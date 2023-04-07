The White House could be angry about last week’s deadly shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. That is, until they found out that the person who murdered six innocent people in cold blood was a woman who identified as a trans man. Then they couldn’t be angry about the shooting anymore. Then they had to be angry about transphobia.

They’re still angry about transphobia, to be sure. But now, thanks to two members of the Tennessee State House being expelled yesterday in the wake of last week’s protest at the state capitol, they have one more thing to be angry about instead of being angry about the Covenant shooting.

And make no mistake: President Joe Biden is very, very angry right now.

First of all, why was last week’s “insurrection” at the Tennessee State Capitol more equal than the “insurrection” on January 6 at the U.S. Capitol? Are insurrections bad, or are they good?

Trending

There’s really no other way to interpret Biden’s tweet.

Well, unless you also interpret Biden’s tweet as him not actually giving a damn about the six people who were murdered unless he can exploit their deaths for political gain. You can also interpret it that way. You should interpret it that way.

Ah, yes. The seven fingers. That was a great look for the protesters.

Oh, we haven’t forgotten it.

First, let’s remember what Joe Biden did in the wake of the shooting, while the bodies were still cold. He joked about wanting ice cream. And then he joked about the Covenant shooter targeting Christians.

And then, after that, he shamelessly pandered to woke trans activists:

Oh, and then recall this:

That was just yesterday.

This administration is not an administration that is concerned about gun violence that can’t somehow be exploited to hit Republicans.

Joe Biden is literally incapable of not being a pathological liar.

The Biden administration can’t even be bothered to acknowledge the names of the victims, much less the reason they were targeted.

Just absolute garbage all the way down.

***

Related:

Joe Biden’s #TransDayOfVisibility message metaphorically massacres Covenant victims all over again

KJP assures trans folks that Biden ‘has your back’ amid ‘historic […] attacks’ on brave trans kids

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Covenant Shootinggun controlgun violenceinsurrectionJoe Bidenpeaceful protestprotestrepublicans