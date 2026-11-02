Duncing in the Dark: Bruce Springsteen Breaks His Silence, Endorses Dr. El-Sayed

Hold up! Haley Stevens may be dominating the news by breaking from her party and endorsing Mike Rogers for Senate in Michigan, but we haven't heard from The Boss yet. Well, now we have. Bruce Springsteen — the man who halts his concerts to literally pull up a chair, sit down, and rant about the Trump administration, both in Europe and the U.S. — has broken his silence at last and endorsed Abdul El-Sayed, saying that he's a fighter against the anti-American leadership currently in the White House.

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Dr. El-Sayed is a fighter for our American Constitution, he’s a fighter for our American Democracy, and he’s a fighter against the corrupt, lawless, and anti-American leadership currently in the White House. That’s why I’m in his corner 100%. Bruce Springsteen https://t.co/pYNOZt2cdF — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) November 2, 2026

People can calm down now about Stevens' endorsement. Springsteen has spoken.

@springsteen There is no democrat that you wouldn't vote for or support. You are an overgrown child. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 2, 2026

@springsteen He’s never held a medical license and he’s an antisemite who campaigns with literal Communists. — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 2, 2026

@springsteen Your first post in nearly two years and it’s for El Sayed? Pathetic — Lunar Surfer (@TheLunarSurfer) November 2, 2026

@springsteen It is now on public record that Bruce Springsteen supports a radical Islamic terrorist sympathizer and antisemite who has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, a terrorist organization. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) November 2, 2026

@springsteen Bruce, genuinely curious: what specific actions has Abdul El-Sayed taken to defend the Constitution or American democracy that distinguish him from his opponent? You describe him as a fighter, but can you point to something he's actually done? — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) November 2, 2026

@springsteen Bruce doesn’t care - his children and grandchildren are set for life. They will live behind their secure walls while the rest of the country gets destroyed. What a 🫏 — G-Man (@Unocrew224) November 2, 2026

@springsteen No he’s not. He’s a rabid antisemite. I’m surprised at you Bruce. I expected better from an artist who claims to have a social conscience. — Jeffrey Zimmerman (@Zimmlaw175) November 2, 2026

@springsteen Wow you are a lot more stupid than I thought. Loved your music in the 80s, but your political opinions are so shallow and ignorant, it's quite sad. You radical democrats would support Osama Bin Laden if he was running against Trump. — The Right Rationale (@Right_Rationale) November 2, 2026

@springsteen Bruce, I have been, and always will be a big fan. We know how strongly you identify with Democrats and their policies, but to endorse AED who has attacked Jewish Americans, sympathized with 911 terrorists and Muslim Brotherhood and divided Americans, is disappointing. — Noam Samson (@NoamJSamson) November 2, 2026

@springsteen He is literally everything but a fighter for our Constitution. — Breaking Battlegrounds (@Breaking_Battle) November 2, 2026

@springsteen I know I'm on the right side of history when Bruce Springsteen endorses the Hamas backed candidate — The Dasterdly Chief🇺🇸 (@collins11_m) November 2, 2026

@springsteen You have lost all of your brain cells. You are suicidal with your empathy. You pretend that you understand things. You do not. — Cap’n Jim Miller🇺🇸 (@FunnyJim1965) November 2, 2026

@springsteen Wow, so you're basically Roger Waters now. How very disappointing. — Greg in Exile (surviving the Galut) (@anexiledjew) November 2, 2026

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@springsteen He openly hates Jews, Israel, Europe, & America. He refuses to denounce Hamas, Hezbollah, & the Muslim Brotherhood. He’s friends with someone who says we deserved 9/11. You’re a fool, Bruce. — ProudAFBrat 🇺🇸 (@rep08191) November 2, 2026

@springsteen 11 Democrat elected officials in Michigan have now endorsed the Republican Senate candidate becuase “Dr. El-Sayed” is an antisemite. Yet, Springsteen sides with the antisemite. Shame. — Dan Haywood (@DanTHaywood) November 2, 2026

@springsteen There might have been a time in history where your opinion might have meant something. Then you got TDS. Now you're supporting people who support terrorism. Quite a fall from grace. — Frank Glazewski (@frank_glazewski) November 2, 2026

@springsteen I'm so ashamed that I once really liked your music. I literally slept on a sidewalk, in January 1985, to get tickets to your "Born in the USA" show in Syracuse. You are a communist, I defended you, you betrayed us. FOAD "boss" — Mark Farner (@Markfarner6) November 2, 2026

@springsteen What a piece of shit you turned out to be Bruce I can’t even listen to your songs anymore — Pentathol (@ToniumPentathol) November 2, 2026

@springsteen He's a commie and you're one of his useful idiots. — The Nunn Report US w/ Dan Nunn (@TheNunnReportUS) November 2, 2026

@springsteen Hang it up Bruce. You don’t live in Michigan. Your opinion is worthless. — Tim Kelly (@timothykelly) November 2, 2026

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@springsteen Bruce has left American tradition a long time ago. This guy used to embody American masculinity- now carrying water for the socialists regardless what culture. He’s completely turned into a liberal crazy female type! — TexasBine (@Sabl2009) November 2, 2026

@springsteen WTAF happened to you, Bruce?? You’ve lost your damn mind. — Jason Boyce (@JasonBoyceX) November 2, 2026

He lost his mind a long time ago. He cried when people mistook "Born in the USA" for a patriotic anthem, and Republicans used it as walk-on music at their rallies. He's always been a liberal, but he's really taken TDS to a new level.

What's sad is that he thinks his first X post in two years is going to swing a single vote.

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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