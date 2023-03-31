Yesterday, peaceful protesters peacefully stormed the Tennessee State Capitol building to protest gun rights and show support for the trans community, which is currently under fire thanks to right-wingers pouncing on the trans man who murdered three nine-year-old children and three adults at Covenant School in Nashville earlier this week.

BREAKING: Left-wing protesters disrupt TN legislative session shouting "No action, no peace!"pic.twitter.com/xNfIbbZKBP — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 30, 2023

TN capitol police can hardly keep left-wing protesters from storming inhttps://t.co/G1ncu0ds1e — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 30, 2023

One day later, it’s Trans Day of Visibility:

On Transgender Day of Visibility, we want you to know that we see you just as you are: Made in the image of God and deserving of dignity, respect, and support. We'll never stop working to create a world where you won't have to be brave just to be yourself. pic.twitter.com/g5TTZbv1UW — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2023

So let’s make sure that the radical left-wing trans activists at yesterday’s peaceful protest get some visibility:

"Seven Fingers, Seven Victims" — TN Capitol Protesters Appear to Include Trans Shooter Among the Victims pic.twitter.com/vCd1tAYwWb — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 31, 2023

Charming group.

Is this for real? There weren't seven victims, you sickos. https://t.co/Z14dwHZM48 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 31, 2023

Seven people are dead as a result of Monday’s mass shooting. Only six of them are victims. The seventh is a dead mass murderer.

A school shooter is a monster, not a martyr. I don’t care what group they belong to. Identity politics is dangerous. None of this is difficult. https://t.co/iPgedH5X1t — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) March 31, 2023

This shouldn’t be difficult even in the slightest. And yet, for far too many people, it’s practically impossible.

That’s disgusting. — Hunter Mahan (@HunterMahan) March 31, 2023

Such a disrespect to the actual victims — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 31, 2023

These sickos are lionizing the killer. One of the craziest things I've seen. https://t.co/CGw6M08q0D — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 31, 2023

Diabolical. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) March 31, 2023

***

***

