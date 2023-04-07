The White House could be angry about last week’s deadly shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. That is, until they found out that the person who murdered six innocent people in cold blood was a woman who identified as a trans man. Then they couldn’t be angry about the shooting anymore. Then they had to be angry about transphobia.

They’re still angry about transphobia, to be sure. But now, thanks to two members of the Tennessee State House being expelled yesterday in the wake of last week’s protest at the state capitol, they have one more thing to be angry about instead of being angry about the Covenant shooting.

And make no mistake: President Joe Biden is very, very angry right now.

Three kids and three officials gunned down in yet another mass shooting. And what are GOP officials focused on? Punishing lawmakers who joined thousands of peaceful protesters calling for action. It's shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent. https://t.co/NB9gSdFI9h — President Biden (@POTUS) April 6, 2023

First of all, why was last week’s “insurrection” at the Tennessee State Capitol more equal than the “insurrection” on January 6 at the U.S. Capitol? Are insurrections bad, or are they good?

I was reliably informed that bum-rushing a Capitol building was an insurrection. https://t.co/ChYcRwdLfz — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) April 7, 2023

Hear that guys? Storming capitol buildings, shouting down lawmakers & disrupting legislative business is now a peaceful protest according to the President. https://t.co/5yUUoAO7lB — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) April 7, 2023

Biden is cool with insurrections when it's his people insurrecting. https://t.co/xiVUn33DBl — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 7, 2023

So you support insurrection now. https://t.co/O0xaSzIEvu — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 7, 2023

There’s really no other way to interpret Biden’s tweet.

Well, unless you also interpret Biden’s tweet as him not actually giving a damn about the six people who were murdered unless he can exploit their deaths for political gain. You can also interpret it that way. You should interpret it that way.

You never tweeted about Christians after the attack but you’re tweeting about the far left activist reps who literally had their supporters at our Capitol holding up 7 fingers to signify that the trans killer was a victim too. It’s clear you stand with evil. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 6, 2023

Ah, yes. The seven fingers. That was a great look for the protesters.

He made sure to tweet about how oppressed Trans people are. Can't forget that. — Genius Chad (@GeniusChad) April 6, 2023

Oh, we haven’t forgotten it.

First, let’s remember what Joe Biden did in the wake of the shooting, while the bodies were still cold. He joked about wanting ice cream. And then he joked about the Covenant shooter targeting Christians.

And then, after that, he shamelessly pandered to woke trans activists:

On Transgender Day of Visibility, we want you to know that we see you just as you are: Made in the image of God and deserving of dignity, respect, and support. We'll never stop working to create a world where you won't have to be brave just to be yourself. pic.twitter.com/g5TTZbv1UW — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2023

Oh, and then recall this:

The White House Press Secretary used this slaughter as an occasion to heat up the stochastic terrorism. Take a seat, gramps. https://t.co/1DRMKLwwOt — Boo (@IzaBooboo) April 7, 2023

That was just yesterday.

This administration is not an administration that is concerned about gun violence that can’t somehow be exploited to hit Republicans.

A trans activist named Audrey Hale murdered six people, and somehow it's the Republicans' fault. I wonder what Biden himself would think of this tweet if he were still capable of reading. He'd probably like it because it's so dishonest. https://t.co/KKyPIOH047 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 7, 2023

Joe Biden is literally incapable of not being a pathological liar.

Three kids and three officials. You still haven't said their names or why a trans terrorist targeted them. You still haven't commended the heroic cops who took her out and saved countless kids. You are a national embarrassment. https://t.co/PYElL8yjVW — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) April 7, 2023

The Biden administration can’t even be bothered to acknowledge the names of the victims, much less the reason they were targeted.

Just absolute garbage all the way down.

***

Related:

Joe Biden’s #TransDayOfVisibility message metaphorically massacres Covenant victims all over again

KJP assures trans folks that Biden ‘has your back’ amid ‘historic […] attacks’ on brave trans kids

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!