Yesterday, peaceful protesters peacefully stormed the Tennessee State Capitol building to protest gun rights and show support for the trans community, which is currently under fire thanks to right-wingers pouncing on the trans man who murdered three nine-year-old children and three adults at Covenant School in Nashville earlier this week.

One day later, it’s Trans Day of Visibility:

So let’s make sure that the radical left-wing trans activists at yesterday’s peaceful protest get some visibility:

Charming group.

Seven people are dead as a result of Monday’s mass shooting. Only six of them are victims. The seventh is a dead mass murderer.

This shouldn’t be difficult even in the slightest. And yet, for far too many people, it’s practically impossible.

