Monday Morning Meme Madness

The weekend is over, and it's time to battle our way through a truly scary day: Monday.
We hope you're already armed with some Halloween candy you 'borrowed' from your kids or grandkids. We'll bolster your stash by adding in some laughs from the best memes, jokes, and clips we found this week.
That should be just what we need to power through this Monday and the very important Tuesday that follows!
November 1, 2026
Yes, these Halloween jokes may be a little behind now, but we had to share!
Check your children's candy carefully this year... you never know. pic.twitter.com/C4JYNCVgz6— Dave W Plummer (@davepl1968) November 1, 2026
Monsters truly walk among us! 😂
November 1, 2026
Nailed it! LOL.
November 1, 2026
We all have at least one family member who has THAT car.
Best Family Avengers Costumes pic.twitter.com/aFfxmQfK18— Fletcher Williams “I Suck At Games” Channel (@Fletche64618733) October 31, 2026
HAHA! Bravo!
November 1, 2026
LOLOLOL!
You know what comes next after Halloween, right?
November 1, 2026
Yep, it's when we reset our clocks for Make It Impossible to Do Anything Useful Outside After Work Time.
November 1, 2026
LOL.
🎶 When the moon hits your eye like it's 4:45….— Judianna (@Judianna) November 1, 2026
That's November.
Nearly accurate! 😂
November 1, 2026
The stove has seen some stuff.
Anyway, you know what comes after Daylight Saving Time, right?
November 1, 2026
You thought we were gonna say Thanksgiving, didn't you?
IT'S TIME!!! 🤘🎸🕛🎄 #SoldeJaneiroPartner pic.twitter.com/b8JwD3J46V— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2026
Even Mariah knows! 😂
Eeeeeeeee pic.twitter.com/9pHRCepgnD— Twonks (@twonkscomics) October 29, 2026
HAHA!
October 29, 2026
We were way too amused by that one! 😂
Saving a "dying" wife pic.twitter.com/edEzm6BLN7— Marriage and Family Life (@MarriageLifeNow) October 27, 2026
LOL. We can confirm that this works.
October 28, 2026
Bwahaha!
October 30, 2026
So dark. 😂
We’ve got this… pic.twitter.com/fWuRuudjuY— JustJamie (@OYourNameHereO) October 28, 2026
LOLOLOL! Their bit is so much better than the TikTok trends they're making fun of.
Good morning, Xitter!☕☕☕ pic.twitter.com/xo1Nm71IHR— George Wept (@GeorgeWept) October 31, 2026
LOL. Also, he's absolutely right.
October 31, 2026
Brilliant! 😂
This is hilarious 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/U9540vk2p7— Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 31, 2026
Now that's a funny Trump story!
Classic! 😂😂 #Dogs #DogLover #Doglovers pic.twitter.com/BPgjheWEmb— Dog Owners Worldwide (@DogOwnersGlobal) October 31, 2026
Good boy!
Asking my AI teacher how to spell seventeen pic.twitter.com/CL306DMdaI— Husk (@huskirl) November 1, 2026
This guy finds some hilarious ways to mess with AI. 😂
I can’t believe we’re two months away from 2027 and the easiest way to save something as a PDF is still to lie to your computer and tell it you’re about to print it.— Big Timi (@OrevaZSN) November 1, 2026
The geeks among us enjoyed that one.
Marco Rubio learning he's QB1 for the #Ravens on Thursday...... #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/5sLpUw5IXm— Brian Griffiths (@BrianGriffiths) November 1, 2026
Sorry, Ravens fans, but that's funny.
They just can't!— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) November 1, 2026
😂😂😂
Why is it so hard for them? pic.twitter.com/BYUjqCUZB2
Ladies, is this true? 😂
November 1, 2026
Yep, we laughed. LOL.
House Speaker Mike Johnson breaks into an unexpected impression of President Donald Trump while joking about the president's late-night phone calls.— Fox News (@FoxNews) November 1, 2026
"The man calls me at, like, 1:00 in the morning and also at 5 a.m.," Johnson says, reenacting Trump asking, "Mike, are you… pic.twitter.com/4aFAbZWzVt
He didn't give us much, but what we heard of Mike Johnson's Trump impression was hilarious. 😂
Good morning!— Danielle 🍂🍁 (@daniellemerrim1) November 1, 2026
😬😂 pic.twitter.com/6ADLK07ORE
LOLOLOL!
https://t.co/CYlBnpPekI pic.twitter.com/Er05pyf8mc— Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) November 1, 2026
Sorry, you've got to click that one! 😂
We love it when the Democrats are seething.
November 1, 2026
This is why Amy Acton has a chance in Ohio.
Get out there and vote if you haven't already!
November 2, 2026
HA! We're sorry about that one. 😂
We have a few selections of oldies but goodies this week. First, we've shared Steven Wright in the past, but his work is always good for a laugh.
If you're a fan of dry comedy than Steven Wright is the one for you. He made his name in the 80s with his crazy one-liners. I personally think the man is absolutely hilarious. I believe he was also known as guy on the couch in the movie half baked. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/o62KLzhf4k— Johnny B. Good (@Cat5SMASHICANE) October 27, 2026
A comedic legend!
Speaking of legends …
The exact moment Rowan Atkinson switches into his iconic Mr. Bean persona pic.twitter.com/SGHwcjauvn— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 1, 2026
We're not sure we appreciated the brilliance of Atkinson's Mr. Bean character until we saw this.
Today marks exactly 10 years since Hacker T. Dog delivered the greatest unscripted line in British television history.— Lord Arse! (@Lord_Arse) November 1, 2026
"We're just normal men... We're just innocent men." pic.twitter.com/HQbRfXEUWQ
We laugh every time we see that one. 😂
Classic 🤓 pic.twitter.com/rH8QHli9he— TheManWhoFellToEarth (@ReturnofColin2) November 2, 2026
Bwahaha!
Admit it: You watched Antiques Roadshow to see people's dreams get crushed. 😂
😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/VjSBWuOk5d— Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) November 1, 2026
We love it!
“I just need to make it to Friday” pic.twitter.com/rO8vLrFxM0— Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) October 26, 2026
That's exactly how Monday feels. Also … we're sorry if you watched that as long as we did. 😂
That's going to do it for us this week. Soldier on, carry through, and vote, vote, vote! We'll meet you back here next Monday for more laughs. Hopefully some of those laughs are about unhappy Democrats.
Until we meme again …
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