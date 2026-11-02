Don't Be Stupid. VOTE RED Because Democrats Will WRECK and RUIN Everything. Seriously.

I don’t care if your local Republican is a maniac who once tried to arm wrestle a gorilla in a vat of lime Jello (ok, that might be a bit much, but still) or a perfectly normal human who just wants the border closed and gas under four bucks. Any one of them is still better than any Democrat, and I’m not even saying that for a bit. I’m saying it because the other side has spent the last few years proving they will tax the oxygen you breathe, put a biological man on your daughter’s volleyball team, and then call you a bigot for noticing either one.

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The other side is filled with crazy people who hate America, who hate you, and will do whatever they can for more power and control. That is who and what Democrats are, and who they've always been. Their marketing just got a little better over the years.

I have watched Democrats invent new ways to make life more expensive and more annoying every single year, and at this point it’s less a policy platform than a personality disorder. They will spend your money on drag queen story hour while the grocery bill looks like a hostage note, then lecture you about equity when you complain. Or, you know, they'll blame Trump.

Republicans, meanwhile, might argue about the dumbest possible things on the internet, but at least they still think crime is bad and that maybe, just maybe, the border should remain secured no matter what.

The 2026 midterms are basically a choice between a party that occasionally nominates weirdos (we're not perfect) and a party that has spent years treating competence as optional while acting personally offended when anyone notices the results. Any Republican is better than a Democrat because the alternative involves pretending institutional failure is actually progress and that the people pointing it out are the real problem.

Not to mention the Democrat Socialists of America are doing anything and everything within their power to take over the Democrat Party. Yeah, if you think Democrats suck, you ain't seen nothin' yet if the DSA takes over.

Every cycle the Left acts shocked that people remember what their policies actually delivered. Higher housing costs, collapsing trust in institutions, and prosecutors who treat property crime like a lifestyle choice don’t require a focus group to understand. Republicans aren’t perfect — plenty of them still struggle with basic messaging — but they generally don’t argue that the problem with rising disorder is that people keep reporting it. They also don’t spend half their time demanding loyalty to the latest framing while the other half pretends the economy is fine if you ignore everything you actually buy.

That gap alone is worth showing up for.

If the choice is between a party that occasionally says dumb things out loud and a party that spent years telling you the problems were mostly in your head while the numbers got worse, the dumb things start looking like a bargain.

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The midterms are the rare moment voters get to punish the people who made everyday life worse and still acted confused about it. Republicans will screw some things up. Democrats already did, and then they scheduled a press conference to explain why it was your fault for noticing while calling you a sexist, racist, white nationalist who leaves the toilet seat up.

Vote accordingly.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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