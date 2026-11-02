DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp Follow @fuzzychimpcom
Nov 02, 2026 6:00 AM
Advertisement
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Sora Shimazaki on Pexels)

The weekend is over, and it's time to battle our way through a truly scary day: Monday.

We hope you're already armed with some Halloween candy you 'borrowed' from your kids or grandkids. We'll bolster your stash by adding in some laughs from the best memes, jokes, and clips we found this week.

Advertisement

That should be just what we need to power through this Monday and the very important Tuesday that follows!

Yes, these Halloween jokes may be a little behind now, but we had to share!

Monsters truly walk among us! 😂

Nailed it! LOL.

We all have at least one family member who has THAT car.

HAHA! Bravo!

LOLOLOL!

You know what comes next after Halloween, right?

Yep, it's when we reset our clocks for Make It Impossible to Do Anything Useful Outside After Work Time.

LOL.

Nearly accurate! 😂

Recommended
Scott Jennings Reacts to CNN’s Anderson Cooper Grilling Haley Stevens and Debbie Dingell’s Meltdown Warren Squire Haley Stevens Called ‘Used Condom’ by Carville and ‘Vermin’ by Olbermann, Erased by MI Dems Warren Squire
Advertisement

The stove has seen some stuff.

Anyway, you know what comes after Daylight Saving Time, right?

You thought we were gonna say Thanksgiving, didn't you?

Even Mariah knows! 😂

HAHA!

We were way too amused by that one! 😂

LOL. We can confirm that this works.

Bwahaha!

So dark. 😂

LOLOLOL! Their bit is so much better than the TikTok trends they're making fun of.

LOL. Also, he's absolutely right.

Brilliant! 😂

Advertisement

Now that's a funny Trump story!

Good boy!

This guy finds some hilarious ways to mess with AI. 😂

The geeks among us enjoyed that one.

Sorry, Ravens fans, but that's funny.

Ladies, is this true? 😂

Yep, we laughed. LOL.

He didn't give us much, but what we heard of Mike Johnson's Trump impression was hilarious. 😂

Advertisement

LOLOLOL!

Sorry, you've got to click that one! 😂

We love it when the Democrats are seething.

This is why Amy Acton has a chance in Ohio.

Get out there and vote if you haven't already!

HA! We're sorry about that one. 😂

We have a few selections of oldies but goodies this week. First, we've shared Steven Wright in the past, but his work is always good for a laugh.

A comedic legend!

Speaking of legends …

We're not sure we appreciated the brilliance of Atkinson's Mr. Bean character until we saw this.

Advertisement

We laugh every time we see that one. 😂

Bwahaha!

Admit it: You watched Antiques Roadshow to see people's dreams get crushed. 😂

We love it!

That's exactly how Monday feels. Also … we're sorry if you watched that as long as we did. 😂

That's going to do it for us this week. Soldier on, carry through, and vote, vote, vote! We'll meet you back here next Monday for more laughs. Hopefully some of those laughs are about unhappy Democrats.

Until we meme again …

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Reacts to CNN’s Anderson Cooper Grilling Haley Stevens and Debbie Dingell’s Meltdown

Scott Jennings Reacts to CNN’s Anderson Cooper Grilling Haley Stevens and Debbie Dingell’s Meltdown

Warren Squire
Haley Stevens Called ‘Used Condom’ by Carville and ‘Vermin’ by Olbermann, Erased by MI Dems

Haley Stevens Called ‘Used Condom’ by Carville and ‘Vermin’ by Olbermann, Erased by MI Dems

Warren Squire
Student Who Took GREAT PLEASURE Reciting Poem Celebrating Charlie Kirk Murder Suddenly VERY SORRY

Student Who Took GREAT PLEASURE Reciting Poem Celebrating Charlie Kirk Murder Suddenly VERY SORRY

Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos