chat to him about remembering his country," South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tells @jonkarl. "What you've become today is by dint of your own origins ... It is because of the knowledge. And the education that was made available to him." — Semafor (@semafor) November 16, 2026

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… knowledge. And the education that was made available to him."

Katie Miller brought up an inconvenient fact.

Starlink is not officially licensed or legally available to operate in South Africa because Elon isn’t black. — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) November 16, 2026

@KatieMiller True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2026

@semafor @jonkarl South Africa is now super racist against Whites and Asians — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2026

But we've been assured that one can't be racist against whites. Musk is referring to the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act, which was passed in 2004 and operates on a scorecard system, which awards points based on the racial makeup of company ownership, management control, skills development, enterprise and supplier development, and socio-economic development.

@semafor @jonkarl Of course Musk remembers his country... He offered free Starlink to rural schools which you immediately dismissed...you've also disowned him many times over. The kind of chat you'd like to have with him is about sponging off him... No more, no less — Brett Ben Raphael (@Brettbenraphael) November 17, 2026

@semafor @jonkarl OMG, he thinks South Africa's school system educated him and made Elon Musk who he is today? People like Elon learn on their own early. School is usually an impediment for them. — Sy (@syngyChi) November 16, 2026

@semafor @jonkarl Isn’t this the same black man that told us that whites weren’t being killed in South Africa and then the WH turned on the footage of exactly that happening. If this is the same man, he is evil and a liar. — adriana (@adriana16362329) November 16, 2026

@semafor @jonkarl Wow. This guy is a complete liar and a bit addled. Elon can’t get Starlink into south Africa because he’s not black. He’s just trying to make Elon look bad and not admit to all the white genocide. Nice try but it’s not working — Sally Baumann (@SallyBauma6v4v) November 17, 2026

@semafor @jonkarl This slimey creep forever has his begging bowl out. He's crafty and duplicitous. Elon owes South Africa nothing and still he wants to give Starlink to 5000 rural schools IN PERPETUITY! But this slimey bugger wants to get his grubby paws on equity for his buddies. — Belinda Davies (@belindajadavies) November 17, 2026

@semafor @jonkarl Ramaphosa says Elon should give back to South Africa. Starlink offered free internet to 5,000 rural schools and still can't operate there unless it hands 30% of the company over based on race. Hard to give back when your own law keeps the door shut. — phillyphil (@phillyphilFlint) November 17, 2026

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@semafor @jonkarl He wasn't willing to take bribes or give away 30% of his company. Who could blame him? — Geezer (@geezer787) November 17, 2026

@semafor @jonkarl Helpful left-wing interviewer steers the conversation to apartheid on behalf of Ramaphosa .... — Louis Boshoff (@louisbos123) November 17, 2026

@semafor @jonkarl Our friend is deluding himself a bit. If the South African education system is so effective, then where are the other industrial players in fields like space, AI, or autonomous vehicles? — Benjamin Mpoyi (@bmpyi) November 17, 2026

@semafor @jonkarl So we are all the other geniuses your school system developed? — PreskitNorm (@PrescottNorm) November 16, 2026

@semafor @jonkarl Elon offered free Starlink to 5000 schools. Does that not count as a contribution to his country of birth because you can’t loot? — Jake Romani (@jake_romani) November 17, 2026

@semafor @jonkarl By the dint of your own origins, President Ramaphosa, why aren’t you just as successful? — gsalisb (@gsalisb) November 17, 2026

@semafor @jonkarl Ramaphosa is a dollar billionaire - DEI and affirmative action has made him and his comrades wealthy beyond imagination - they are not pursuing transformation but rather self enrichment through transformation i.e. legalised theft of other people’s money and property — Maximillian Optimus (@MaxOptimus007) November 17, 2026

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@semafor @jonkarl Translation: "I want a lot of Elon's money." — Just A Guy (@EpicPatriot1776) November 17, 2026

@semafor @jonkarl He’s an American now, bitch. Cyril is one of the most racist men in the world. — Mark (@PresMcCormack) November 17, 2026

Damn right, and in America it's the Democrats who are calling for his companies to be seized and nationalized and for him to be incarcerated

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