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Wajahat Ali Doubles Down, Demands to Know What’s Wrong With ‘Allahu Akbar’

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 02, 2026 5:00 PM
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Wajahat Ali Doubles Down, Demands to Know What’s Wrong With ‘Allahu Akbar’
Twitchy

As Sam reported early on Monday morning, MSNBC mainstay Wajahat Ali decided to weigh in on the Senate race in Michigan, predicting that, if God forbid, Abdul El-Sayed loses, "The fire will rise. It's over. People will be radicalized against corporate, pro-Israel Dems. There will be a reckoning." Is the fire Ali predicts will rise metaphorical, or is he talking about riots breaking out?

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Ali took great offense at one person in his replies who said the only thing missing from Ali's post was an Allahu Akbar. Surprisingly, that person was an Atlantic contributing writer. 

Yes, please tell us where a non-Muslim might have developed an aversion to the phrase. What's wrong with Allahu Akbar?

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Come on, now, let's not let a few hundred terrorist incidents ruin what's a perfectly beautiful phrase.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | MICHIGAN | MSNBC | TERRORISM

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