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Duncing in the Dark: Bruce Springsteen Breaks His Silence, Endorses Dr. El-Sayed

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 02, 2026 7:00 PM
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Duncing in the Dark: Bruce Springsteen Breaks His Silence, Endorses Dr. El-Sayed
AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam

Hold up! Haley Stevens may be dominating the news by breaking from her party and endorsing Mike Rogers for Senate in Michigan, but we haven't heard from The Boss yet. Well, now we have. Bruce Springsteen — the man who halts his concerts to literally pull up a chair, sit down, and rant about the Trump administration, both in Europe and the U.S. — has broken his silence at last and endorsed Abdul El-Sayed, saying that he's a fighter against the anti-American leadership currently in the White House.

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People can calm down now about Stevens' endorsement. Springsteen has spoken.

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He lost his mind a long time ago. He cried when people mistook "Born in the USA" for a patriotic anthem, and Republicans used it as walk-on music at their rallies. He's always been a liberal, but he's really taken TDS to a new level.

What's sad is that he thinks his first X post in two years is going to swing a single vote.

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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