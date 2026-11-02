Wajahat Ali Doubles Down, Demands to Know What’s Wrong With ‘Allahu Akbar’

As Sam reported early on Monday morning, MSNBC mainstay Wajahat Ali decided to weigh in on the Senate race in Michigan, predicting that, if God forbid, Abdul El-Sayed loses, "The fire will rise. It's over. People will be radicalized against corporate, pro-Israel Dems. There will be a reckoning." Is the fire Ali predicts will rise metaphorical, or is he talking about riots breaking out?

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Ali took great offense at one person in his replies who said the only thing missing from Ali's post was an Allahu Akbar. Surprisingly, that person was an Atlantic contributing writer.

The only thing missing from this is an “Allahu Akbar” at the end — James Kirchick (@jkirchick) November 2, 2026

What's wrong with Allahu Akbar, James? Please tell us. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 2, 2026

Yes, please tell us where a non-Muslim might have developed an aversion to the phrase. What's wrong with Allahu Akbar?

@WajahatAli The beheading that follows — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 2, 2026

@WajahatAli The shit that makes you yell it. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 2, 2026

@WajahatAli The loud explosion right after. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) November 2, 2026

@WajahatAli "What's wrong with Allahu Akbar?" https://t.co/igGuKESDPo — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) November 2, 2026

@WajahatAli It’s followed by booms and body parts. Glad I could help. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 2, 2026

@WajahatAli It's what these Christians heard just before their heads are cut off. https://t.co/QhDEaTriai — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) November 2, 2026

@WajahatAli Because it's usually followed by something exploding, Wajahat. — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) November 2, 2026

@WajahatAli It's often screamed during terrorist attacks — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) November 2, 2026

@WajahatAli It's the violence that follows that troubles me. — Louis vil LeGun (@LouisvilleGun) November 2, 2026

@WajahatAli The fact that it has a tendency to be followed by an explosion and people dying. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) November 2, 2026

@WajahatAli Umm, it precedes a suicide vest detonation? — Orpheus (@Antoine01686702) November 2, 2026

@WajahatAli Terroists scream it right before they slaughter people Thats what — Jenniferjoy175 (@RiverRatOG) November 2, 2026

@WajahatAli That's Arabic for "fire in the hole," the traditional warning that an explosion is about to happen — streiff (@streiffredstate) November 2, 2026

@WajahatAli It's probably the most documented scream in most snuff vids on this planet. — 𓂆Izzy Keel ⭕❌ (@izzy_keel) November 2, 2026

@WajahatAli Usually what comes next is either an explosion or a head chopping — Sensei Seagal's body double (@seagalstuntman) November 2, 2026

@WajahatAli Are you for real? This is the last thing normal people want to hear when they’re on an airplane or in a shopping mall. — FuriaDiDonna (@furiadidonna) November 2, 2026

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@WajahatAli It seems to precede a lot of explosions. — Gene Harrogate (@MrGeneHarrogate) November 2, 2026

@WajahatAli The beheadings, bro. It's the beheadings. — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) November 2, 2026

@WajahatAli The immediate mass murder of innocents just after is what's wrong with it. — Wide-Angle Civics (@LuminancePhotos) November 2, 2026

@WajahatAli The C-4. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 2, 2026

@WajahatAli Usually heard before a bunch of people die. — DrTahoeMD (@DrTahoeMD) November 2, 2026

Come on, now, let's not let a few hundred terrorist incidents ruin what's a perfectly beautiful phrase.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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