Monday Morning Meme Madness

The weekend is over, and it's time to battle our way through a truly scary day: Monday.

We hope you're already armed with some Halloween candy you 'borrowed' from your kids or grandkids. We'll bolster your stash by adding in some laughs from the best memes, jokes, and clips we found this week.

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That should be just what we need to power through this Monday and the very important Tuesday that follows!

Yes, these Halloween jokes may be a little behind now, but we had to share!

Check your children's candy carefully this year... you never know. pic.twitter.com/C4JYNCVgz6 — Dave W Plummer (@davepl1968) November 1, 2026

Monsters truly walk among us! 😂

Nailed it! LOL.

We all have at least one family member who has THAT car.

Best Family Avengers Costumes pic.twitter.com/aFfxmQfK18 — Fletcher Williams “I Suck At Games” Channel (@Fletche64618733) October 31, 2026

HAHA! Bravo!

LOLOLOL!

You know what comes next after Halloween, right?

Yep, it's when we reset our clocks for Make It Impossible to Do Anything Useful Outside After Work Time.

LOL.

🎶 When the moon hits your eye like it's 4:45….

That's November. — Judianna (@Judianna) November 1, 2026

Nearly accurate! 😂

The stove has seen some stuff.

Anyway, you know what comes after Daylight Saving Time, right?

You thought we were gonna say Thanksgiving, didn't you?

Even Mariah knows! 😂

HAHA!

We were way too amused by that one! 😂

Saving a "dying" wife pic.twitter.com/edEzm6BLN7 — Marriage and Family Life (@MarriageLifeNow) October 27, 2026

LOL. We can confirm that this works.

Bwahaha!

So dark. 😂

LOLOLOL! Their bit is so much better than the TikTok trends they're making fun of.

LOL. Also, he's absolutely right.

Brilliant! 😂

This is hilarious 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/U9540vk2p7 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 31, 2026

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Now that's a funny Trump story!

Good boy!

Asking my AI teacher how to spell seventeen pic.twitter.com/CL306DMdaI — Husk (@huskirl) November 1, 2026

This guy finds some hilarious ways to mess with AI. 😂

I can’t believe we’re two months away from 2027 and the easiest way to save something as a PDF is still to lie to your computer and tell it you’re about to print it. — Big Timi (@OrevaZSN) November 1, 2026

The geeks among us enjoyed that one.

Sorry, Ravens fans, but that's funny.

They just can't!



😂😂😂



Why is it so hard for them? pic.twitter.com/BYUjqCUZB2 — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) November 1, 2026

Ladies, is this true? 😂

Yep, we laughed. LOL.

House Speaker Mike Johnson breaks into an unexpected impression of President Donald Trump while joking about the president's late-night phone calls.



"The man calls me at, like, 1:00 in the morning and also at 5 a.m.," Johnson says, reenacting Trump asking, "Mike, are you… pic.twitter.com/4aFAbZWzVt — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 1, 2026

He didn't give us much, but what we heard of Mike Johnson's Trump impression was hilarious. 😂

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LOLOLOL!

Sorry, you've got to click that one! 😂

We love it when the Democrats are seething.

This is why Amy Acton has a chance in Ohio.

Get out there and vote if you haven't already!

HA! We're sorry about that one. 😂

We have a few selections of oldies but goodies this week. First, we've shared Steven Wright in the past, but his work is always good for a laugh.

If you're a fan of dry comedy than Steven Wright is the one for you. He made his name in the 80s with his crazy one-liners. I personally think the man is absolutely hilarious. I believe he was also known as guy on the couch in the movie half baked. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/o62KLzhf4k — Johnny B. Good (@Cat5SMASHICANE) October 27, 2026

A comedic legend!

Speaking of legends …

The exact moment Rowan Atkinson switches into his iconic Mr. Bean persona pic.twitter.com/SGHwcjauvn — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 1, 2026

We're not sure we appreciated the brilliance of Atkinson's Mr. Bean character until we saw this.

Today marks exactly 10 years since Hacker T. Dog delivered the greatest unscripted line in British television history.

"We're just normal men... We're just innocent men." pic.twitter.com/HQbRfXEUWQ — Lord Arse! (@Lord_Arse) November 1, 2026

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We laugh every time we see that one. 😂

Bwahaha!

Admit it: You watched Antiques Roadshow to see people's dreams get crushed. 😂

We love it!

“I just need to make it to Friday” pic.twitter.com/rO8vLrFxM0 — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) October 26, 2026

That's exactly how Monday feels. Also … we're sorry if you watched that as long as we did. 😂

That's going to do it for us this week. Soldier on, carry through, and vote, vote, vote! We'll meet you back here next Monday for more laughs. Hopefully some of those laughs are about unhappy Democrats.

Until we meme again …

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